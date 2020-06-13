18 Apartments for rent in Payson, UT

Neighborhoods in Payson

If you're moving to Payson, there are lots of different neighborhoods where you can end up renting an apartment. It pays to do your research, too, to make sure you end up the neighborhood that's best for you! Check out some more info about these neighborhoods.

Spring Lake: If you're looking for an apartment rental in Payson, this probably isn't the best place to do it. This place is mostly single-unit homes -- and big ones. Mansions. If you end up living here, you'll definitely find your inner peace, but it's not exactly a hopping area.

West Mountain: West Mountain encompasses the entire western area of Payson. It's quiet, like Spring Lake, but it certainly has more options of apartments and houses to rent. West Mountain is close to Utah Lake, so there's some gorgeous scenery around. Consider this area if you like to hike and spend time outdoors.

Southern Payson: Southern Payson is actually considered the town's city center. It's bustling with restaurants, shops and entertainment options. It's more affordable to live here than, say, Spring Lake, and all those nearby amenities make it even better.