Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub carport

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Sandalwood offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes in North West Valley City. Our homes offer open living spaces, full-size washer and dryers and garages. We also offer many great amenity spaces - fitness center, club room with seating around a fireplace, game area, pool and shopping just minutes away! Call us to schedule a tour today!