/
/
sunset
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Sunset, UT📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
3 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2012 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Point
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
788 Edgewood Dr.
788 South Edgewood East Drive, South Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3900 sqft
788 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 A Beautiful 4 bedroom with extra room down and 3.5 bath home on 788 Edgewood Dr with Triple car garage. - A 4 bedroom and extra room down 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Weber
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Kara
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sunset area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, Utah State University, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunset from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTRiverdale, UTClearfield, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTWest Haven, UT