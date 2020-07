Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access trash valet cats allowed media room

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today. Rockledge at Quarry Bend, located in the heart of beautiful Sandy Utah, offers brand new luxury apartment rentals with an emphasis on lifestyle and customer service. With proximity to some of Sandy's finest features such as Dimple Dell Regional Park, South Towne Center, Jordan Commons, and convenient freeway access you will experience all the wonder Utah has to offer. We are located in Canyons School District, one of the highest-rated districts in the Salt Lake area. We know your pets are important and they are welcome at Rockledge. We have several nice dog parks nearby which they will surely enjoy with you. Apartment homes for rent at Rockledge offer large 1, 2, and 3 bedroom plans with several unique options to meet your needs. Every apartment has granite countertops, washer/dryers, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances in your gourmet kitchens, 9 ft. ...