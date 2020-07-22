/
Tooele County
Last updated July 22 2020
19 Apartments for rent in Tooele County, UT
Willows
366 E Main St, Grantsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1120 sqft
Great location, close to Bonneville Brewery, Nigh-Time Donuts, and Osaka Sushi. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and beautiful landscaping. Homes offer washer and dryer hookup, fireplace, and balcony or patio.
The Cove At Overlake
1837 Berra Boulevard, Tooele, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Community has fitness center, playground, and pool. Located close to attractions like Tooele UEC Theatres 9 and Miller Motorsports Park.
105 6th Street, Parcel: 10-029-0-0061
105 6th Street, Tooele, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
803 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed - 1 Bath Home For Rent in Tooele. The cute home has been remodeled with new paint, carpet, hardwood floors, lighting, doors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and new kitchen appliances.
55 N NEW SADDLE DR
55 New Saddle Drive, Stockton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2203 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mother in law basement for rent, Rural living, with horse trails, ATV trails, Horse boarding available, Horse property, sand volleyball court, covered RV parking. No close neighbors. quiet peaceful living. One bdrm. available for $750/month.
1896 Butte Street
1896 West Butte Street, West Wendover, NV
1 Bedroom
$525
625 sqft
many units come with Washer & Dryers in the units.
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1431 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified
10 Units Available
Magna
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Kearns
5879 Woodview Drive
5879 Woodview Drive, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Come see this nice Kearns 3-bedroom, 2 bath home situated in a quiet family neighborhood. It features vaulted ceilings in the Livingroom, a kitchen with all appliances, central air and a fenced back yard.
Magna
8042 Copperfield Place
8042 Copperfield Place, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1005 sqft
Come see this very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Magna. Walk into an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room. The kitchen has upgraded appliances including a refrigerator and dishwasher. It also has central air and a balcony.
Magna
8737 Redbud Court
8737 Redbud Court, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1835 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call to schedule a showing!!) A very nice neighborhood, a newer home. A 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms. A nice private fenced in yard. A must see! It comes with all of the appliances. $95 collected monthly for water/sewer/trash.
Magna
2614 S Lesseps Lane
2614 S Lesseps Ln, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1525 sqft
2614 S Lesseps Lane Magna, UT 84044 The New Colony Farms Townhomes. Now Leasing! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.colonyfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
6503 Peacemaker Way
6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2642 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living
Magna
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
968 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout.
Magna
2616 S Ritson Ln
2616 S Ritson Ln, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1527 sqft
Brand New, Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Colony Farms in Magna. Luxurious Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.colonyfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Magna
3065 South 9100 West
3065 9100 West, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Charming two bedroom apartment! Tile floor throughout house with carpet in the bedrooms, . Washer/dryer hookups in a closet off the kitchen. Lots of storage. Extra storage option outside, covered carport.
Sunset Ridge
6623 Blue Iris Dr
6623 Blue Iris Drive, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Pet friendly 3 bed 2.5 bath home in West Jordan - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sq ft townhouse for rent in West Jordan. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to shopping and freeway access. Pet friendly.
Magna
2763 Cyprus Lane
2763 Cyprus Lane, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Pioneer
5146 W. Vibrato Street
5146 W Vibrato St, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home in Herriman - This new 3-Bedroom/2 Bath Town Home features lots of upgrades.
Magna
8417 W 3100 S
8417 3100 South, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood.
