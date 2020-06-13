Apartment List
/
UT
/
south salt lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

256 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT

📍
South Salt Lake City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,020
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
South Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$868
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
South Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$760
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2150 S Main St #511
2150 Main Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo with Great View - This 2 bed 2 bath condo is 920 sq ft with an open floor plan, 2 underground parking spots and a great view. Great neighborhood! Walking distance to grocery store. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3489 S 500 E
3489 S 500 E, South Salt Lake, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3200 sqft
Great New 5 bedroom 3 bathroom Home - This is a must see beautiful new 3200 sq ft home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and an open floor plan. Washer & dryer included. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. No pets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S)
318 E Park Creeke Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S) Available 07/01/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom in Salt Lake City! - Come see this awesome 3 bedroom plus Den in Salt Lake City! This home is definitely worth seeing in person! The home includes a great backyard, lots of living

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
177 E Helm Ave #B
177 East Helm Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3510 S 300 E Apt B
3510 300 East, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
228 East Crestone Avenue
228 East Crestone Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1062 sqft
You will enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. It includes Covered Parking & W/D hook ups. Close to freeways I-15 and bus lines.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2734 South Edison Street
2734 South Edison Street, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1200 sqft
This is the one you've been looking for! You will enjoy this spacious multi-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home. It is located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. Close to freeways and bus lines.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2964 South 200 East
2964 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
650 sqft
Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3708 McCall Street East - 4
3708 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
This absolutely beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom is available now for rent! Everything has been updated from the stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous modern kitchen to the fantastic laminate flooring throughout! Rent includes water, sewer, and

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
City GuideSouth Salt Lake
South Salt Lake City is home to the worlds first Kentucky fried chicken outlet. Established here in 1954, KFC has grown to be a world-renowned chicken and fast food franchise.

South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West.

Housing Options

Cost

Luckily, for someone seeking places to live in South Salt Lake, there is a wide variety of sales and rental housing in the area. Renters will see that the property rental rates in South Salt Lake are quite low compared to other areas in Utah.

Transportation

Three major highways intersect within the city: the I-15, I-80 and the SR-201.There are three major stations within the city limits. A major streetcar line will be serving the city soon, so you should be well taken care of.

Getting Around

Finding your way across town is easy, as the streets are organized along a grid system. For example, 350 East 900 South simply means that the actual location is between 300 and 400 east on the street known as 900 South. However, do note that some of the streets have stuck to their standard addresses, so do not be baffled by locations such as Main, Broadway and State.

Neighborhoods

Here are a few neighborhoods in South Salt Lake City to check out:

Glendale: This is a very diverse neighborhood. But what do you expect to find in this West Side Story section of the city? Think cultural crossroads, International Peace gardens, an array of herbs and spice laden local markets and visionary projects like the Glendale library. All this in an affordable housing setting is hard to beat.

Marmalade: This area has very good housing options, but they are quite pricey. Watch out for the landscapers, the latest Range Rover models and well-kept tennis courts.

Poplar Grove: This area features mostly small housing units, which may be a downside for those seeking larger homes. However, the attention given to the comforts of the residents will warm your heart. They include both renovated and newly constructed bicycle pathways, walkways and ramps.

Central City: There are quite a number of cool hangouts and establishments in this area, you can easily trot off to restaurants anytime you like.

Lower Alves: Are you a dog or cat person? Well join the furry animal lovers that reside in Lower Alves. It is a common sight to see the residents here walking their wide array of pets along the walkways. Add on the fancy latte joints, the wheatgrass shots, the environmentally conscious residents and you are snug at home.

Lifestyle

South Salt Lake City offers big city amenities and rental apartment options without the associated hassles, such as traffic jams. Whether you want the warehouse options, the condominiums, the family units, or just a mobile home, be assured that you will not miss out. The residential options are very appealing, and, in such a small setting, you can surely find a place to call home. No chance of boredom either as explosive entertainment options abounds at the numerous galleries, diners, pubs and the affordable restaurants scattered about. Well served by a rail system other cities drool and envy over, fruit-tree lined cottages, this is sure a cool place to live in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Salt Lake?
The average rent price for South Salt Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in South Salt Lake?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in South Salt Lake include South Salt Lake City.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Salt Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the South Salt Lake area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Salt Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Salt Lake from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingSouth Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City