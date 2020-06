197 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT

Neighborhoods in Taylorsville

The neighborhoods are quite different in layout and feel, so explore each of them to make sure you end up where you want. Some are a little quieter while others have more of an urban vibe; some are near schools and have lots of young families while others are better for single or retired folks. Here are a few of the well-known neighborhoods in the area.

W 6200 S/S 2700 W: This is an urban neighborhood located in the south central area of Taylorsville. It has a 0% vacancy rate so youll be hard pressed to find an apartment for rent here but if you do you can expect to pay a pretty penny for it as well. It has a large population of college students and lots of offerings in terms of shopping and dining out.$$$$

S 3200 W/Danube Drive: Also an urban neighborhoods, homes and apartment complexes here cost a little less than average. The vacancy rate here is 0.0% as well, which doesnt bode too well for renters, but get a stellar broker on your side and you will find something in time. Homes here are very large and people love to drive many families have 4 or 5 cars! $$$

Meadowbrook: This is a quaint little community with cheap apartment rentals and home rentals. The homes are fairly new and amenities include a clubhouse, pool, basketball and tennis courts and a playground. Its a great place for families with kids and there are lots of other young families in the neighborhood. $$

Bennion: This area runs along the Belt Route I-215 and is where Bennion Junior High School is located as well as Calvin Smith Elementary school. Its a great place for young parents with kids or families expecting kids. It also runs along the lovely Willow Pond Park, where you can find lots of hiking and biking trails and quiet places to stroll. Homes here are mostly owner occupied with stand-alone houses as opposed to hi rise apartment buildings and apartment complexes and are a bit pricier than other areas, as its an affluent community with 9 schools and large houses. Say goodbye to your savings.$$$$

5400 S/S 3200: This area is home to three Jesus Christ Churches of Latter Day Saints and also the Fox Hills Elementary School and the Azure Meadows Park, a quiet little urban park. I-154 or the Bangerter Highway, runs right through the center and its a quiet area with winding streets and a peaceful vibe. Its much less expensive than other neighborhoods in Taylorsville, and there are quite a few high-rise apartments and apartments for rent. $$

S. Redwood Road: This area also has a number of schools Plymouth Elementary and Taylorsville High School are the largest. Millrace Park is right at the center of it and the peaceful Walden Park is tucked on the eastern edge. There are a lot of larger homes here though not many homes for rent and the area has a very low vacancy rate. The property is fairly expensive for this city, though the homes are quite large compared to some of the other apartment complexes around town. If you're looking to get what you pay for, S. Redwood Road is a good place to start.$$$