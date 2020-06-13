/
311 Apartments for rent in Kearns, UT📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4321 W 5655 S
4321 5655 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1170 sqft
4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Kearns - This won't last long so inquire now! Fenced backyard.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5879 S. Woodview Drive
5879 Woodview Drive, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Well kept Kearns home with new roof and central air. Quiet neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms up. 1 bedroom down. 2 stall garage. Unfinished backyard. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westbrook
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - Bright and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room, Brand new carpet/paint throughout plus refinished hardwood floors! Bedrooms all on main level so no stairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cobble Creek
26 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cobble Creek
18 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
$
Copper Hills
26 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Westbrook
34 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hunter East
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Granger
25 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kearns rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Kearns area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kearns from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
