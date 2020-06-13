AL
UT
murray
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

221 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT

Murray North
Murray Northeast
Murray South
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,084
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Murray South
11 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$910
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$937
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Murray Northeast
46 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184
832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1292 E 5600 S
1292 5600 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
555 E 6170 S
555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2260 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Murray home for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This immaculate rambler just hit the market for rent!! This home is bright and cheery with lots of natural sunlight engulfing the home. Home has been updated throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2289 sqft
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
4586 Bowers Vista Cir
4586 S Bowers Vista Cir, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Basement apartment - Property Id: 284801 Beautiful brand new basement apartment, brand new appliances, including washer and dryer, right in the heart of Murray, parking in front of the house, one bedroom optional furnishing, second bedroom and

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Murray North
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2815 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Murray South
1 Unit Available
616 East 5600 South
616 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1545 sqft
This Beautifully updated home has 3 bedrooms PLUS an office! Gorgeous hardwood floors were just refinished. Very bright, open kitchen with a bar area as well as dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
24 E Hanauer Place
24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
City GuideMurray
Murray, UT
Light, fluffy powder for skiing, wide open desert for rock climbing, and an urban metropolis rife with restaurants, shopping and nightlife. What more do you need in a city?! Add to this the fact that Murray, Utah, sits 10 miles outside Salt Lake City, giving you all the amenities of the big city while maintaining the safety and comfort of a small-town suburb. If you’re thinking about moving to Murray, UT— or maybe you already live there and just want an apartment upgrade— you need to know where the best spots to live are, how much everything costs and which places require and deposit and lease. Ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud residents who call this vibrant little city home? Great! Then start searching through this super-handy apartment guide, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Murray apartment for you!

In the northwestern part of town by Meadowbrook Golf Course, there are lots of affordable apartments to choose from that aren’t too expensive. You can find studio apartments, for example, for about $475 and one-bedrooms starting around $550. (Check the Driftwood Park Apartments or Front Gate Apartments). Apartment listings in these areas will typically feature wi-fi, laundry, dishwashers, storage units, and off-street parking. In addition, some will offer more upscale features such as swimming pools, clubhouses, gyms, patios, vaulted ceilings and large, walk-in closets – for the same price! Deposits generally run about the price of one month’s rent and some places are pet-friendly. However, many apartments here only allow cats and small dogs (not larger canines).

In terms of houses for rent and condos, these will likely be a little pricier. In the southeastern section of Murray, there are luxury condominiums that rent for about $1250 a month. They include amenities such as swimming pools, air conditioning and parking and are spacious at around 1600 square feet. However, many do not allow pets. Houses farther south by Riverview Park go for about $1100 for a two-bedroom, which is a little more affordable. These places are also more likely to allow pets— even dogs— and some have features like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and off-street parking.

When you’re sure you’ve found your dream apartment, make sure to equip yourself with a basic renting arsenal consisting of a proper I.D., proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the (usually refundable) security deposit that most landlords require. Leasing managers at some of the more luxurious Murray, Utah apartments perform fairly in-depth credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you’re renting history is on the shady side, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to help seal the deal.

A few neighborhoods along the western and northern edges (Atwood, Millcreek, etc) may lack the curb appeal of some of the newer parts of town. Still, you should probably come see with your own eyes which part of town floats your boat before pursuing an apartment in Murray.

As far as entertainment goes, Murray comes equipped with an array of city parks that include an arboretum, outdoor amphitheater, and a system of equestrian and pedestrian trails situated along the winding Jordan River. The city also plays host to a vibrant arts scene, a symphony orchestra, and a variety of theaters, museums, live music venues, and historical sites. Factor in a bustling local economy and a top-flight rail system that provides easy access to downtown Salt Lake City and the University of Utah, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be enamored with life in the hub of Salt Lake County!

Without further ado, let’s get right down to business and find you that perfect apartment in Murray. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Murray?
The average rent price for Murray rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Murray?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Murray include Murray North, Murray Northeast, and Murray South.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Murray?
Some of the colleges located in the Murray area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Murray?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Murray from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

