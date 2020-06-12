/
la verkin
12 Apartments for rent in La Verkin, UT📍
370 W. 680 N.
370 W 680 N, La Verkin, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1759 sqft
Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.
65 S Main St
65 South Main Street, La Verkin, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2224 sqft
65 S Main St Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bedroom! DOG FRIENDLY - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on .32 acre lot in the heart of La Verkin.
235 North 80 East
235 North 80 East, La Verkin, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of La Verkin
850 N 100 W
850 North 100 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
850 N 100 W Available 07/01/20 Charming Home near Beautiful Zion National Park, UT - Charming Home near Beautiful Zion 3 bedroom plus den 2 bathroom Open floor plan 1,575 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of La Verkin
969 W 200 S
969 West 200 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light.
119 S 700 W
119 South 700 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1752 sqft
119 S 700 W Available 06/22/20 Well-maintained Home in Hurricane with 3-Bedrooms and 2 -Bathrooms - This home is close to everything like shopping, schools, parks and more! Large shared backyard with raised flower beds and shed.
986 West 180 South
986 West 180 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bed 2 bath town home that is in a charming little subdivision. The property has a two car garage and a private back patio. Dryer hook ups are electric and stove and heater are gas. Application fee is $35 per adult applicant.
2575 West 245 North
2575 W 245 N, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Tanzanite brand new townhome! - Brand new never lived in townhome. 2 bedrooms and a den. Small pet allowed, upon approval, with additional pet deposit. Must be able to provide photo of pet with application.
Results within 10 miles of La Verkin
Dixie Springs
2020 Flora Tech #18
2020 Flora Tech Rd, Hurricane, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$498
Trailer on Hurricane Ranch Property - 1 bed 1 bath trailer for rent on Ranch Property near Dixie Springs and Sand Hollow Reservoir. +250.00 Lease Initiation Fee (RLNE4911527)
150 N 3700 W #152
150 N 3700 W, Hurricane, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
527 sqft
Beautiful remodeled park model home - Recently remodeled park model home for rent! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.
The average rent price for La Verkin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Verkin from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, and Washington.