74 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, UT📍
Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2527 sqft
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.
1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.
Boysenberry
1 Unit Available
1861 W Parkview Dr.
1861 W Parkview Dr, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse, Beautiful home with attached garage.
Fremont Estates
1 Unit Available
2847 West 2175 S
2847 West 2175 South, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2564 sqft
2847 West 2175 S Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
Kara
1 Unit Available
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.
1 Unit Available
1237 S 4050 W
1237 South 4050 West, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3022 sqft
Beautiful Brick Rambler 3,022 sq ft home. Located in a very desirable community with a master bedroom and master bathroom with separate tub and shower, walking closet. total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Syracuse
Verified
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
West Point
1 Unit Available
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
4413 sqft
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
