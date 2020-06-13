136 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT

Apartment List
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd
7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,725
2833 sqft
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8202 N Boulder Ln
8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7
8182 North Cedar Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES Willow Springs 8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Carport 1218 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8182 N Calf Creek Lane
8182 N Calf Creek Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Large 3 Story Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4104 E Sunbury Ln
4104 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4084 E Sunbury Ln
4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6
3661 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1236 sqft
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES Rock Creek Condos 3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1 Carport 1236 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7
3585 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9279 N Prairie Dune Way
9279 N Prairie Dunes Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3157 sqft
A PERFECT TOWNHOME IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Beautiful, well-kept townhome in Eagle Mountain. 3,157 sq ft. 5 beds, with extra large Master Suite, 2 Family Rooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Mountain and Valley View. Sits on Golf Course.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8158 N Boulder Ln
8158 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1756 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
865 sqft
4000 E Mt Airey Dr Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8192 N Boulder Ln
8192 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1900 sqft
*Move In Special! Free First Months Rent OAC! Large brand new 3 story town home in Eagle MT! Close to shopping and schools in a nice quiet community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2262 E Bobcat Way
2262 East Bobcat Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Home for rent in Eagle Mountain with large yard!! This is a fantastic home if you like not having close neighbors. It has a huge yard with close access to the freeway.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3561 E Rock Creek Rd H6
3561 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
2nd floor Condo living! Walking into Condo you have master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath to your left. To your right is large living room with an arch leading in semi-form good size dinning room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4
8043 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
Great condo location! Enter into open living room, kitchen and dining room. Walking down the hall to laundry on your left, two bedroom to the right with main bath accross from bedrooms. Master is at end of hall with large master bath, walkin closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7856 North Windhover Road
7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2506 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8832 N Jefferson Dr
8832 North Jefferson Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
3100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Ranches. Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Nice large Master bedroom with double sided fireplace. Easy access to SR73 and 2100 N. Close to the Silicon Slopes, shopping center and restaurants.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2645 sqft
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
City GuideEagle Mountain
In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for!

Moving to Eagle Mountain

Considering the move to Eagle Mountain? You're in luck. This area is full of great neighborhoods, and there's something for everyone when it comes to finding a house size and neighborhood feel that's right for you.

Understand that obviously you are about to lay down your roots in a region that has been known to have a snowfall or two or 10 each year. Snow bunnies and the like will surely enjoy the outdoor activities available amid the Eagle Mountain limits and beyond. Bring your ski jacket, gloves and all your other gear for those long, extended wintry months.

Neighborhoods

Before you start your search, check out some info about Eagle Mountain neighborhoods below.

Silver Lake: Silver Lake is a close-knit community near Silverlake Parkway, with a spectacular scenery overlooking mountains and a lake. It is also near the Silverlake Amphitheater.

Autumn Ridge: You may want to consider Autumn Ridge in your apartment search, a community near North Sweetwater road and just a short drive away from several recreational activities -- golf, biking, hiking and even shopping!

*Cold Springs. *This neighborhood is also an option, located near the Ranches Parkway -- Pony Express Parkway intersection, with house rentals and town homes for sale.

Colonial Park: You may also get lucky and spot two bedroom apartments in Colonial Park which is along Cedar Trails Way -- just a distance away from grocery stores, schools, and hospitals.

Highlands in the Green: This area can be found on Barton Creek Drive and you may be able to find some studio apartments for rent there.

Park Place: You may have a hard time in looking for one bedroom apartments for rent so you might want to check out the Park Place neighborhood, a clustered group of townhouses near Cedar Trails Way.

Pioneer Addition: Don't give up in your search for a cozy home and try renting an apartment in Pioneer Addition, a subdivision just a few minutes from several recreational spots including the new Mountain Ranch Bike Park.

Rock Creek: This is a condominium neighborhood near the new Pioneer Crossing road and is also quite close to the Ranches Championship Golf Course. Not only is its location beautiful, but its exterior architecture is quite exquisite as well. You definitely have to check this place out!

Living in Eagle Mountain

There are lots of perks to living in Eagle Mountain, and they aren't only that it's easy to get to Salt Lake City! After all, who wants to end up in a place just because they actually want to be somewhere else? One of the best perks is that cost of living is relatively low, around 8.9% below the national average. Second, crime rates are evidently low, making Eagle Mountain extremely livable! Last and most importantly, there is a stable housing market in the city. Eagle Mountain may be accessed via Pioneer Crossing or 2100 North to the I-15 freeway. It is 30 to 40 minutes away to downtown Salt Lake City with an available express bus route. Residential areas are also connected by more than 30 miles of jogging and biking routes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eagle Mountain?
The average rent price for Eagle Mountain rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eagle Mountain?
Some of the colleges located in the Eagle Mountain area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eagle Mountain?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eagle Mountain from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

