wasatch county
52 Apartments for rent in Wasatch County, UT📍
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,155
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.
191 N 100 W 1
191 North 100 West, Heber, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Heber 4 plex - 1 bedroom - Property Id: 180410 Nice 4-plex in Heber City. One Bedroom, one bath, wood floors. (4 PLEX -two up, two down) Unit available is on main level. Fresh Paint and rent includes heat and water.
1131 N. 520 W.
1131 N 520 W, Midway, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2355 sqft
1131 N. 520 W. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Townhome at Snake Creek - Bright, spacious, and nearly new, this townhome at the Lodges at Snake Creek in Midway has contemporary finishes throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1128 S 820 E #5301
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1206 sqft
Wonderful Village on 12th - Enjoy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan living, large walk in closet and more! Brand new and ready to move into.
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1536 West 3000 South
1536 W 3000 S, Daniel, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1728 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!*** Country Living! This 2 BR, 1 BA lower level apartment in Heber has been recently updated with new flooring. Large kitchen & Living Room.
188 West 1000 South
188 W 1000 S, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Please visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for the rental. This condo has a beautiful open floor plan with 11-foot ceilings. This one of a kind apartment unit is located in beautiful Heber Valley.
1051 South 500 East
1051 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1225 sqft
Beautiful Top Level Condo - Property Id: 76054 Like new unit for rent. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, community pool, clubhouse with workout room, pickle ball court, playground, walking trails and open area for play.
Results within 5 miles of Wasatch County
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2132 sqft
**New Price** - Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904
2305 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
$1,200
360 sqft
Prospector Studio - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building.
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Wasatch County
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Pinebrook
8129 Courtyard Loop
8129 Courtyard Loop, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
Beautiful Park City Townhouse. This town home features 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and alder cabinetry. Large master bathroom with a deep jetted tub.
River Bottoms
4950 N University Ave #38
4950 North University Avenue, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1165 sqft
4950 N University Ave #38 Available 09/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Provo - This condo is located close to Provo Canyon, shopping, and entertainment opportunities. The Master bath has a garden tub. The living room has lots of light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wasatch County area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek have apartments for rent.
