136 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT📍
Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for!
Considering the move to Eagle Mountain? You're in luck. This area is full of great neighborhoods, and there's something for everyone when it comes to finding a house size and neighborhood feel that's right for you.
Understand that obviously you are about to lay down your roots in a region that has been known to have a snowfall or two or 10 each year. Snow bunnies and the like will surely enjoy the outdoor activities available amid the Eagle Mountain limits and beyond. Bring your ski jacket, gloves and all your other gear for those long, extended wintry months.
Before you start your search, check out some info about Eagle Mountain neighborhoods below.
Silver Lake: Silver Lake is a close-knit community near Silverlake Parkway, with a spectacular scenery overlooking mountains and a lake. It is also near the Silverlake Amphitheater.
Autumn Ridge: You may want to consider Autumn Ridge in your apartment search, a community near North Sweetwater road and just a short drive away from several recreational activities -- golf, biking, hiking and even shopping!
*Cold Springs. *This neighborhood is also an option, located near the Ranches Parkway -- Pony Express Parkway intersection, with house rentals and town homes for sale.
Colonial Park: You may also get lucky and spot two bedroom apartments in Colonial Park which is along Cedar Trails Way -- just a distance away from grocery stores, schools, and hospitals.
Highlands in the Green: This area can be found on Barton Creek Drive and you may be able to find some studio apartments for rent there.
Park Place: You may have a hard time in looking for one bedroom apartments for rent so you might want to check out the Park Place neighborhood, a clustered group of townhouses near Cedar Trails Way.
Pioneer Addition: Don't give up in your search for a cozy home and try renting an apartment in Pioneer Addition, a subdivision just a few minutes from several recreational spots including the new Mountain Ranch Bike Park.
Rock Creek: This is a condominium neighborhood near the new Pioneer Crossing road and is also quite close to the Ranches Championship Golf Course. Not only is its location beautiful, but its exterior architecture is quite exquisite as well. You definitely have to check this place out!
There are lots of perks to living in Eagle Mountain, and they aren't only that it's easy to get to Salt Lake City! After all, who wants to end up in a place just because they actually want to be somewhere else? One of the best perks is that cost of living is relatively low, around 8.9% below the national average. Second, crime rates are evidently low, making Eagle Mountain extremely livable! Last and most importantly, there is a stable housing market in the city. Eagle Mountain may be accessed via Pioneer Crossing or 2100 North to the I-15 freeway. It is 30 to 40 minutes away to downtown Salt Lake City with an available express bus route. Residential areas are also connected by more than 30 miles of jogging and biking routes.