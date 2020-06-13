Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

📍
Midvale Park
South Union Fort
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Midvale Park
33 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
East Midvale
26 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
931 E. 7800 S.
931 7800 South, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1160 sqft
Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midvalley
1 Unit Available
8248 South Resaca Drive Unit J-06
8248 Resaca Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
8248 South Resaca Drive Unit J-06 Available 07/06/20 East Town Village Condo - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo, 1 assigned parking spot with extra community parking available on a first come first serve basis.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
7818 S Oak St
7818 Oak Street, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
This is a very cute refinished home in Midvale! With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs helps make this home comfortable all year round. New carpet and flooring though out with a brand new updated kitchen and appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
6960 S. 900 E. - 4
6960 900 East, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$899
915 sqft
Charming East Side 2 bed 1 bath apartment.Close to many amenities. Covered parking. On site laundry. Great feel with open layout with kitchen, dining, and family room all open to each other. Absolutely perfect location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
30 West 7500 South
30 7500 South, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1123 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Midvalley
1 Unit Available
7745 South 415 East
7745 415 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1459 sqft
For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale. Features Include: -3 spacious bedrooms -1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
938 E Connor Ridge Cove
938 Conner Ridge Cove, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Motherinlaw apartment - 938 E. Conner Ridge Cove , Midvale, 84047- Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 900 sq. feet, all utilities paid, except internet service. offstreet parking for 1 car. No pets or smoking. Must have a 600 or higher credit score.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
953 E. Spring Crest Ct. #31
953 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.

Median Rent in Midvale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Midvale is $994, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,233.
Studio
$803
1 Bed
$994
2 Beds
$1,233
3+ Beds
$1,776
City GuideMidvale
You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.

They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic.

Moving to Midvale

Want to move to Midvale? It’s a good choice in the Salt Lake area cause it’s cheaper than Salt Lake City proper, but has just as nice scenery in terms of the outdoors. If you want to rent an apartment in Midvale, bring all your paperwork with you – ID, proof of employment, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference and anything your specific broker requests. That way when you see what you love, you can apply right away! Nothing hurts worse than losing out on an apartment you really love. If you’re planning to rent, too, you’ll need cash up front – two months rent (at least), a security deposit and also any fees or moving expenses you will need to cover.

Renting is just as popular in Midvale as buying is – so you’re in luck. Even though the vacancy is pretty low at 7 percent, there ARE rentals, which means if you can find one you like, you can find somewhere to rent. Rent is pretty cheap here – about $500 per month for a studio apartment. You won’t pay more than about $1,200 to rent a four bedroom house, so don’t worry about shelling out big city cash.

Neighborhoods

Old Town: This is the historic and idyllic part of Midvale. It’s where they film the movies and where the old fashioned looking town still exists. It’s the most desirable area in the town.

Bingham Junction: This is where the train station is in Midvale and it's also on the eastern border of the city touching Cottonwood Heights. Around here is pretty residential – but it’s also home to Walmart! 

Living in Midvale

Living in Midvale feels a lot like how it looks in movies – old-fashioned, and suburban. You can relax when you come here, and life of a high-quality comes at a low price. You’re right near Salt Lake City, which is one of the West’s nicest cities. In Salt Lake City you can eat, drink at bars, dance and take in museums and historic attractions. You can also ski and hike in the parks in the warmer months, so this city really does have something for everybody.

Midvale has its fair share of parks, too, as well as the Midvale Museum to learn about the area’s history and culture, as well as the ski corridor. You can use Midvale as your base camp to ski the whole area – you have easy access to four world-class ski resorts just minutes away. There is a bus system that will even shuttle you back and forth from skiing.

So this all sounds great – especially the Salt Lake City part – but how do you get around? You can take the Blue Line from Salt Lake City straight to Midvale (on the Trax Light Rail System) – so technically, you don’t need a car to get around. Things are spread out in the west, though, and things are pretty sprawling and mountainous, so it’s not the nicest terrain for a leisurely stroll. In other words, get a car. You’ll appreciate it. 

June 2020 Midvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up significantly by 4.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,234 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,234 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.4% rise in Midvale.
    • While Midvale's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Midvale?
    In Midvale, the median rent is $803 for a studio, $994 for a 1-bedroom, $1,233 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,776 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Midvale, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Midvale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Midvale include Midvale Park, and South Union Fort.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Midvale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Midvale area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Midvale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Midvale from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

