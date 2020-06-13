Apartment List
/
UT
/
taylorsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5659 S 3370 W
5659 3370 West, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Main Level: Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Taylorsville South
1 Unit Available
5090 S. 3200 W.
5090 3200 West, Taylorsville, UT
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Taylorsville - This is a 7 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. 4 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Carpeted home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$878
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,084
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Granger
26 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$760
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
City GuideTaylorsville
Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!

Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville.

Moving to Taylorsville

When you're moving here, do keep in mind that although it won't be easy to find a rental property, you can find options (and great ones) if you know where to look and have done your research beforehand. There's no substitute for actually turning up and hoofing it around the different 'hoods to learn your way around and sniff out the great apartments for rent.

Bring everything you can think of along with you when you start scoping out places - think of everything the NSA has and then bring an extra copy of it - landlords here are serious about background checks. You'll want copies of your ID, proof of your income or a guarantor if you're still hunting for a job, bank statements, letters of reference, your credit history and anything else you can think of. They'll likely ask for first month, last month and security deposit right up front so make sure your bank account is stocked and loaded and you have your checkbook handy to dash off the check at a moment's notice. This is crucial to making sure you get the apartment of your dreams - you don't want to miss out because someone else has a faster draw than you, cowboy!

Neighborhoods in Taylorsville

The neighborhoods are quite different in layout and feel, so explore each of them to make sure you end up where you want. Some are a little quieter while others have more of an urban vibe; some are near schools and have lots of young families while others are better for single or retired folks. Here are a few of the well-known neighborhoods in the area.

W 6200 S/S 2700 W: This is an urban neighborhood located in the south central area of Taylorsville. It has a 0% vacancy rate so youll be hard pressed to find an apartment for rent here but if you do you can expect to pay a pretty penny for it as well. It has a large population of college students and lots of offerings in terms of shopping and dining out.$$$$

S 3200 W/Danube Drive: Also an urban neighborhoods, homes and apartment complexes here cost a little less than average. The vacancy rate here is 0.0% as well, which doesnt bode too well for renters, but get a stellar broker on your side and you will find something in time. Homes here are very large and people love to drive many families have 4 or 5 cars! $$$

Meadowbrook: This is a quaint little community with cheap apartment rentals and home rentals. The homes are fairly new and amenities include a clubhouse, pool, basketball and tennis courts and a playground. Its a great place for families with kids and there are lots of other young families in the neighborhood. $$

Bennion: This area runs along the Belt Route I-215 and is where Bennion Junior High School is located as well as Calvin Smith Elementary school. Its a great place for young parents with kids or families expecting kids. It also runs along the lovely Willow Pond Park, where you can find lots of hiking and biking trails and quiet places to stroll. Homes here are mostly owner occupied with stand-alone houses as opposed to hi rise apartment buildings and apartment complexes and are a bit pricier than other areas, as its an affluent community with 9 schools and large houses. Say goodbye to your savings.$$$$

5400 S/S 3200: This area is home to three Jesus Christ Churches of Latter Day Saints and also the Fox Hills Elementary School and the Azure Meadows Park, a quiet little urban park. I-154 or the Bangerter Highway, runs right through the center and its a quiet area with winding streets and a peaceful vibe. Its much less expensive than other neighborhoods in Taylorsville, and there are quite a few high-rise apartments and apartments for rent. $$

S. Redwood Road: This area also has a number of schools Plymouth Elementary and Taylorsville High School are the largest. Millrace Park is right at the center of it and the peaceful Walden Park is tucked on the eastern edge. There are a lot of larger homes here though not many homes for rent and the area has a very low vacancy rate. The property is fairly expensive for this city, though the homes are quite large compared to some of the other apartment complexes around town. If you're looking to get what you pay for, S. Redwood Road is a good place to start.$$$

Living in Taylorsville

This city isnt known for its abundance of rental properties, thats for sure. But if you are looking to rent, just make sure you get in early and have enough time to wait for the right bargain to pop up. Rent here is right around the national average for a one bedroom apartment and slightly higher in the ritzier areas. What youll mostly notice about Taylorsville is that its chock full of outdoor activities, and people love to take advantage of the hiking, jogging and biking trails that provide beautiful views of the surrounding areas. People also like to take advantage of the nearby skiing! Utah is known for its ski resorts, after all, and Park City and Deer Valley and Wolf Mountain are all easily accessible from Taylorsville.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Taylorsville?
The average rent price for Taylorsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Taylorsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Taylorsville area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Taylorsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Taylorsville from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 Bedrooms
Taylorsville Apartments with BalconyTaylorsville Apartments with Pool
Taylorsville Dog Friendly Apartments