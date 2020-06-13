Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Results within 1 mile of Roy
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 5 miles of Roy
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Railyard
1 Unit Available
214 W Oak St
214 West Oak Street, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
672 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
4413 sqft
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.

Median Rent in Roy

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Roy is $860, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,103.
Studio
$716
1 Bed
$860
2 Beds
$1,103
3+ Beds
$1,574
City GuideRoy
Roy still utilizes the same seven streets four going east to west and three going north to south that were originally laid out in the city center. Along the southern border of town lies Cousin Street, so named because at the time, every inhabitant on it was a cousin of the other. This may very well still be true but no one’s admitting it.

The soil may not be rich and the conditions may occasionally be quite harsh, but Roy, Utah has one magnificent thing going for itself: the lowest home prices in the state. It also has a gloriously impressive backyard, even if that soil isn’t ideal for strawberries and summer squash. Residents enjoy a remarkably outdoorsy lifestyle, thanks to a low cost of living and endless recreational opportunities. Utah may get a bad rap for a few reasons, some more warranted than others but none of them are in response to the activities afforded by the landscape. Mountains, valleys, deserts and lush lawns, Roy can proudly claim it has a taste of every setting. And though the winters may be heavy with snow and the summers high in heat, Roy is undeniably a t friendly town, happy to welcome all eager to pursue a quiet, safe living with the nuclear unit in tow.

Moving to Roy

It’s got its highs and lows, its benefits and disadvantages, but Roy is a surprisingly pleasant place to lay down roots. Just as the original settlers decided to tough it out and challenge themselves to explore new areas, you may find it similarly challenging to forego beer that has more than 3.2 percent alcohol or shovel snow to the sidewalk three times in one day just to run an errand. These disadvantages shouldn't get you down, as you’ll feel healthy, alive, and embraced.

Housing

The houses may be inexpensive to buy, but rent is fairly on par with the general area. You really can’t lose in this area, but some spots are better for single-family homes while others are best for 2-bedroom apartments and town homes.

Roy Proper: It’s hard to argue with central Roy. Look for better deals on high-quality apartments further out from the center and you'll be surprised at the significant savings.

Clinton: Below Roy sits Clinton, a very similar town with similar amenities, only more of them. Youll pay for those features, though.

West Haven: On the opposite side, West Haven takes the northerly position, and though its away from the freeway and doesn’t have too many chains or eateries all bunched together, it does have a high median income.

Sunset: Bordered by Clinton and Roy, Sunset is a lower cost alternative that’s a touch closer to the freeway, but it pays for that convenience in other ways. Why even risk it?

Riverdale: The most inexpensive of the local towns as far as rental properties, Riverdale has oodles of neat shops, restaurants, and retail establishments. But it has other problems. Probably best to skip this spot if price alone isnt the concern.

A Day in the Life of Roy

Most folks here are homeowners, but there is a varied selection of rental properties, from single-family homes to studio apartments, peppered throughout the town limits. However, the vacancy rate is uncomfortably tight, around 3 percent, so get ready to search for a month or so to find something ideal. Fortunately, residences in Roy dont skimp on amenities. Luxury accommodations boasting pools, fireplaces and over-sized closets are commonplace. How you live inside is important to Roy natives. Since rain, snow, and heat are standard experiences throughout the year, having a comfortably appointed living space will prove very crucial for you.

Another consideration is transportation. Utah in general isn’t so hot on public transport. It exists, but seriously, a car is a necessity, and one with all-weather tires, chains, and four-wheel drive (if possible) should be high on your priority list. Unless you are prepared to get stuck on a hill or slide backwards into your neighbors mailbox.

Recreation

Though the indoors are well equipped, Roy locals don’t stay inside if they can enjoy a half-decent day. Porches, balconies, and backyards will see regular use. And prepare for sizable spaces here: Peopleneedtheir entertainment areas. Activity and exercise are also passionately enjoyed by the populace, who love skiing, hiking, swimming, and playing traditional sports as long as the weather permits which actually is more often than you might think. Yes, winter can be brutal, but it’s absolutely beautiful. That dry air does wonders for the quality of snow, which is light, feathery, and ideal for sledding, skiing and snowboarding. Plus, there’s relatively little humidity in the summer. There are still mosquitoes, though (Hey, you can’t win them all.). Spring and summer have a share of rainfall, but they’re generally the most beautiful seasons in the state, Roy included.

If you can’t seem to get your butt to the gym on your own, a great excuse is to make friends at either the Aquatic Center in the summer or the Recreation Complex any old time. Aside from the brilliant facilities, they are also favorite spots to meet up with other families, kids, and friends, and throw parties for special occasions. Roy is a close-knit community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Roy?
In Roy, the median rent is $716 for a studio, $860 for a 1-bedroom, $1,103 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,574 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roy, check out our monthly Roy Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Roy?
Some of the colleges located in the Roy area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Independence University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Roy?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roy from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

