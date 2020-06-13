101 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT

Neighborhoods:

Provo is comprised of 185 miles of streets. These streets are filled with apartments, homes, friendly local establishments, hang-outs and local businesses. Each neighborhood in Provo offers something unique, however, they all have one thing in common: a sense of community. Take a look at some of the most popular residential areas in Provo.

Downtown Provo: Quickly becoming the retail and financial hub of Provo, Downtown has made a name for itself in the past few years. Although there are still classic historic elements about the area, the area has become a shopping and entertainment mecca for residents. Many of the apartment and condo communities here are new and offer upgraded amenities (granite countertops, underground parking, etc.) There are also single-family homes here, some smaller and historic, some newer and sprawling. Living here puts you within walking distance of weekend art fairs, a water park, the national forest and downtown holiday events.

Pleasant View: The name of this area says it all. Living in this neck of the woods will guarantee good views, and access to golf courses. Spacious homes on green grass co-exist with condos and apartments in well-kept communities.

East Bench/Provo Canyon: It is said that no matter where you live in Provo, you will have a breathtaking view. The East Bench proves this statement very true. A coveted area, it is home to fantastic views, well-sized single family homes and apartment complexes. The area is close to Vivien Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and other outdoor wonders of Utah. Apartment complexes here are a bit more established but well kept and surprisingly affordable for the area. The homes here are often newer (with 2-5 bedrooms).

Transportation:

Road traffic in Provo isn’t so bad. Locals mainly depend on a few interstates and highways to take them in and around the area. Interstate 15 runs along the west end of Provo while US 89 will take you north and south. These two highways connect via US 189, which will bring you to Provo Canyon, or the neighboring town of Orem.

Provo residents can also depend on Amtrak and the local bus system (Utah Transit Authority). However, mass transit in Provo was revolutionized in 2012 when the city got its own stop on the Frontrunner – Utah’s commuter rail service.

So, what are you waiting for? Move to Provo.