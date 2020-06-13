162 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT📍
Sandy, Utah, is famously known as the setting for the television series "Big Love," but it has some pretty other big elements to it, as the sixth largest city in Utah. If you're a fan of sports, Sandy is the place for you, as it's one of the only cities in Utah with a proper soccer stadium (sorry, futbol stadium).
The Salt Lake City suburb has grown tremendously since Brigham Young named the town in 1873. He chose the name because of the area's "thirsty soil", but that thirst hasn't prevented the townsfolk from being hungry to expand. Rest assured, regardless of your thirst or hunger, Sandy is a safe and respectable place to live with lots of schools and public transportation. And let's not forget the amazing Wasatch Mountains that are in plain sight from the city.
The Climate Sandy experiences a little less rain and a lot more snow than the average American city. In the height of July it is normal to experience temperatures of 92 degrees Fahrenheit; in mid-January temperatures get as low as 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Overall, this city has more sunny days per year (at an average of 229) than most of the country. At an elevation of over 4600 feet above sea level, the UV exposure is a little above average here so don't forget sunblock on those long days of sunshine. There are really only four months of the year when the temperature can be expected to dip below the freezing point, which means when it snows the flakes usually melt away fairly soon afterwards. Snowmen, beware.
Beginning Your Search You shouldn't have much trouble finding a permanent spot to call your own as long as you give yourself about a week or two to look. Make sure you take along with you proof of income -- either pay stubs or a letter of employment -- that equals about two times the rent. A credit check is also likely, so make sure there are no obvious dings in your financial past. While the town is certainly more progressive than it was during its founding, many in the community expect high standards from residents and newcomers.
Studio apartments for rent in Sandy are tough to find. In any case, just think of the decorating you can do in your nice 1- or 2-bedroom apartment as a singleton -- guest bedroom for when the parents visit, a home office or your very own Pilates studio! If you cherish a life of semi-luxury, look for an apartment at Promontory Point or The Falls at Hunter's Point. Here, tenants enjoy a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center AND even their very own dishwasher. The best part? You can bring 2 pets with you!
Houses for rent in Sandy are normally family homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and a couple of bathrooms. Most houses that you will see here include spacious garages that are big enough for your car or truck plus a little workshop. Haven't you always wanted a workshop?
One of the best hidden features of Sandy is the low local cost of food and utilities. Chances are that if you are moving here from another part of the United States, your bills are about to go down.
In the summer months, Sandy residents come out and enjoy outdoor musical entertainment at the Sandy Amphitheater. The view from the audience overlooks the Salt Lake Valley and offers a clear, beautiful view of the sunset and the moonrise. The Living Planet Aquarium also offers a great up-close look at nature from the aquatic perspective. Here you can see some great displays of ocean-dwelling fish and creatures as well as local marine life.
For an evening out that includes dinner and a movie, check out the Megaplex 17 at Jordan Gardens. Here you can pick your choice from 17 different movies and combine the experience with dinner either from the Mayan Restaurant or one of the other four restaurants in the complex.
Other fun and unique things to do in Sandy include watching or participating in a performance by the South Valley Creative Dance group, signing up for laser tag and visiting one of the several country clubs in the area for a round of golf or tennis.