Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
884 W 1400 S
884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2676 sqft
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
952 South 200 West #24
952 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Remodeled Provo Townhome! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has been remodeled with new carpet, vinyl and paint throughout and is in excellent shape.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
448 W McClellan Ct
448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New Home built in 2019 - Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year. Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
1245 N Riverside #43
1245 Riverside Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Park
1 Unit Available
888 N 600 W #34
888 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
888 N 600 W #34 Available 07/17/20 Recent remodel! Stainless steel Amazing 2 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ring Creek
1 Unit Available
825 E 1090 S
825 East 1090 South, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1287 sqft
825 E 1090 S Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in Provo - Come see this cute townhouse in Provo. The kitchen has a beautiful large window to bring in lots of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1345 Westbridge Circle
1345 Westbridge Circle, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1828 sqft
Large 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This is a spacious two-story home located in Provo. The house includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range. Close to I-15 Provo Center street exit, with access to downtown Provo shopping and amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201
662 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Park
1 Unit Available
915 North 500 West #22
915 North 500 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
915 North 500 West #22 Available 07/11/20 Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
631 W 1975 N
631 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
631 W 1975 N Available 08/18/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
633 W 1975 N
633 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
633 W 1975 N Available 08/21/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
995 E Center St #11
995 East Center Street, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
650 sqft
995 E Center St #11 Available 07/06/20 Clean and Cozy Unit in Central Provo - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a laundry room, 2-bed rooms, and a full bathroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
270 S 700 W
270 South 700 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2210 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joaquin
1 Unit Available
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
194 N 100 E Available 07/06/20 Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.

Median Rent in Provo

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Provo is $603, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $708.
Studio
$524
1 Bed
$603
2 Beds
$708
3+ Beds
$1,032
City GuideProvo
In the middle of Utah, in the heart of Utah Valley, there is a town that prides itself on “making life better.” This life changing place is called Provo, Utah. Provo offers residents a room with a view. A breathtaking, picturesque, mountain view of Mt. Timpanogos, to be exact.

It is home to over 40 parks and 33 hiking/running trails. It has been home to the Olympics (Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City used the Peaks Ice Arena.) And now it can be home to you.

Want to go hiking? Move to Provo. Snowboarding and skiing your thing? Move to Provo. Want to schmooze with the who’s who of Hollywood at Sundance each year? Move to Provo.

Neighborhoods:

Provo is comprised of 185 miles of streets. These streets are filled with apartments, homes, friendly local establishments, hang-outs and local businesses. Each neighborhood in Provo offers something unique, however, they all have one thing in common: a sense of community. Take a look at some of the most popular residential areas in Provo.

Downtown Provo: Quickly becoming the retail and financial hub of Provo, Downtown has made a name for itself in the past few years. Although there are still classic historic elements about the area, the area has become a shopping and entertainment mecca for residents. Many of the apartment and condo communities here are new and offer upgraded amenities (granite countertops, underground parking, etc.) There are also single-family homes here, some smaller and historic, some newer and sprawling. Living here puts you within walking distance of weekend art fairs, a water park, the national forest and downtown holiday events.

Pleasant View: The name of this area says it all. Living in this neck of the woods will guarantee good views, and access to golf courses. Spacious homes on green grass co-exist with condos and apartments in well-kept communities.

East Bench/Provo Canyon: It is said that no matter where you live in Provo, you will have a breathtaking view. The East Bench proves this statement very true. A coveted area, it is home to fantastic views, well-sized single family homes and apartment complexes. The area is close to Vivien Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and other outdoor wonders of Utah. Apartment complexes here are a bit more established but well kept and surprisingly affordable for the area. The homes here are often newer (with 2-5 bedrooms).

Transportation:

Road traffic in Provo isn’t so bad. Locals mainly depend on a few interstates and highways to take them in and around the area. Interstate 15 runs along the west end of Provo while US 89 will take you north and south. These two highways connect via US 189, which will bring you to Provo Canyon, or the neighboring town of Orem.

Provo residents can also depend on Amtrak and the local bus system (Utah Transit Authority). However, mass transit in Provo was revolutionized in 2012 when the city got its own stop on the Frontrunner – Utah’s commuter rail service.

So, what are you waiting for? Move to Provo.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Provo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Provo renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...

View full Provo Renter Survey

Here’s how Provo ranks on:

A-
Overall satisfaction
A
Safety and crime rate
B+
Jobs and career opportunities
A+
Recreational activities
A+
Affordability
A
Quality of schools
A+
Social Life
A-
Weather
A-
Commute time
A+
State and local taxes
A-
Public transit
C
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Provo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Provo renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

Key Findings in Provo include the following:

  • Provo renters gave their city an A- overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Provo were affordability, state and local taxes, social life and recreational activities, which all received grades of A+.
  • The areas of concern to Provo renters are pet-friendliness and jobs and career opportunities, which received C and B+ scores, respectively.
  • Provo did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Salt Lake City (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Jacksonville (B-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Provo?
In Provo, the median rent is $524 for a studio, $603 for a 1-bedroom, $708 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,032 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Provo, check out our monthly Provo Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Provo?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Provo received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Provo?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Provo received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Provo?
Provo renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Provo did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Provo?
Provo renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Provo did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Provo?
Some of the colleges located in the Provo area include Brigham Young University-Provo, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Provo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Provo from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

