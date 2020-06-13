60 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT

Moving to Farmington

When you're starting an apartment search in Farmington, you better come prepared. This place is popular! And if you're not careful, you could get your dream apartment snatched right out from under your nose. How do you prepare yourself, you ask? Gather your leasing documents early. These include bank statements, tax returns, copies of your ID, proof of income, proof of employment, letters of reference from landlords and employers and more. You're going to want to apply for an apartment you like first thing so you can secure it. Be sure you have enough money saved up for the apartment's deposit -- that's really how you secure it, and you might need as much as three month's rent upfront!