Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT

Edgemont
Crescent White Willow
Sandy Civic Center
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,213
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
23 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Crescent White Willow
23 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Sandy Woods
49 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Sandy
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1227 sqft
175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent White Willow
1 Unit Available
245 E 9430 S
245 9430 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Sandy - A Spacious and Well Kept 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Sandy is Ready for Move In.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1528 E 8640 S
1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive
8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 - $2,150 / Per Month 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Canyon
1 Unit Available
1748 East Ski View Drive
1748 East Ski View Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1940 sqft
1748 East Ski View Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 E Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$4,970
3200 sqft
Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845 Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
2225 E 9800 S
2225 9800 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139 FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Crescent
1 Unit Available
440 East 11000 South
440 11000 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Alta High
1 Unit Available
10675 700 East
10675 700 East, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing 2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
High Point
1 Unit Available
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive
11974 Hidden Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3296 sqft
Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed.

Median Rent in Sandy

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sandy is $1,030, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,278.
Studio
$832
1 Bed
$1,030
2 Beds
$1,278
3+ Beds
$1,841
City GuideSandy
"Sandy the fireworks are hailin' over Little Eden tonight, forcin' a light into all those stoned-out faces left stranded on this Fourth of July. Down in town the circuit's full with switchblade lovers so fast so shiny so sharp, and the wizards play down on Pinball Way on the boardwalk way past dark. And the boys from the casino dance with their shirts open, like Latin lovers along the shore chasin' all them silly New York girls. Oh Sandy the aurora is risin' behind us." (-Bruce Springsteen, “...

Sandy, Utah, is famously known as the setting for the television series "Big Love," but it has some pretty other big elements to it, as the sixth largest city in Utah. If you're a fan of sports, Sandy is the place for you, as it's one of the only cities in Utah with a proper soccer stadium (sorry, futbol stadium).

Moving to Sandy

The Salt Lake City suburb has grown tremendously since Brigham Young named the town in 1873. He chose the name because of the area's "thirsty soil", but that thirst hasn't prevented the townsfolk from being hungry to expand. Rest assured, regardless of your thirst or hunger, Sandy is a safe and respectable place to live with lots of schools and public transportation. And let's not forget the amazing Wasatch Mountains that are in plain sight from the city.

The Climate Sandy experiences a little less rain and a lot more snow than the average American city. In the height of July it is normal to experience temperatures of 92 degrees Fahrenheit; in mid-January temperatures get as low as 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Overall, this city has more sunny days per year (at an average of 229) than most of the country. At an elevation of over 4600 feet above sea level, the UV exposure is a little above average here so don't forget sunblock on those long days of sunshine. There are really only four months of the year when the temperature can be expected to dip below the freezing point, which means when it snows the flakes usually melt away fairly soon afterwards. Snowmen, beware.

Beginning Your Search You shouldn't have much trouble finding a permanent spot to call your own as long as you give yourself about a week or two to look. Make sure you take along with you proof of income -- either pay stubs or a letter of employment -- that equals about two times the rent. A credit check is also likely, so make sure there are no obvious dings in your financial past. While the town is certainly more progressive than it was during its founding, many in the community expect high standards from residents and newcomers.

Homes and Apartment Rentals in Sandy

Studio apartments for rent in Sandy are tough to find. In any case, just think of the decorating you can do in your nice 1- or 2-bedroom apartment as a singleton -- guest bedroom for when the parents visit, a home office or your very own Pilates studio! If you cherish a life of semi-luxury, look for an apartment at Promontory Point or The Falls at Hunter's Point. Here, tenants enjoy a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center AND even their very own dishwasher. The best part? You can bring 2 pets with you!

Houses for rent in Sandy are normally family homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and a couple of bathrooms. Most houses that you will see here include spacious garages that are big enough for your car or truck plus a little workshop. Haven't you always wanted a workshop?

One of the best hidden features of Sandy is the low local cost of food and utilities. Chances are that if you are moving here from another part of the United States, your bills are about to go down.

Living in Sandy

In the summer months, Sandy residents come out and enjoy outdoor musical entertainment at the Sandy Amphitheater. The view from the audience overlooks the Salt Lake Valley and offers a clear, beautiful view of the sunset and the moonrise. The Living Planet Aquarium also offers a great up-close look at nature from the aquatic perspective. Here you can see some great displays of ocean-dwelling fish and creatures as well as local marine life.

For an evening out that includes dinner and a movie, check out the Megaplex 17 at Jordan Gardens. Here you can pick your choice from 17 different movies and combine the experience with dinner either from the Mayan Restaurant or one of the other four restaurants in the complex.

Other fun and unique things to do in Sandy include watching or participating in a performance by the South Valley Creative Dance group, signing up for laser tag and visiting one of the several country clubs in the area for a round of golf or tennis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sandy?
In Sandy, the median rent is $832 for a studio, $1,030 for a 1-bedroom, $1,278 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,841 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sandy, check out our monthly Sandy Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sandy?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sandy include Edgemont, Crescent White Willow, and Sandy Civic Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sandy?
Some of the colleges located in the Sandy area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sandy?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sandy from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Orem, and Millcreek.

