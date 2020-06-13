256 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT

Transportation

Three major highways intersect within the city: the I-15, I-80 and the SR-201.There are three major stations within the city limits. A major streetcar line will be serving the city soon, so you should be well taken care of.

Getting Around

Finding your way across town is easy, as the streets are organized along a grid system. For example, 350 East 900 South simply means that the actual location is between 300 and 400 east on the street known as 900 South. However, do note that some of the streets have stuck to their standard addresses, so do not be baffled by locations such as Main, Broadway and State.