197 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT📍
Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville.
When you're moving here, do keep in mind that although it won't be easy to find a rental property, you can find options (and great ones) if you know where to look and have done your research beforehand. There's no substitute for actually turning up and hoofing it around the different 'hoods to learn your way around and sniff out the great apartments for rent.
Bring everything you can think of along with you when you start scoping out places - think of everything the NSA has and then bring an extra copy of it - landlords here are serious about background checks. You'll want copies of your ID, proof of your income or a guarantor if you're still hunting for a job, bank statements, letters of reference, your credit history and anything else you can think of. They'll likely ask for first month, last month and security deposit right up front so make sure your bank account is stocked and loaded and you have your checkbook handy to dash off the check at a moment's notice. This is crucial to making sure you get the apartment of your dreams - you don't want to miss out because someone else has a faster draw than you, cowboy!
The neighborhoods are quite different in layout and feel, so explore each of them to make sure you end up where you want. Some are a little quieter while others have more of an urban vibe; some are near schools and have lots of young families while others are better for single or retired folks. Here are a few of the well-known neighborhoods in the area.
W 6200 S/S 2700 W: This is an urban neighborhood located in the south central area of Taylorsville. It has a 0% vacancy rate so youll be hard pressed to find an apartment for rent here but if you do you can expect to pay a pretty penny for it as well. It has a large population of college students and lots of offerings in terms of shopping and dining out.$$$$
S 3200 W/Danube Drive: Also an urban neighborhoods, homes and apartment complexes here cost a little less than average. The vacancy rate here is 0.0% as well, which doesnt bode too well for renters, but get a stellar broker on your side and you will find something in time. Homes here are very large and people love to drive many families have 4 or 5 cars! $$$
Meadowbrook: This is a quaint little community with cheap apartment rentals and home rentals. The homes are fairly new and amenities include a clubhouse, pool, basketball and tennis courts and a playground. Its a great place for families with kids and there are lots of other young families in the neighborhood. $$
Bennion: This area runs along the Belt Route I-215 and is where Bennion Junior High School is located as well as Calvin Smith Elementary school. Its a great place for young parents with kids or families expecting kids. It also runs along the lovely Willow Pond Park, where you can find lots of hiking and biking trails and quiet places to stroll. Homes here are mostly owner occupied with stand-alone houses as opposed to hi rise apartment buildings and apartment complexes and are a bit pricier than other areas, as its an affluent community with 9 schools and large houses. Say goodbye to your savings.$$$$
5400 S/S 3200: This area is home to three Jesus Christ Churches of Latter Day Saints and also the Fox Hills Elementary School and the Azure Meadows Park, a quiet little urban park. I-154 or the Bangerter Highway, runs right through the center and its a quiet area with winding streets and a peaceful vibe. Its much less expensive than other neighborhoods in Taylorsville, and there are quite a few high-rise apartments and apartments for rent. $$
S. Redwood Road: This area also has a number of schools Plymouth Elementary and Taylorsville High School are the largest. Millrace Park is right at the center of it and the peaceful Walden Park is tucked on the eastern edge. There are a lot of larger homes here though not many homes for rent and the area has a very low vacancy rate. The property is fairly expensive for this city, though the homes are quite large compared to some of the other apartment complexes around town. If you're looking to get what you pay for, S. Redwood Road is a good place to start.$$$
This city isnt known for its abundance of rental properties, thats for sure. But if you are looking to rent, just make sure you get in early and have enough time to wait for the right bargain to pop up. Rent here is right around the national average for a one bedroom apartment and slightly higher in the ritzier areas. What youll mostly notice about Taylorsville is that its chock full of outdoor activities, and people love to take advantage of the hiking, jogging and biking trails that provide beautiful views of the surrounding areas. People also like to take advantage of the nearby skiing! Utah is known for its ski resorts, after all, and Park City and Deer Valley and Wolf Mountain are all easily accessible from Taylorsville.