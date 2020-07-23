/
davis county
184 Apartments for rent in Davis County, UT📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,103
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
10 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
2 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
27 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,219
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
4 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
829 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,170
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 11:45 AM
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
9 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
11 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,068
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,041
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1071 Stonehaven Drive
1071 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Wonderful Home In Foxboro. This home with 3 beds and 2.5 baths and additional loft area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2012 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
768 910 North Street
768 West 910 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2541 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Clinton! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Estates
1341 Ash Drive
1341 Ash Drive, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2860 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bed home in Kaysville! Home features: -Wood burning stove -Open floor plan - Lots of storage space - Huge Kitchen! -W/d hook ups - Nice sized rooms - Luxurious master bath - His and her walk in closets in master
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
74 W 100 N
74 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
- (RLNE5979212)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Davis County area include Salt Lake Community College, Davis Technical College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek have apartments for rent.
