88 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT

Recreation

Though the indoors are well equipped, Roy locals don’t stay inside if they can enjoy a half-decent day. Porches, balconies, and backyards will see regular use. And prepare for sizable spaces here: Peopleneedtheir entertainment areas. Activity and exercise are also passionately enjoyed by the populace, who love skiing, hiking, swimming, and playing traditional sports as long as the weather permits which actually is more often than you might think. Yes, winter can be brutal, but it’s absolutely beautiful. That dry air does wonders for the quality of snow, which is light, feathery, and ideal for sledding, skiing and snowboarding. Plus, there’s relatively little humidity in the summer. There are still mosquitoes, though (Hey, you can’t win them all.). Spring and summer have a share of rainfall, but they’re generally the most beautiful seasons in the state, Roy included.

If you can’t seem to get your butt to the gym on your own, a great excuse is to make friends at either the Aquatic Center in the summer or the Recreation Complex any old time. Aside from the brilliant facilities, they are also favorite spots to meet up with other families, kids, and friends, and throw parties for special occasions. Roy is a close-knit community.