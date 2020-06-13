199 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT

Living in Highland

Highland, UT is a suburban town of the larger big city Salt Lake City. It's a beautiful place, with rugged hills and desert terrain. People in Highland value the time they get to spend outside, and there are lots of facilities to do that in Highland. The city is a golfer's paradise, with three great golf courses just minutes away from each other: Alpine Country Club, Cedar Hills Golf Club and Fox Hollow Golf Course. Highland also has great parks to play sports, picnic, or just run around in Highland Glen Park.