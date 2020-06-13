/
85 Apartments for rent in Magna, UT📍
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1224 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
7375 W 3500 S
7375 3500 South, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
7375 W 3500 S Available 07/01/20 Single Bedroom Home in Magna Now Ready! - This is a darling home in Magna with a big kitchen lots of cupboards and lots of counter space.
3709 S Hancock Rd
3709 South Hancock Road, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.
7348 W. Copperview Dr
7348 Copperview Drive, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
7348 W. Copperview Dr Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Magna Condo. Pets Welcome - This 3 bedroom home is located in a HOA neighborhood. 2 level condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the 2nd level.
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Move In Ready July 6th! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout. Recently remodeled.
2763 Cyprus Lane
2763 Cyprus Lane, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
8417 W 3100 S
8417 3100 South, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood.
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
2803 S. Asbury Lane Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.
5340 West 3500 South
5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020.
3663 S 5600 W
3663 5600 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.
4969 Birch View Court
4969 W Birch View Ct, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
3663 So. 5600 W.
3663 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
3056 S Festival Dr
3056 Festival Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1183 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Valley. Nice neighborhood, great schools, large fenced yard, tile & hardwood floors. Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. No smoking please. Call or text Beehive Property Mgmt today at 801-784-8535 today to see!
5879 S. Woodview Drive
5879 Woodview Drive, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Well kept Kearns home with new roof and central air. Quiet neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms up. 1 bedroom down. 2 stall garage. Unfinished backyard. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Magna, the median rent is $678 for a studio, $840 for a 1-bedroom, $1,042 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,501 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Magna, check out our monthly Magna Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Magna area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Magna from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
