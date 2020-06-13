197 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT

Moving to Taylorsville

When you're moving here, do keep in mind that although it won't be easy to find a rental property, you can find options (and great ones) if you know where to look and have done your research beforehand. There's no substitute for actually turning up and hoofing it around the different 'hoods to learn your way around and sniff out the great apartments for rent.

Bring everything you can think of along with you when you start scoping out places - think of everything the NSA has and then bring an extra copy of it - landlords here are serious about background checks. You'll want copies of your ID, proof of your income or a guarantor if you're still hunting for a job, bank statements, letters of reference, your credit history and anything else you can think of. They'll likely ask for first month, last month and security deposit right up front so make sure your bank account is stocked and loaded and you have your checkbook handy to dash off the check at a moment's notice. This is crucial to making sure you get the apartment of your dreams - you don't want to miss out because someone else has a faster draw than you, cowboy!