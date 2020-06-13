199 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT📍
One of Salt Lake City's nicest suburbs is Highland, once settled by immigrants from Scotland around 1870. The town is definitely a place where commuters rest their heads between trips to Salt Lake City to work or play. However, it's also a beautiful place with breathtaking topography and a wealth of community resources and amenities. If you're looking for somewhere to live that's both pretty and convenient, Highland should definitely be atop your list.
If you're planning to move to Utah, pack your bags! And make sure you bring a winter coat, as the weather gets frigid in the winters. You'll also want to gather a few things before you move. You'll need to put an application down for a home for rent, especially if you want to secure it fast! Leasing applications include several different components, including important documents like bank statements and tax returns, proof of income and letters of reference. You'll also need to put down a big deposit, which is usually equivalent to first month's rent.
The first step in moving to a new city is learning about the neighborhoods. You want to make sure you're only looking at rental apartments in the right area of town, and also that you don't waste time looking for apartments for rent in Highland where you wouldn't actually be happy living! It's important to learn as much as you can about the separate areas in Highland before making a final choice.
Northern Highland: Northern Highland is a residential area, and many housing developments are in this part of town. If you want a place that feels like the Wild West, this is your best bet. It has large stretches of land, and even a famous cattle company -- the Dirty Spur Cattle Company.
Central Highland: Central Highland is the most bustling part of the city. It's home to Alpine Country Club, where community members come together to socialize and play golf. This is the place in town you'll want to look for rental houses.
Southern Highland: Southern Highland is one of the quietest parts of town, with only residential streets. It has a park, Highland Glen Park, which is great for sports and getting some exercise. Southern Highland borders the beloved Fox Hollow Golf Club, if you're a fan of getting out to play a round regularly.
Highland, UT is a suburban town of the larger big city Salt Lake City. It's a beautiful place, with rugged hills and desert terrain. People in Highland value the time they get to spend outside, and there are lots of facilities to do that in Highland. The city is a golfer's paradise, with three great golf courses just minutes away from each other: Alpine Country Club, Cedar Hills Golf Club and Fox Hollow Golf Course. Highland also has great parks to play sports, picnic, or just run around in Highland Glen Park.