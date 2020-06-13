Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 W 900 N
248 West 900 North, Farmington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$550
1800 sqft
Room rental on quiet street - Property Id: 73898 Adorable updated room rental in a great location with easy access to freeway. Plenty of parking and quiet housemates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Continental Estates1
1 Unit Available
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
**This home will be available to view June 1, 2020 and move in ready on June 5, 2020 or sooner** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East View
1 Unit Available
298 E. 800 S.
298 East 800 South, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft. includes 4 beds 2 bath! Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
517 E 950 N
517 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
*BRAND NEW* Great Location Available immediately! Beautiful, brand new town home! Great location with easy access to I-15 & close to shopping. Schools: EG King Elementary, North Davis Jr. High & Layton High.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has been converted into a duplex. For lease is the main and upper level of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
154 East Center Street
154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2082 sqft
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3135 sqft
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
277 W 300 N Unit B
277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3648 sqft
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
City GuideFarmington
Did you know? Some pretty famous people have called Farmington home! These include famous religious leader LeGrand Richards, PGA golfer Daniel Summerhays, Champions golfer Bruce Summerhays and Henry McBride, the former governor of Washington State. What a great place to have great neighbors!

Farmington, Utah is a lovely little town. Technically, it's a suburb of Salt Lake City -- it's just north of that capital city with the beautiful lake. Farmington might be a place where people commute from, but the town itself is a pretty nice place to call home. In fact, _Money Magazine _called it the No. 12 best place to live in all of America! Imagine living somewhere like that.

Moving to Farmington

When you're starting an apartment search in Farmington, you better come prepared. This place is popular! And if you're not careful, you could get your dream apartment snatched right out from under your nose. How do you prepare yourself, you ask? Gather your leasing documents early. These include bank statements, tax returns, copies of your ID, proof of income, proof of employment, letters of reference from landlords and employers and more. You're going to want to apply for an apartment you like first thing so you can secure it. Be sure you have enough money saved up for the apartment's deposit -- that's really how you secure it, and you might need as much as three month's rent upfront!

Neighborhoods

Want to know more about where to look for homes in Farmington? Then, check out some info below. It contains helpful facts about Farmington neighborhoods to make sure you're looking for a house to rent in all the right places.

City Center: They call it the city center, but it's actually the eastern part of the city. This is the most affordable area in Farmington and also the busiest. Consider looking here for an apartment complex if you like to be in the busiest and most convenient area of town!

Western Farmington: Western Farmington is basically a nice suburban neighborhood. There are many, many nice and upscale homes, and a few apts for rent to choose from. If you're looking for quiet, suburban living in the West, this is where you definitely want to look.

Living in Farmington

Most people that live in Farmington commute into Salt Lake City for work. It's just a short drive away, and nearly everyone here has a car to get there. Luckily, you don't have to drive out of town to have a great time! One of the things that Farmington is most famous for is the S&S Shortline Railroad Park and Museum. History buffs and railroad lovers can rejoice at this museum. It has over 90 pieces of historic railroad equipment, two railroads where guests can ride trains and tons of interesting information about the railroad and how it was started. All aboard to life in Farmington!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Farmington?
The average rent price for Farmington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Farmington?
Some of the colleges located in the Farmington area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Independence University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Farmington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmington from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

