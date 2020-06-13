88 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT📍
The soil may not be rich and the conditions may occasionally be quite harsh, but Roy, Utah has one magnificent thing going for itself: the lowest home prices in the state. It also has a gloriously impressive backyard, even if that soil isn’t ideal for strawberries and summer squash. Residents enjoy a remarkably outdoorsy lifestyle, thanks to a low cost of living and endless recreational opportunities. Utah may get a bad rap for a few reasons, some more warranted than others but none of them are in response to the activities afforded by the landscape. Mountains, valleys, deserts and lush lawns, Roy can proudly claim it has a taste of every setting. And though the winters may be heavy with snow and the summers high in heat, Roy is undeniably a t friendly town, happy to welcome all eager to pursue a quiet, safe living with the nuclear unit in tow.
It’s got its highs and lows, its benefits and disadvantages, but Roy is a surprisingly pleasant place to lay down roots. Just as the original settlers decided to tough it out and challenge themselves to explore new areas, you may find it similarly challenging to forego beer that has more than 3.2 percent alcohol or shovel snow to the sidewalk three times in one day just to run an errand. These disadvantages shouldn't get you down, as you’ll feel healthy, alive, and embraced.
The houses may be inexpensive to buy, but rent is fairly on par with the general area. You really can’t lose in this area, but some spots are better for single-family homes while others are best for 2-bedroom apartments and town homes.
Roy Proper: It’s hard to argue with central Roy. Look for better deals on high-quality apartments further out from the center and you'll be surprised at the significant savings.
Clinton: Below Roy sits Clinton, a very similar town with similar amenities, only more of them. Youll pay for those features, though.
West Haven: On the opposite side, West Haven takes the northerly position, and though its away from the freeway and doesn’t have too many chains or eateries all bunched together, it does have a high median income.
Sunset: Bordered by Clinton and Roy, Sunset is a lower cost alternative that’s a touch closer to the freeway, but it pays for that convenience in other ways. Why even risk it?
Riverdale: The most inexpensive of the local towns as far as rental properties, Riverdale has oodles of neat shops, restaurants, and retail establishments. But it has other problems. Probably best to skip this spot if price alone isnt the concern.
Most folks here are homeowners, but there is a varied selection of rental properties, from single-family homes to studio apartments, peppered throughout the town limits. However, the vacancy rate is uncomfortably tight, around 3 percent, so get ready to search for a month or so to find something ideal. Fortunately, residences in Roy dont skimp on amenities. Luxury accommodations boasting pools, fireplaces and over-sized closets are commonplace. How you live inside is important to Roy natives. Since rain, snow, and heat are standard experiences throughout the year, having a comfortably appointed living space will prove very crucial for you.
Another consideration is transportation. Utah in general isn’t so hot on public transport. It exists, but seriously, a car is a necessity, and one with all-weather tires, chains, and four-wheel drive (if possible) should be high on your priority list. Unless you are prepared to get stuck on a hill or slide backwards into your neighbors mailbox.
Though the indoors are well equipped, Roy locals don’t stay inside if they can enjoy a half-decent day. Porches, balconies, and backyards will see regular use. And prepare for sizable spaces here: Peopleneedtheir entertainment areas. Activity and exercise are also passionately enjoyed by the populace, who love skiing, hiking, swimming, and playing traditional sports as long as the weather permits which actually is more often than you might think. Yes, winter can be brutal, but it’s absolutely beautiful. That dry air does wonders for the quality of snow, which is light, feathery, and ideal for sledding, skiing and snowboarding. Plus, there’s relatively little humidity in the summer. There are still mosquitoes, though (Hey, you can’t win them all.). Spring and summer have a share of rainfall, but they’re generally the most beautiful seasons in the state, Roy included.
If you can’t seem to get your butt to the gym on your own, a great excuse is to make friends at either the Aquatic Center in the summer or the Recreation Complex any old time. Aside from the brilliant facilities, they are also favorite spots to meet up with other families, kids, and friends, and throw parties for special occasions. Roy is a close-knit community.