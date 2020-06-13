101 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT📍
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 20
It is home to over 40 parks and 33 hiking/running trails. It has been home to the Olympics (Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City used the Peaks Ice Arena.) And now it can be home to you.
Want to go hiking? Move to Provo. Snowboarding and skiing your thing? Move to Provo. Want to schmooze with the who’s who of Hollywood at Sundance each year? Move to Provo.
Provo is comprised of 185 miles of streets. These streets are filled with apartments, homes, friendly local establishments, hang-outs and local businesses. Each neighborhood in Provo offers something unique, however, they all have one thing in common: a sense of community. Take a look at some of the most popular residential areas in Provo.
Downtown Provo: Quickly becoming the retail and financial hub of Provo, Downtown has made a name for itself in the past few years. Although there are still classic historic elements about the area, the area has become a shopping and entertainment mecca for residents. Many of the apartment and condo communities here are new and offer upgraded amenities (granite countertops, underground parking, etc.) There are also single-family homes here, some smaller and historic, some newer and sprawling. Living here puts you within walking distance of weekend art fairs, a water park, the national forest and downtown holiday events.
Pleasant View: The name of this area says it all. Living in this neck of the woods will guarantee good views, and access to golf courses. Spacious homes on green grass co-exist with condos and apartments in well-kept communities.
East Bench/Provo Canyon: It is said that no matter where you live in Provo, you will have a breathtaking view. The East Bench proves this statement very true. A coveted area, it is home to fantastic views, well-sized single family homes and apartment complexes. The area is close to Vivien Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and other outdoor wonders of Utah. Apartment complexes here are a bit more established but well kept and surprisingly affordable for the area. The homes here are often newer (with 2-5 bedrooms).
Transportation:
Road traffic in Provo isn’t so bad. Locals mainly depend on a few interstates and highways to take them in and around the area. Interstate 15 runs along the west end of Provo while US 89 will take you north and south. These two highways connect via US 189, which will bring you to Provo Canyon, or the neighboring town of Orem.
Provo residents can also depend on Amtrak and the local bus system (Utah Transit Authority). However, mass transit in Provo was revolutionized in 2012 when the city got its own stop on the Frontrunner – Utah’s commuter rail service.
So, what are you waiting for? Move to Provo.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Provo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Provo renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...
Here’s how Provo ranks on:
Apartment List has released Provo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Provo renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Provo include the following:
- Provo renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Provo were affordability, state and local taxes, social life and recreational activities, which all received grades of A+.
- The areas of concern to Provo renters are pet-friendliness and jobs and career opportunities, which received C and B+ scores, respectively.
- Provo did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Salt Lake City (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Jacksonville (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.