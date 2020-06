88 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT

Housing

The houses may be inexpensive to buy, but rent is fairly on par with the general area. You really can’t lose in this area, but some spots are better for single-family homes while others are best for 2-bedroom apartments and town homes.

Roy Proper: It’s hard to argue with central Roy. Look for better deals on high-quality apartments further out from the center and you'll be surprised at the significant savings.

Clinton: Below Roy sits Clinton, a very similar town with similar amenities, only more of them. Youll pay for those features, though.

West Haven: On the opposite side, West Haven takes the northerly position, and though its away from the freeway and doesn’t have too many chains or eateries all bunched together, it does have a high median income.

Sunset: Bordered by Clinton and Roy, Sunset is a lower cost alternative that’s a touch closer to the freeway, but it pays for that convenience in other ways. Why even risk it?

Riverdale: The most inexpensive of the local towns as far as rental properties, Riverdale has oodles of neat shops, restaurants, and retail establishments. But it has other problems. Probably best to skip this spot if price alone isnt the concern.