47 Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2650 sqft
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3550 sqft
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
2421 N 400 E Apt G1
2421 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available August 1st! Condo- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1100 square feet and very clean!! This condo looks brand new and is in excellent shape.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
235 E 2300 N
235 East 2300 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
Don't miss this wonderfully updated townhome. Brand new flooring and paint throughout. 1156 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is central HVAC and clothes washer/dryer included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
5 Units Available
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1509 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
830 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1154 Excalibur Way
1154 Excalibur Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Nice New very well taken care of townhouse In West Haven Granite Countertops throughout. Tile floors. Fridge Stove Microwave dishwasher included. The community does have a very nice pool about a 2 minute walk from the front door.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1265 Grant Ave
1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 2
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
?Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt on East Bench? - Property Id: 307282 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/31/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
1324 28th St
1324 28th Street, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2100 sqft
1324 28th St Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home In Ogden - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Ogden. Washer/Dryer hookups. It is conveniently located close to Harrison Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
2126 Pebble Brook Dr
2126 Pebblebrook Rd, Pleasant View, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2300 sqft
Beautiful Pleasant View home for rent, built in 2007 - Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open stairs, large windows, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, microwave, double fridge with an ice maker, 2 car garage, patio, central air,

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2659 Brinker
2659 Brinker Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
2659 Brinker Available 09/08/20 Beautiful Ogden apartment for Rent - Beautiful Ogden Duplex with brick construction, washer and dryer hookups, newer appliances in the kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Street parking only.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1600/Deposit $1800. No pets/No smoking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.
Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be.

What to Expect

While weather may prove to be prohibitive during the winter months, moving to North Ogden should be a reasonably simple process. Housing is plentiful regardless of preference. There are apartments, rental houses, condos and duplexes aplenty. The main things to keep in mind are location and transportation.

Keep in mind that even in the largest western cities, transportation is almost a necessity to consider. Cities out west are spread out. Public transportation does exist in most cases; however, owning your own vehicle will greatly reduce your travel time and make for a better experience. Most people in these areas travel to the city for their nightlife, so be prepared to make frequent trips down the interstate.

Where to Look

Neighborhoods in North Ogden, while quite similar, can be separated into three easy categories, north, central and south. Each has its benefits and differences; with essentially no commercial presence within the city limits, it comes down to personal preference and location.

North: North Ogden is a mountain town. The northernmost neighborhood in North Ogden is as close as you can get to those mountains, including several portions that are actually a part of the foothills themselves. If you're into snow-capped peaks, long nature hikes and waking up to the most stunning views this side of the Rockies, this may be the neighborhood for you.

Central: The center of North Ogden also happens to be the center of the city's commercial and entertainment options. Single-unit, one-story homes surrounded by evergreens are the norm. To the west, a cluster of restaurants and strip malls provides the cultural center of the area. This is the most likely area to find a one-bedroom apartment or duplex for rent in Ogden.

South: The southern region is marked by a stark difference in landscape. This area consists primarily of small homes giving way to farmland and open green fields. The area has a removed feeling but is also closest to U.S. 89, which leads south to Ogden City and the big city lights. Probably a good place to start for reasonable rental houses.

Living Here

North Ogden is a city dominated by its location. Expect to spend a lot of time outdoors. Even if you're not the type who traditionally explores beyond the end of the cul de sac, skiers, snowboarders, rock climbers and hikers flock here for the unique opportunity. It's a part of the lifestyle and a great opportunity to meet new people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Ogden?
Apartment Rentals in North Ogden start at $1,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Ogden?
Some of the colleges located in the North Ogden area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, Davis Technical College, LDS Business College, and Utah State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Ogden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Ogden from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

