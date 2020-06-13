Apartment List
/
UT
/
payson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Payson, UT

📍
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 W 1870 S
638 W 1870 S, Payson, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3456 sqft
Amazing, Brand new Single Family Home in Payson - Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this brand new home located in southeast Payson! This beautiful house features flowing wood laminate flooring, a large open kitchen with quartz counters,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1577 S 790 W
1577 South 790 West, Payson, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3700 sqft
1577 S 790 W Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN PAYSON!!! - This beautiful home features *Spacious kitchen with brand new high end appliances * Large family room with gas fireplace * Large master bedroom, Master bath has shower head and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
549 S MAIN ST
549 South Main Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
Newly renovated wonderful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in the Heart of Payson. Complete with a tranquil backyard to take in a bit of nature. Close to schools, churches, doctor's offices, shopping and all the common comforts of life.
Results within 5 miles of Payson

1 of 15

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
595 S 340 W
595 S 340 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 S 340 W Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - This adorable Spanish Fork home will be ready for move in June 1, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
713 South 110 West
713 S 110 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1667 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, Great Location, 2 Car Garage - 3bd/2.5ba. Open Floor Plan, Walk in closet in the master bedroom, Central air, Two car garage. Includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. 1667 sqft. Access to community playground.
Results within 10 miles of Payson
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2487 East 990 South
2487 East 990 South Street, Spanish Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Beautiful Spanish Fork Townhome - 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH SUPER CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL AMENITIES AND NEW FLOORING NICE MASTER SUITE FINISHED BASEMENT PRIVATE, SMALL YARD GREAT LOCATION IN SPANISH FORK 12 MONTH

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
897 S. 1520 E.
897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,850
2844 sqft
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork 897 South 1520 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660 6 bedroom/3 bath 2844 Sq Ft. $1850.00 Rent - Monthly $1850.00 Deposit (O.A.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
2542 W 500 S #7 Available 07/01/20 Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
490 E 500 N
490 East 500 North Street, Spanish Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
490 E 500 N Available 08/07/20 Adorable One Bedroom Home - Spanish Fork - Call or Text Kayla at 801-717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing. Adorable one bedroom single-family home located in the heart of Spanish Fork.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3033 E Somerset Village Way
3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2380 sqft
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Duck Creek
1 Unit Available
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.

1 of 23

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
655 S 800 W
655 South 800 West, Springville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2192 sqft
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville 655 S 800 W Springville, UT 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,192 Sq. Ft. $1,850 Rent - monthly $1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Poolstone
1 Unit Available
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
City GuidePayson
Did you know Payson, Utah, was where most of where the 1984 movie version of "Footloose" was filmed? Lots of local destinations make an appearance in the movie -- including Payson High School and Sudie's, a famous local carwash.

Like many towns in Utah, Payson was founded by the Latter-day Saints (around 1850). Payson was once home to the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company's sugar beet processing factory, one of the biggest and most productive sugar beet factories in the region. Today, the factory is closed and dismantled, but Payson still enjoys a thriving economy and a community with a rich cultural heritage. Payson is a beautiful and relaxing place to live, and if you're looking for a nice community out west, Payson might do just the trick.

Moving to Payson

If you want to move to Payson, gather up all the rental application documents you'll need in advance. It's a sought-after place to live, and if you find the right one-bedroom apartment or studio apartment for rent, you'll probably want to move fast and apply! Some examples of documents you might need to rent are your picture ID, tax returns, pay stubs, letters of reference, letters of employment, proof of income and more.

Neighborhoods in Payson

If you're moving to Payson, there are lots of different neighborhoods where you can end up renting an apartment. It pays to do your research, too, to make sure you end up the neighborhood that's best for you! Check out some more info about these neighborhoods.

Spring Lake: If you're looking for an apartment rental in Payson, this probably isn't the best place to do it. This place is mostly single-unit homes -- and big ones. Mansions. If you end up living here, you'll definitely find your inner peace, but it's not exactly a hopping area.

West Mountain: West Mountain encompasses the entire western area of Payson. It's quiet, like Spring Lake, but it certainly has more options of apartments and houses to rent. West Mountain is close to Utah Lake, so there's some gorgeous scenery around. Consider this area if you like to hike and spend time outdoors.

Southern Payson: Southern Payson is actually considered the town's city center. It's bustling with restaurants, shops and entertainment options. It's more affordable to live here than, say, Spring Lake, and all those nearby amenities make it even better.

Payson Living

If you're an outdoor lover, Payson will be paradise for you. Surrounded by mountains and beautiful lakes, residents of Payson spend time in the outdoors and they value taking care of it. If you live here, expect to spend many days hiking, fishing and spending time outside.

Payson isn't all about natural entertainment, though. The city has several fun and famous events throughout the year. One event is the Onion Days Festival, which is held every Labor Day and where residents enjoy food, crafts and a parade! The city also hosts the annual Scottish Heritage Festival in July. Finally, the town hosts an annual salmon supper, where everyone in town comes together to enjoy the delicious fish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Payson?
The average rent price for Payson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Payson?
Some of the colleges located in the Payson area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Payson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Payson from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

Payson 3 BedroomsPayson Apartments with Garage
Payson Apartments with Parking