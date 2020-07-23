21 Apartments for rent in Cache County, UT📍
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
1 Bedroom
$915
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.
3890 South Hillside
3890 Hillside Dr, Nibley, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2850 sqft
This home is located perfectly for a large family. 5 beds, 4 baths, 2 car garage. Close to 3,000 square feet. New LVP floors on the main and new carpet on the 3rd level. The yard is massive (over 1/2 acre)! Everything you need with room to grow.
356 E 2000 N 6
356 E 2000 N, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1543 sqft
Unit 6 Available 08/15/20 BRAND NEW Single Family Town Home - Property Id: 310727 This brand new 1543 sq ft single family town home is currently being built in North Logan in a development called North Logan Village.
415 West 85 South
415 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1520 sqft
415 West 85 South Available 08/14/20 Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home - This immaculate multi level town home is found in the newly built Providence Gateway Town Homes.
Wilson
30 South 500 East
30 South 500 East, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1086 sqft
30 South 500 East Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home Found On The Island - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located across from Wilson Elementary School.
66 S 100E,
66 S 100 E, Clarkston, UT
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
66 S 100E, Available 09/01/20 A wonderful country home! 3 Bed - 1.5 bath. Pet Friendly! - Cute country Home available in September! This 3 bedroom 1.
Bridger
83 West Hampton Place
83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1224 sqft
Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 1 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer.
Bridger
475 W 1465 N #104
475 West 1465 North, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
475 W 1465 N #104 Available 09/01/20 A large, 3 Bed and 2 bath, Town home! Available for September move in! - This beautiful, open and very comfortable Single level property located in Bridgerland Meadows is available in September! This Property
Bridger
487 W 1490 N Apt 102
487 West 1490 North, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Bridgerland Meadows, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, double garage, clubhouse, playground, w/d hookups, d/w, patio, & A/C. Gas fireplace. KEY #29
Hillcrest
1345 E 700 N # 2
1345 East 700 North, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great basement apartment located just a few steps from USU campus. Located in the Fredrico's parking lot. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large kitchen and family room. Washer/Dryer included and 2 reserved parking spots.
Bridger
1507 N 540 W Apt 105
1507 North 540 West, Logan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1561 sqft
Click here to watch a video tour of the property. Newer townhome with plenty of room! 4 beds and 2 1/2 baths! 2 car garage, play area, and grassy area. Washer/electrical dryer hook-ups in laundry closet. No pets! Tenant pays all utilities. Key #103
261 E Main St
261 East Main Street, Wellsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Cute bungalow recently remodeled throughout the house. FULLY furnished, all objects to remain in the house. Hardwood flooring, stained glass windows, spacious rooms.
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.
Wilson
193 E 200 S
193 East 200 South, Logan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$995
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.
94 South 1000 East
94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley.
Results within 5 miles of Cache County
209 W 1500 N
209 West 1500 North, Box Elder County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Home in the Countryside - Utilities Included - Property Id: 129084 You will love this newly renovated, country home on the North end of Brigham City. The home is on the Box Elder County/Brigham City border on a 5 acre lot.
117 West 500 South
117 West 500 South, Brigham City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1632 sqft
117 West 500 South Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Brigham City - This beautiful multi level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home can be found in Brigham City just a few blocks away from Boxelder High School.
Results within 10 miles of Cache County
North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3550 sqft
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.
North Ogden
2421 N 400 E Apt G1
2421 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available August 1st! Condo- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1100 square feet and very clean!! This condo looks brand new and is in excellent shape.
North Ogden
235 E 2300 N
235 East 2300 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
Don't miss this wonderfully updated townhome. Brand new flooring and paint throughout. 1156 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is central HVAC and clothes washer/dryer included.
