86 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1325 E 6225 S
1325 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
For Rent 1325 E 6225 S, South Ogden 84405 No smoking, no pets. Contact Terry Venable @ 801-628-2727 John W. Hansen & Associates Real Estate

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
5660 Meadow Lane #145
5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
City GuideSouth Ogden
South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.

The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable.

Moving to South Ogden

If you are moving here and looking for an apartment renta , it's a good idea to get started on your search as quickly as possible. With an overall vacancy rate of about 8%, rental properties can be somewhat harder to find than in other places. Expect to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit for most leases. Just about 30% of the nearly 17,000 people living here are renters, and there are plenty of units in town -- as long as you can find a vacancy!

South Ogden Neighborhoods

Here are some of the popular neighborhoods to scout out when choosing your new home:

Uintah Highlands: Lying east of Hwy 89 and north of I-84, this is the part of town that blends from suburban landscape to the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Large homes on big lots can be easily found, and the views can be truly amazing with the mountains to the east and the Great Salt Lake to the west.

Washington Boulevard / Adams: From the Ogden Golf and Country Club at the northwest corner of this community to the South Ogden Nature Park at the south, this is an area where people like to get out and play. It's a good place to look for two-bedroom apartments for rent. It's also located near a variety of shopping areas.

City Center: The part of town between Aultorest Memorial Park on the north and the Ogden Golf and Country Club to the south encompasses properties that might have studio apartments for rent in South Ogden or rentable rooms within existing houses.

Life in South Ogden

To live here means to be very close to some of the best that nature has to offer. From the ski resorts in the mountains to the colored deserts of Southern Utah and the Salt Flats to the west, it's a land of wide open spaces, spectacular scenery and opportunities to hike, bike, ski, fish, horseback ride and so much more. The fact that a city with modern conveniences and diversions is so close is an added bonus. Those are some of the reasons homes rent so quickly here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Ogden?
The average rent price for South Ogden rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Ogden?
Some of the colleges located in the South Ogden area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, Utah State University, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Ogden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Ogden from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

