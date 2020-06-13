167 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT📍
They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic.
Want to move to Midvale? It’s a good choice in the Salt Lake area cause it’s cheaper than Salt Lake City proper, but has just as nice scenery in terms of the outdoors. If you want to rent an apartment in Midvale, bring all your paperwork with you – ID, proof of employment, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference and anything your specific broker requests. That way when you see what you love, you can apply right away! Nothing hurts worse than losing out on an apartment you really love. If you’re planning to rent, too, you’ll need cash up front – two months rent (at least), a security deposit and also any fees or moving expenses you will need to cover.
Renting is just as popular in Midvale as buying is – so you’re in luck. Even though the vacancy is pretty low at 7 percent, there ARE rentals, which means if you can find one you like, you can find somewhere to rent. Rent is pretty cheap here – about $500 per month for a studio apartment. You won’t pay more than about $1,200 to rent a four bedroom house, so don’t worry about shelling out big city cash.
Old Town: This is the historic and idyllic part of Midvale. It’s where they film the movies and where the old fashioned looking town still exists. It’s the most desirable area in the town.
Bingham Junction: This is where the train station is in Midvale and it's also on the eastern border of the city touching Cottonwood Heights. Around here is pretty residential – but it’s also home to Walmart!
Living in Midvale feels a lot like how it looks in movies – old-fashioned, and suburban. You can relax when you come here, and life of a high-quality comes at a low price. You’re right near Salt Lake City, which is one of the West’s nicest cities. In Salt Lake City you can eat, drink at bars, dance and take in museums and historic attractions. You can also ski and hike in the parks in the warmer months, so this city really does have something for everybody.
Midvale has its fair share of parks, too, as well as the Midvale Museum to learn about the area’s history and culture, as well as the ski corridor. You can use Midvale as your base camp to ski the whole area – you have easy access to four world-class ski resorts just minutes away. There is a bus system that will even shuttle you back and forth from skiing.
So this all sounds great – especially the Salt Lake City part – but how do you get around? You can take the Blue Line from Salt Lake City straight to Midvale (on the Trax Light Rail System) – so technically, you don’t need a car to get around. Things are spread out in the west, though, and things are pretty sprawling and mountainous, so it’s not the nicest terrain for a leisurely stroll. In other words, get a car. You’ll appreciate it.
June 2020 Midvale Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Midvale rents declined over the past month
Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up significantly by 4.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,234 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased significantly in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,234 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.4% rise in Midvale.
- While Midvale's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.