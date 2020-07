Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access package receiving parking e-payments

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today. Along with our beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments, Riverbend has a large variety of community amenities. If you scroll through our photo gallery you can see what makes our apartments stand out from others in SLC. Our newly remodeled apartments have beautiful hardwood floors, making it easy to clean up any spills or pet fur. We have several different floor plans for both our one and two-bedroom apartments. Our apartments in Salt Lake City range from 518 square feet to 953 square feet. Our community has multiple gathering spaces that welcome social entertainment and relaxation. You can enjoy wellness opportunities such as our expansive fitness center and outdoor swimming pool, or enjoy relaxing in our year-round hot tub. Don't forget to check out our business center with free wi-fi. Riverbend is conveniently located about ten minutes south of downtown Salt ...