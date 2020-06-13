167 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Living in Midvale

Living in Midvale feels a lot like how it looks in movies – old-fashioned, and suburban. You can relax when you come here, and life of a high-quality comes at a low price. You’re right near Salt Lake City, which is one of the West’s nicest cities. In Salt Lake City you can eat, drink at bars, dance and take in museums and historic attractions. You can also ski and hike in the parks in the warmer months, so this city really does have something for everybody.

Midvale has its fair share of parks, too, as well as the Midvale Museum to learn about the area’s history and culture, as well as the ski corridor. You can use Midvale as your base camp to ski the whole area – you have easy access to four world-class ski resorts just minutes away. There is a bus system that will even shuttle you back and forth from skiing.

So this all sounds great – especially the Salt Lake City part – but how do you get around? You can take the Blue Line from Salt Lake City straight to Midvale (on the Trax Light Rail System) – so technically, you don’t need a car to get around. Things are spread out in the west, though, and things are pretty sprawling and mountainous, so it’s not the nicest terrain for a leisurely stroll. In other words, get a car. You’ll appreciate it.