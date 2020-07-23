/
weber county
87 Apartments for rent in Weber County, UT📍
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
5 Units Available
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1509 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
830 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
1 Unit Available
1154 Excalibur Way
1154 Excalibur Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Nice New very well taken care of townhouse In West Haven Granite Countertops throughout. Tile floors. Fridge Stove Microwave dishwasher included. The community does have a very nice pool about a 2 minute walk from the front door.
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1265 Grant Ave
1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 2
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
?Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt on East Bench? - Property Id: 307282 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1344 East 6225 South
1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1206 sqft
Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath. Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State. No pets.
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/31/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
1 Unit Available
5059 S 3375 W
5059 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2138 sqft
5059 S 3375 W Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 Bedroom Home in Roy - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing to see this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath.
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Weber County area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, Davis Technical College, LDS Business College, and Utah State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek have apartments for rent.
