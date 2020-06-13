/
vineyard
153 Apartments for rent in Vineyard, UT📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyard
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunset Heights
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,030
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1079 W 965 N #101
1079 West 965 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
790 sqft
- This 790 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2014. Nearby schools include Bonneville School, Orem Junior High School and Geneva School.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
1212 W 160 N Available 07/01/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
203 N 1200 W #302
203 North 1200 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Newport Village Condo - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit located on the third floor! This floor plan is quite spacious and comes with a storage closet as well as a master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Available NOW.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1081 West 993 North
1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
738 sqft
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1190 West 1330 South - 1
1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vineyard rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Vineyard area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vineyard from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
