washington county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
100 Apartments for rent in Washington County, UT📍
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
235 North 80 East
235 North 80 East, La Verkin, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1640 w. 1580 n.
1640 West 1580 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1191 sqft
1640 w. 1580 n. Available 08/01/20 Location Location Location - (RLNE5979827)
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92
1331 North Dixie Downs Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92 Available 08/15/20 Vista Ridge Estates - 55 and Over Senior Community at Vista Ridge Estates. Single level with 2 VERY SPACIOUS bedrooms, 2 baths, large great room open to kitchen and dining area.
196 N 2270 E
196 North 2270 East, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,543
1773 sqft
196 N 2270 E Available 07/31/20 4 Bedroom Home on cul-de-sac - This 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage is in a great centrally located area near Pine View Middle School. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a large fenced yard. Don't Miss out.
Sun River
4640 S. Ironwood Dr.
4640 Ironwood Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2264 sqft
Former Parade Home in Sun River Available on Flexible Lease.
1056 South 430 East #2
1056 South 430 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
1056 South 430 East #2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in great location! - 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment on the main level. Clean, well maintained apartment with large bedrooms, storage space.
Sun River
1959 W. Carolina Circle
1959 Carolina Cir, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2700 sqft
Beautiful Home with Casita in 55+ Sun River Community - 3-BR/3.
317 W 300 S
317 W 300 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,098
1004 sqft
317 W 300 S Available 07/27/20 Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in a great downtown location. This home is close to everything you would need. Visit us at rpmsouthernutah.com or give us a call at 435-673-4242 for more information.
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #109
1150 Red Hills Parkway, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #109 Available 08/01/20 Canyon Breeze 55+ - Beautifully remodeled 55+ home with views! Conveniently located close to I-15, restaurants, shopping, golf course, & more. Indoor pool.
Bloomington Hills South
1146 Elder Cir
1146 Elder Circle, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1681 sqft
1146 Elder Cir Available 07/31/20 Updated Bloomington Hills Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home also includes a den/office and Side trailer parking. Located in a cul-de-sac in Bloomington Hills. + $250 lease initiation fee (RLNE5935406)
3428 W 360 N
3428 West 360 North, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1284 sqft
3428 W 360 N Available 08/17/20 Well-maintained Home in Hurricane - This well-maintained home in Hurricane offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is in a great location with no HOA.
2345 S 770 W
2345 South 770 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1080 sqft
2345 S 770 W Available 07/28/20 3 Bedroom home in Shadow Canyon - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage located in Shadow Canyon. Enjoy the close proximity to the pool and clubhouse area.
1082 N 1550 W #2
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #2 Available 08/14/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.
991 Mulberry Drive
991 Mulberry Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2922 sqft
Gorgeous custom 3 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury home! - Relax in this former Parade of homes beauty. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgeous master suite with walking shower and soaking tub.
140 W Center St #7
140 W Center St, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2267 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
140 W Center St #7 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Model Home Now Available! - This 2267 sq. ft.
Sky Ridge
369 North 2480 West
369 North 2480 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1191 sqft
369 North 2480 West Available 08/01/20 Cute Townhome in Hurricane - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage 1,191 sq. ft.
2369 Malaga Avenue - Casita
2369 Malaga Avenue, Santa Clara, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
Lovely Detached Casita in Santa Clara - Studio Casita in Santa Clara has it's own private courtyard, wood floors throughout, kitchenette, and includes all utilities and internet. Great find! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899770)
221 South 1930 West
221 South 1930 West, Hurricane, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1442 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Hurricane - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Open Floor plan. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. New Paint Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.
370 Field Avenue Unit #1
370 East Field Avenue, Hildale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1437 sqft
Fantastic Rental in Hildale! Available Now! - Very clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom out in Hildale. A great 2 story duplex in a quiet small town right on the border of Utah and Arizona and close to everything outdoors. NO PETS FIRM & NO SMOKING FIRM.
461 S 180 W
461 South 180 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1944 sqft
Cute Home In the Heart of Hurricane - Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home with a cute kitchen and newer appliances. Freshly painted and a new AC was just installed. Covered front and back porch, large yard and lots of storage.
Dixie Springs
2020 Flora Tech #15
2020 Flora Tech Rd, Hurricane, UT
Studio
$448
1 Bedroom
Ask
RV Pad for Rent - RV Pad at Paradise Ranch in Hurricane, Near Sand Hollow. Water and Power hookups included. +250.00 Lease Initiation Fee (RLNE5845831)
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
