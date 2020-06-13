86 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT📍
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 52
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 39
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 18
The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable.
If you are moving here and looking for an apartment renta , it's a good idea to get started on your search as quickly as possible. With an overall vacancy rate of about 8%, rental properties can be somewhat harder to find than in other places. Expect to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit for most leases. Just about 30% of the nearly 17,000 people living here are renters, and there are plenty of units in town -- as long as you can find a vacancy!
Here are some of the popular neighborhoods to scout out when choosing your new home:
Uintah Highlands: Lying east of Hwy 89 and north of I-84, this is the part of town that blends from suburban landscape to the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Large homes on big lots can be easily found, and the views can be truly amazing with the mountains to the east and the Great Salt Lake to the west.
Washington Boulevard / Adams: From the Ogden Golf and Country Club at the northwest corner of this community to the South Ogden Nature Park at the south, this is an area where people like to get out and play. It's a good place to look for two-bedroom apartments for rent. It's also located near a variety of shopping areas.
City Center: The part of town between Aultorest Memorial Park on the north and the Ogden Golf and Country Club to the south encompasses properties that might have studio apartments for rent in South Ogden or rentable rooms within existing houses.
To live here means to be very close to some of the best that nature has to offer. From the ski resorts in the mountains to the colored deserts of Southern Utah and the Salt Flats to the west, it's a land of wide open spaces, spectacular scenery and opportunities to hike, bike, ski, fish, horseback ride and so much more. The fact that a city with modern conveniences and diversions is so close is an added bonus. Those are some of the reasons homes rent so quickly here!