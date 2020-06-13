199 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10863 North Sandstone Way
10863 N Sandstone Way, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Highland UT! - Move into this beautiful, Newer Townhome the first part of June! This beautiful townhouse has tons of upgrades! It is located in Highland close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4884 W Timpanogos Hwy
4884 W 11000 N, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Highland Home - Property Id: 226906 Brand new 2 bed 1 bath apt. Large spaces, W/D in unit and all utilities included(dish, internet, gas, electric etc) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9721 N. 6220 W. Basement
9721 North 6220 West, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Basement apartment in desired Highland area - Property Id: 46603 Beautiful property located steps from the country but only minutes from the city! New Carpet, floors, paint, granite countertops and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Highland

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
795 East 500 South
795 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
1061 N. 300 W.
1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2205 sqft
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3570 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
459 West 1040 North Street
459 W 1040 N, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chappel Valley
1 Unit Available
903 W. 810 S.
903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
74 Archmore Street
74 North Archmore Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2424 sqft
74 Archmore Street Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom Home In Saratoga Springs--Available July - Beautiful natural setting with walking and biking paths to lake and ponds. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1743 N 3780 W
1743 N 3780 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2321 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome In Lehi Utah!! - Brand New Luxury Townhome available now. Perfect location 5 minutes from freeway, Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. End unit with 9-foot ceilings up and down.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
852 W 2630 N
852 2630 North, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2759 sqft
852 W 2630 N Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Lehi - Available July 1, 2020. Spacious Lehi home for rent. It has tons of space with 2700 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
City GuideHighland
Did you know that Highland has been called home by some pretty outstanding residents? Some of the most notable include NBA player Thurl Bailey, Olympics COO Fraser Bullock, famous sculptor Blair Buswell, "Dancing with the Stars" standout Ashly DelGrosso, writer Brandon Mull, and Osmond Brother Jay Osmond. You'll have some great neighbors if you end up here!

One of Salt Lake City's nicest suburbs is Highland, once settled by immigrants from Scotland around 1870. The town is definitely a place where commuters rest their heads between trips to Salt Lake City to work or play. However, it's also a beautiful place with breathtaking topography and a wealth of community resources and amenities. If you're looking for somewhere to live that's both pretty and convenient, Highland should definitely be atop your list.

Moving to Highland

If you're planning to move to Utah, pack your bags! And make sure you bring a winter coat, as the weather gets frigid in the winters. You'll also want to gather a few things before you move. You'll need to put an application down for a home for rent, especially if you want to secure it fast! Leasing applications include several different components, including important documents like bank statements and tax returns, proof of income and letters of reference. You'll also need to put down a big deposit, which is usually equivalent to first month's rent.

Highland Neighborhoods

The first step in moving to a new city is learning about the neighborhoods. You want to make sure you're only looking at rental apartments in the right area of town, and also that you don't waste time looking for apartments for rent in Highland where you wouldn't actually be happy living! It's important to learn as much as you can about the separate areas in Highland before making a final choice.

Northern Highland: Northern Highland is a residential area, and many housing developments are in this part of town. If you want a place that feels like the Wild West, this is your best bet. It has large stretches of land, and even a famous cattle company -- the Dirty Spur Cattle Company.

Central Highland: Central Highland is the most bustling part of the city. It's home to Alpine Country Club, where community members come together to socialize and play golf. This is the place in town you'll want to look for rental houses.

Southern Highland: Southern Highland is one of the quietest parts of town, with only residential streets. It has a park, Highland Glen Park, which is great for sports and getting some exercise. Southern Highland borders the beloved Fox Hollow Golf Club, if you're a fan of getting out to play a round regularly.

Living in Highland

Highland, UT is a suburban town of the larger big city Salt Lake City. It's a beautiful place, with rugged hills and desert terrain. People in Highland value the time they get to spend outside, and there are lots of facilities to do that in Highland. The city is a golfer's paradise, with three great golf courses just minutes away from each other: Alpine Country Club, Cedar Hills Golf Club and Fox Hollow Golf Course. Highland also has great parks to play sports, picnic, or just run around in Highland Glen Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Highland?
The average rent price for Highland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Highland?
Some of the colleges located in the Highland area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Highland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

