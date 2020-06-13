105 Apartments for rent in Orem, UT

/
Lakeview
15 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1313 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22
98 Garden Park Drive, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1079 W 965 N #101
1079 West 965 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
790 sqft
- This 790 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2014. Nearby schools include Bonneville School, Orem Junior High School and Geneva School.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
999 West 1410 South
999 1410 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Orem Condo in Great Location - This condo is in the Chambery community located closely to UVU, University Mall and the surrounding area. Includes access to community clubhouse as well as pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with assigned parking.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
1033 W 1970 S (264)
1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1595 sqft
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor South
1 Unit Available
1111 N 150 W
1111 North 150 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment in Orem UT - Property Id: 297554 Available July 1st. Recently remodeled, 3 bedroom basement apartment with private driveway parking & private entrance.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
1212 W 160 N Available 07/01/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
203 N 1200 W #302
203 North 1200 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newport Village Condo - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit located on the third floor! This floor plan is quite spacious and comes with a storage closet as well as a master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Available NOW.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
983 N. 900 W.
983 North 900 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
983 N. 900 W. Available 07/11/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
531 N 360 W I203
531 North 360 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
531 N 360 W I203 Available 07/08/20 Brand New Condo in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Orem, the median rent is $564 for a studio, $649 for a 1-bedroom, $762 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,111 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orem, check out our monthly Orem Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Orem include Sunset Heights, Cherry Hill, Bonneville, and Lakeview.
Some of the colleges located in the Orem area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orem from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.
