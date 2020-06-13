/
/
spanish fork
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM
76 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2487 East 990 South
2487 East 990 South Street, Spanish Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Beautiful Spanish Fork Townhome - 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH SUPER CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL AMENITIES AND NEW FLOORING NICE MASTER SUITE FINISHED BASEMENT PRIVATE, SMALL YARD GREAT LOCATION IN SPANISH FORK 12 MONTH
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
897 S. 1520 E.
897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,850
2844 sqft
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork 897 South 1520 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660 6 bedroom/3 bath 2844 Sq Ft. $1850.00 Rent - Monthly $1850.00 Deposit (O.A.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
490 E 500 N
490 East 500 North Street, Spanish Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
490 E 500 N Available 08/07/20 Adorable One Bedroom Home - Spanish Fork - Call or Text Kayla at 801-717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing. Adorable one bedroom single-family home located in the heart of Spanish Fork.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3033 E Somerset Village Way
3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2380 sqft
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fork
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
2542 W 500 S #7 Available 07/01/20 Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher,
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
884 W 1400 S
884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2676 sqft
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 East 400 North
875 East 400 North Street, Mapleton, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1583 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment In Highly Sought After Mapleton - Beautiful updated basement apartment with amazing views of Maple Mountain! Only one quiet tenant lives upstairs. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a good size office.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
952 South 200 West #24
952 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Remodeled Provo Townhome! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has been remodeled with new carpet, vinyl and paint throughout and is in excellent shape.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
448 W McClellan Ct
448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New Home built in 2019 - Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year. Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 N 900 E
629 North 900 East Street, Mapleton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3729 sqft
629 N 900 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home on a Cul-de-sac in Mapleton - You will love this beautiful home in Mapleton. The home has large vaulted ceilings through out the the main floor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ring Creek
1 Unit Available
825 E 1090 S
825 East 1090 South, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1287 sqft
825 E 1090 S Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in Provo - Come see this cute townhouse in Provo. The kitchen has a beautiful large window to bring in lots of natural light.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201
662 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Duck Creek
1 Unit Available
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spanish Fork rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Spanish Fork area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spanish Fork from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT