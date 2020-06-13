162 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT

Moving to Sandy

The Salt Lake City suburb has grown tremendously since Brigham Young named the town in 1873. He chose the name because of the area's "thirsty soil", but that thirst hasn't prevented the townsfolk from being hungry to expand. Rest assured, regardless of your thirst or hunger, Sandy is a safe and respectable place to live with lots of schools and public transportation. And let's not forget the amazing Wasatch Mountains that are in plain sight from the city.

The Climate Sandy experiences a little less rain and a lot more snow than the average American city. In the height of July it is normal to experience temperatures of 92 degrees Fahrenheit; in mid-January temperatures get as low as 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Overall, this city has more sunny days per year (at an average of 229) than most of the country. At an elevation of over 4600 feet above sea level, the UV exposure is a little above average here so don't forget sunblock on those long days of sunshine. There are really only four months of the year when the temperature can be expected to dip below the freezing point, which means when it snows the flakes usually melt away fairly soon afterwards. Snowmen, beware.

Beginning Your Search You shouldn't have much trouble finding a permanent spot to call your own as long as you give yourself about a week or two to look. Make sure you take along with you proof of income -- either pay stubs or a letter of employment -- that equals about two times the rent. A credit check is also likely, so make sure there are no obvious dings in your financial past. While the town is certainly more progressive than it was during its founding, many in the community expect high standards from residents and newcomers.