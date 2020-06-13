/
/
ivins
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:23 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 North 300 West
477 North 300 West, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
477 North 300 West Available 08/10/20 Home in Ivins - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One level. Great views of the Red Mountains, great neighborhood, mature landscaping with plenty of shade. Close to Medical School.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 S 675 E
529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Harrier Lane
328 North Harrier Lane, Ivins, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,770
2000 sqft
328 Harrier Lane Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Ivins - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage Newer Home nestled up against beautiful red rock landscaping and minutes from Tuachan.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 South 330 East Circle
830 South 330 East, Ivins, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
2300 sqft
830 South 330 East Circle Available 07/10/20 Five Bedroom Ivins Home - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sunny, spacious, in cul-de-sac. Large rooms, nice kitchen, spacious backyard with fantastic garden area. Fenced Yard.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 South Padre Canyon
120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1700 sqft
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Shonto Point
1 Unit Available
1301 Big Soldier Blvd.
1301 Big Soldier Court, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2888 sqft
Beautiful property for rent in quaint desert Kayenta community. Enjoy wonderful views during the day and the peaceful serenity of the dark night skies at night. This property in unfurnished and ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home.
1 of 34
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
656 South Breann Drive
656 S Breann Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1767 sqft
Brand New- Red Mountain Vista Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage 1,767 sq. feet of Living Space plus a 23deep full size 2-Car Garage, 3 Big Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Granite counter tops, throughout the home. Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
687 S Malorie Way
687 S Malorie Way, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
687 S Malorie Way Available 04/07/20 Brand New Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage - This high end, brand new townhome is ready for you to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Ivins
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2482 Bella Vista Drive
2482 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1700 sqft
2482 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom in Santa Clara at Tuscany at Cliffrose - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Beautiful Newer home with all the upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2553 Bella Vista Drive
2553 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1700 sqft
2553 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Newer Town Home in Santa CLara - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Newer Built Beautiful Town Home in Santa Clara. Two Level. Lots of Upgrades. Walk in Closest in Master Bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Ivins
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)
855 West 1130 North Circle, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1467 Clinton Way
1467 Clinton Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1790 sqft
1467 Clinton Way Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in St. George - This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large 2 car garage. Built-in 2013 but still shows like its new.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
781 North Valley View Drive #1
781 N Valley View Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1500 sqft
Homestead Farms Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level. Community Pool. This unit shows very well! Nice Floor plan.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Diagonal Street
230 Diagonal Street, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
One Of A Kind Downtown 3 Bed home!!! - This is the most unique home in all of St George. So much character, great view from the living room and a master suite that is raised off the main level by 6 steps for perfect privacy.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1751 West 1020 North #72
1751 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom Colorivew Town home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Tile. Close to Pool. Two Level. End Unit. Shopping and Entertainment. Community Pool.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
978 N 1725 W #44
978 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
978 N 1725 W #44 Available 07/01/20 This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! Great Location - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! We are featuring a 2 bedroom 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ivins rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ivins from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, and Mesquite.