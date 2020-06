199 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT

Highland Neighborhoods

The first step in moving to a new city is learning about the neighborhoods. You want to make sure you're only looking at rental apartments in the right area of town, and also that you don't waste time looking for apartments for rent in Highland where you wouldn't actually be happy living! It's important to learn as much as you can about the separate areas in Highland before making a final choice.

Northern Highland: Northern Highland is a residential area, and many housing developments are in this part of town. If you want a place that feels like the Wild West, this is your best bet. It has large stretches of land, and even a famous cattle company -- the Dirty Spur Cattle Company.

Central Highland: Central Highland is the most bustling part of the city. It's home to Alpine Country Club, where community members come together to socialize and play golf. This is the place in town you'll want to look for rental houses.

Southern Highland: Southern Highland is one of the quietest parts of town, with only residential streets. It has a park, Highland Glen Park, which is great for sports and getting some exercise. Southern Highland borders the beloved Fox Hollow Golf Club, if you're a fan of getting out to play a round regularly.