86 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT

Moving to South Ogden

If you are moving here and looking for an apartment renta , it's a good idea to get started on your search as quickly as possible. With an overall vacancy rate of about 8%, rental properties can be somewhat harder to find than in other places. Expect to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit for most leases. Just about 30% of the nearly 17,000 people living here are renters, and there are plenty of units in town -- as long as you can find a vacancy!