saratoga springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
74 Archmore Street
74 North Archmore Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2424 sqft
74 Archmore Street Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom Home In Saratoga Springs--Available July - Beautiful natural setting with walking and biking paths to lake and ponds. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
307 W Harvest Moon Dr.
307 West Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1776 W Newcastle Ln A201
1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO Quailhill Community 1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,272 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2854 S Island Fox Ln
2854 South Island Fox Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4247 sqft
2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing Saratoga Springs Home With Tons of Space - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
154 W Springview Dr
154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features: - 2 Car Garage - Unit Located on Ground Level - Open Floor Plan - Walk-in Closets - Great Neighborhood - Easy Access to Redwood Rd. - Playground 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Lakeside Gated Community Living - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades by Utah Lake in highly sought after area of Saratoga
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
309 E Windward Ct.
309 East Windward Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
309 E Windward Ct. Available 06/26/20 PET FRIENDLY - THE COVE TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS - TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS The Cove 309 E Windward Ct Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,734 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
237 E Warbler Ct
237 E Warbler Ct, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1347 sqft
New Townhome in Great Location - This new townhome is located on the banks of the Jordan River and is close to everything. It is close to the Costco (under construction), Lehi main, Redwood rd, close to Thanksgiving Point and the Silicon Slopes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1582 N Venetian Way
1582 North Venetian Way, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2446 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom Town home. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet W/D in unit. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
2204 E Hawthorne St
2204 East Hawthorn Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1240 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1240 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
156 W Apple Ave
156 West Apple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
Over a quarter of an acre! The home has new paint and carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & finished basement. *All vinyl will be replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
2189 N Springtime Dr.
2189 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom condo. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chappel Valley
903 W. 810 S.
903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd
7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,725
2833 sqft
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
8202 N Boulder Ln
8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Saratoga Springs, the median rent is $909 for a studio, $1,047 for a 1-bedroom, $1,229 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,790 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Saratoga Springs, check out our monthly Saratoga Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Saratoga Springs area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saratoga Springs from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
