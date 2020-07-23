47 Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT📍
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 17
North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be.
While weather may prove to be prohibitive during the winter months, moving to North Ogden should be a reasonably simple process. Housing is plentiful regardless of preference. There are apartments, rental houses, condos and duplexes aplenty. The main things to keep in mind are location and transportation.
Keep in mind that even in the largest western cities, transportation is almost a necessity to consider. Cities out west are spread out. Public transportation does exist in most cases; however, owning your own vehicle will greatly reduce your travel time and make for a better experience. Most people in these areas travel to the city for their nightlife, so be prepared to make frequent trips down the interstate.
Neighborhoods in North Ogden, while quite similar, can be separated into three easy categories, north, central and south. Each has its benefits and differences; with essentially no commercial presence within the city limits, it comes down to personal preference and location.
North: North Ogden is a mountain town. The northernmost neighborhood in North Ogden is as close as you can get to those mountains, including several portions that are actually a part of the foothills themselves. If you're into snow-capped peaks, long nature hikes and waking up to the most stunning views this side of the Rockies, this may be the neighborhood for you.
Central: The center of North Ogden also happens to be the center of the city's commercial and entertainment options. Single-unit, one-story homes surrounded by evergreens are the norm. To the west, a cluster of restaurants and strip malls provides the cultural center of the area. This is the most likely area to find a one-bedroom apartment or duplex for rent in Ogden.
South: The southern region is marked by a stark difference in landscape. This area consists primarily of small homes giving way to farmland and open green fields. The area has a removed feeling but is also closest to U.S. 89, which leads south to Ogden City and the big city lights. Probably a good place to start for reasonable rental houses.
North Ogden is a city dominated by its location. Expect to spend a lot of time outdoors. Even if you're not the type who traditionally explores beyond the end of the cul de sac, skiers, snowboarders, rock climbers and hikers flock here for the unique opportunity. It's a part of the lifestyle and a great opportunity to meet new people.