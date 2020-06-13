221 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT

Light, fluffy powder for skiing, wide open desert for rock climbing, and an urban metropolis rife with restaurants, shopping and nightlife. What more do you need in a city?! Add to this the fact that Murray, Utah, sits 10 miles outside Salt Lake City, giving you all the amenities of the big city while maintaining the safety and comfort of a small-town suburb. If you’re thinking about moving to Murray, UT— or maybe you already live there and just want an apartment upgrade— you need to know where the best spots to live are, how much everything costs and which places require and deposit and lease. Ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud residents who call this vibrant little city home? Great! Then start searching through this super-handy apartment guide, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Murray apartment for you!

In the northwestern part of town by Meadowbrook Golf Course, there are lots of affordable apartments to choose from that aren’t too expensive. You can find studio apartments, for example, for about $475 and one-bedrooms starting around $550. (Check the Driftwood Park Apartments or Front Gate Apartments). Apartment listings in these areas will typically feature wi-fi, laundry, dishwashers, storage units, and off-street parking. In addition, some will offer more upscale features such as swimming pools, clubhouses, gyms, patios, vaulted ceilings and large, walk-in closets – for the same price! Deposits generally run about the price of one month’s rent and some places are pet-friendly. However, many apartments here only allow cats and small dogs (not larger canines).

In terms of houses for rent and condos, these will likely be a little pricier. In the southeastern section of Murray, there are luxury condominiums that rent for about $1250 a month. They include amenities such as swimming pools, air conditioning and parking and are spacious at around 1600 square feet. However, many do not allow pets. Houses farther south by Riverview Park go for about $1100 for a two-bedroom, which is a little more affordable. These places are also more likely to allow pets— even dogs— and some have features like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and off-street parking.

When you’re sure you’ve found your dream apartment, make sure to equip yourself with a basic renting arsenal consisting of a proper I.D., proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the (usually refundable) security deposit that most landlords require. Leasing managers at some of the more luxurious Murray, Utah apartments perform fairly in-depth credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you’re renting history is on the shady side, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to help seal the deal.

A few neighborhoods along the western and northern edges (Atwood, Millcreek, etc) may lack the curb appeal of some of the newer parts of town. Still, you should probably come see with your own eyes which part of town floats your boat before pursuing an apartment in Murray.

As far as entertainment goes, Murray comes equipped with an array of city parks that include an arboretum, outdoor amphitheater, and a system of equestrian and pedestrian trails situated along the winding Jordan River. The city also plays host to a vibrant arts scene, a symphony orchestra, and a variety of theaters, museums, live music venues, and historical sites. Factor in a bustling local economy and a top-flight rail system that provides easy access to downtown Salt Lake City and the University of Utah, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be enamored with life in the hub of Salt Lake County!

Without further ado, let’s get right down to business and find you that perfect apartment in Murray. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!