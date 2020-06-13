60 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT📍
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 44
1 of 40
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 47
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 25
Farmington, Utah is a lovely little town. Technically, it's a suburb of Salt Lake City -- it's just north of that capital city with the beautiful lake. Farmington might be a place where people commute from, but the town itself is a pretty nice place to call home. In fact, _Money Magazine _called it the No. 12 best place to live in all of America! Imagine living somewhere like that.
When you're starting an apartment search in Farmington, you better come prepared. This place is popular! And if you're not careful, you could get your dream apartment snatched right out from under your nose. How do you prepare yourself, you ask? Gather your leasing documents early. These include bank statements, tax returns, copies of your ID, proof of income, proof of employment, letters of reference from landlords and employers and more. You're going to want to apply for an apartment you like first thing so you can secure it. Be sure you have enough money saved up for the apartment's deposit -- that's really how you secure it, and you might need as much as three month's rent upfront!
Want to know more about where to look for homes in Farmington? Then, check out some info below. It contains helpful facts about Farmington neighborhoods to make sure you're looking for a house to rent in all the right places.
City Center: They call it the city center, but it's actually the eastern part of the city. This is the most affordable area in Farmington and also the busiest. Consider looking here for an apartment complex if you like to be in the busiest and most convenient area of town!
Western Farmington: Western Farmington is basically a nice suburban neighborhood. There are many, many nice and upscale homes, and a few apts for rent to choose from. If you're looking for quiet, suburban living in the West, this is where you definitely want to look.
Most people that live in Farmington commute into Salt Lake City for work. It's just a short drive away, and nearly everyone here has a car to get there. Luckily, you don't have to drive out of town to have a great time! One of the things that Farmington is most famous for is the S&S Shortline Railroad Park and Museum. History buffs and railroad lovers can rejoice at this museum. It has over 90 pieces of historic railroad equipment, two railroads where guests can ride trains and tons of interesting information about the railroad and how it was started. All aboard to life in Farmington!