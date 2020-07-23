47 Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT

Where to Look

Neighborhoods in North Ogden, while quite similar, can be separated into three easy categories, north, central and south. Each has its benefits and differences; with essentially no commercial presence within the city limits, it comes down to personal preference and location.

North: North Ogden is a mountain town. The northernmost neighborhood in North Ogden is as close as you can get to those mountains, including several portions that are actually a part of the foothills themselves. If you're into snow-capped peaks, long nature hikes and waking up to the most stunning views this side of the Rockies, this may be the neighborhood for you.

Central: The center of North Ogden also happens to be the center of the city's commercial and entertainment options. Single-unit, one-story homes surrounded by evergreens are the norm. To the west, a cluster of restaurants and strip malls provides the cultural center of the area. This is the most likely area to find a one-bedroom apartment or duplex for rent in Ogden.

South: The southern region is marked by a stark difference in landscape. This area consists primarily of small homes giving way to farmland and open green fields. The area has a removed feeling but is also closest to U.S. 89, which leads south to Ogden City and the big city lights. Probably a good place to start for reasonable rental houses.