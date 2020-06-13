/
/
woods cross
Last updated June 13 2020
156 Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT📍
Last updated June 13
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1053 Kettering Drive - 1
1053 Kettering Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful, well kept home in convenient location! Single family home- no shared walls! Open floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of upgrades.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1016 W Fox Hollow Dr
1016 Fox Hollow Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2568 sqft
This home has an open floor plan, quartz counters in the kitchen. The backyard has mature trees, a large patio and the community has parks and playgrounds! Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
395 Cloverdale Rd
395 North 225 East, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Private Entry. Spacious Basement apartment at 900 sq. feet. Quite Neighborhood. Driveway Parking for 2 designated / allotted cars for lower unit. Large Yard. Shared covered, private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated June 13
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 13
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Last updated June 13
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Woods Cross, the median rent is $750 for a studio, $901 for a 1-bedroom, $1,155 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,648 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woods Cross, check out our monthly Woods Cross Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Woods Cross area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woods Cross from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
