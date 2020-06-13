18 Apartments for rent in Payson, UT📍
Like many towns in Utah, Payson was founded by the Latter-day Saints (around 1850). Payson was once home to the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company's sugar beet processing factory, one of the biggest and most productive sugar beet factories in the region. Today, the factory is closed and dismantled, but Payson still enjoys a thriving economy and a community with a rich cultural heritage. Payson is a beautiful and relaxing place to live, and if you're looking for a nice community out west, Payson might do just the trick.
If you want to move to Payson, gather up all the rental application documents you'll need in advance. It's a sought-after place to live, and if you find the right one-bedroom apartment or studio apartment for rent, you'll probably want to move fast and apply! Some examples of documents you might need to rent are your picture ID, tax returns, pay stubs, letters of reference, letters of employment, proof of income and more.
If you're moving to Payson, there are lots of different neighborhoods where you can end up renting an apartment. It pays to do your research, too, to make sure you end up the neighborhood that's best for you! Check out some more info about these neighborhoods.
Spring Lake: If you're looking for an apartment rental in Payson, this probably isn't the best place to do it. This place is mostly single-unit homes -- and big ones. Mansions. If you end up living here, you'll definitely find your inner peace, but it's not exactly a hopping area.
West Mountain: West Mountain encompasses the entire western area of Payson. It's quiet, like Spring Lake, but it certainly has more options of apartments and houses to rent. West Mountain is close to Utah Lake, so there's some gorgeous scenery around. Consider this area if you like to hike and spend time outdoors.
Southern Payson: Southern Payson is actually considered the town's city center. It's bustling with restaurants, shops and entertainment options. It's more affordable to live here than, say, Spring Lake, and all those nearby amenities make it even better.
If you're an outdoor lover, Payson will be paradise for you. Surrounded by mountains and beautiful lakes, residents of Payson spend time in the outdoors and they value taking care of it. If you live here, expect to spend many days hiking, fishing and spending time outside.
Payson isn't all about natural entertainment, though. The city has several fun and famous events throughout the year. One event is the Onion Days Festival, which is held every Labor Day and where residents enjoy food, crafts and a parade! The city also hosts the annual Scottish Heritage Festival in July. Finally, the town hosts an annual salmon supper, where everyone in town comes together to enjoy the delicious fish.