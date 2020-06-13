256 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT📍
South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West.
Cost
Luckily, for someone seeking places to live in South Salt Lake, there is a wide variety of sales and rental housing in the area. Renters will see that the property rental rates in South Salt Lake are quite low compared to other areas in Utah.
Three major highways intersect within the city: the I-15, I-80 and the SR-201.There are three major stations within the city limits. A major streetcar line will be serving the city soon, so you should be well taken care of.
Getting Around
Finding your way across town is easy, as the streets are organized along a grid system. For example, 350 East 900 South simply means that the actual location is between 300 and 400 east on the street known as 900 South. However, do note that some of the streets have stuck to their standard addresses, so do not be baffled by locations such as Main, Broadway and State.
Here are a few neighborhoods in South Salt Lake City to check out:
Glendale: This is a very diverse neighborhood. But what do you expect to find in this West Side Story section of the city? Think cultural crossroads, International Peace gardens, an array of herbs and spice laden local markets and visionary projects like the Glendale library. All this in an affordable housing setting is hard to beat.
Marmalade: This area has very good housing options, but they are quite pricey. Watch out for the landscapers, the latest Range Rover models and well-kept tennis courts.
Poplar Grove: This area features mostly small housing units, which may be a downside for those seeking larger homes. However, the attention given to the comforts of the residents will warm your heart. They include both renovated and newly constructed bicycle pathways, walkways and ramps.
Central City: There are quite a number of cool hangouts and establishments in this area, you can easily trot off to restaurants anytime you like.
Lower Alves: Are you a dog or cat person? Well join the furry animal lovers that reside in Lower Alves. It is a common sight to see the residents here walking their wide array of pets along the walkways. Add on the fancy latte joints, the wheatgrass shots, the environmentally conscious residents and you are snug at home.
South Salt Lake City offers big city amenities and rental apartment options without the associated hassles, such as traffic jams. Whether you want the warehouse options, the condominiums, the family units, or just a mobile home, be assured that you will not miss out. The residential options are very appealing, and, in such a small setting, you can surely find a place to call home. No chance of boredom either as explosive entertainment options abounds at the numerous galleries, diners, pubs and the affordable restaurants scattered about. Well served by a rail system other cities drool and envy over, fruit-tree lined cottages, this is sure a cool place to live in.