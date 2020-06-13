Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

86 Apartments for rent in Layton, UT

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.

Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.

1 Unit Available
298 E. 800 S.
298 East 800 South, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft. includes 4 beds 2 bath! Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 E Gordon Ave
325 East Gordon Avenue, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
1427 sqft
This 2 bed and 1 bath lower unit is 1427 sqft. The kitchen has an electric stove and fridge. There is a large living room with a fireplace and lots of storage. HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. Rent is $925 a month plus $75 for utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
517 E 950 N
517 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
*BRAND NEW* Great Location Available immediately! Beautiful, brand new town home! Great location with easy access to I-15 & close to shopping. Schools: EG King Elementary, North Davis Jr. High & Layton High.

1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3135 sqft
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3648 sqft
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
277 W 300 N Unit B
277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.

Median Rent in Layton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Layton is $832, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,067.
Studio
$693
1 Bed
$832
2 Beds
$1,067
3+ Beds
$1,523
City GuideLayton
If you hold a grudge against taxes (who doesn't though), Layton may be the city for you. In the 1890s, Layton's citizens protested against having to pay taxes to nearby Kaysville, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court and winning.

Layton is a city in Davis County, Utah, with a population of 67,311. It was founded by a Mormon named Christopher Layton in the 1850s. It has a large mall and a heritage museum in addition to a smattering of shops and restaurants around town, leaving locals with an array of options to keep them busy. You definitely wont feel overwhelmed with options in Layton, but it is a nice place to call home once youre ready to settle into a laid-back groove. Homes are wallet-friendly, and with the two cities nearby, you have access to an airport, nightlife, and urban adventure without being in the thick of it all.

Moving to Layton

If you're thinking about moving to Layton, you'll be in good hands. The area is as friendly as it gets and people take kindly to newcomers from all walks of life. The schools are great, so it's a wonderful place to come with kids and know that they will receive an excellent education. It's also incredibly safe - there are no neighborhoods where you would feelendangered walking around late at night - another reason why it's great for kids. The city is very walkable, so you can save money on gas and leave the car at home. And you know what else that means? Avoiding the frustrations of traffic!

The Hill Air Force Base, built just north of Layton in 1940, increased the population quite a bit, and then World War II broke out, and war workers flocked into the area by the thousands. It quickly grew from a tiny farm town to a big residential community and has continued to expand ever since. Many people still work at the Air Force Base, while many other people commute to Salt Lake City or Ogden for work, using Layton primarily as a place to rest their heads. The commute time is almost nil compared to what the rest of the country endures, so hallelujah for that.

If you're looking for things to complain about, though, you can find a few. While the weather is lovely for the most part, it does get a heck of a lot of snow in the winter. You might spend quite a few mornings digging your car out of a pile of the white stuff and shoveling your walkway. The great thing about rental apartments is that your landlord takes care of that for you! The city is highly prepared for severe storms though, so it's rare for roads to be shut down or in dangerous condition for very long. One other complaint is that, although there are tons of chain stores and restaurants of every type, there are very few independent businesses, so it can feel a bit like you're going to a highway service station for dinner when you decide to go out. This might change as the population grows, however, so don't give up on Layton yet.

Once you've decided you're going to take the plunge, call up a broker to set up appointments to see a few places. You'll want to get a feel for the different neighborhoods to decide which one you like best, Maybe you'll like the eastern edge, snuggled up against the mountains, or perhaps you prefer being right in the center of things and closer to schools. When you're ready to see your top choices, don't forget to bring all your paperwork, or else you might miss out on a great deal. Some apartments are too good to hold off on, so you want to be sure you have your credit report, proof of income, bank statements, and such all copied and ready to go. After that, it's just a matter of writing out a check, and with low rents like these you'll be able to feel good about saving a little extra every month too.

Neighborhoods

Layton has a good mix of everything, and its neighborhoods are a perfect example of that. For a medium-sized city in the middle of Utah, it does a pretty good job of staying current, and residents seem to love it. Whether people live and work in Layton or plant roots here while commuting to nearby Salt Lake City, it's an area that keeps on growing. Here are a few of the more popular neighborhoods in town.

Church Street and North Fairfield Road: This area is centered around Lindquist Cemetery and has a lot of pretty and quaint subdivisions with spacious homes occupied primarily by owners. Many of the homes are older, stately spots that were built back in the '40s when the population quickly increased due to the war. You might take one look and faint as this is one of the priciest areas to look, and youll find lots of homes with four and five bedroom here. Lots of college kids live here too, and the homeowners seem to have figured out how to keep a lid on the students' shenanigans because it remains a quiet and respectable neighborhood. $$$$

North Church Street and E 3000 Street: Theres lots of pretty parks here for your kids. Sand Ridge Park, Kays Creek Parkway, and Oak Forest Park are some of the nicest spots in town to hang out and smell the flowers. Adams Elementary is situated right in the middle of the neighborhood, so you can walk your kids to school in the morning, and rest assured knowing they will be getting a great education its one of the best schools in the city. Off to the east of this neighborhood is the mountainous terrain leading up to Thurston Peak, so youll have superb views of the rugged mountains. $$$

Laytona: This is a more urban part of town with quite a few apartment complexes and high-rise apartments to be found, with a fair mix of owners and renters alike. Theres a 5.8 percent vacancy rate, so this is a good place to start looking for apartments to rent if youre new to town. Lots of military folks live here, so expect to see people in uniform heading to the Air Force Base and back. Rents are quite a bit lower where the units are smaller, so its a nice place to look if you dont need a whole lot of space. It runs right along Veterans Memorial Highway, so youre looking at an easy commute if youre planning on driving to a nearby city. $$

North Main Street and Church Street: Small houses and mobile homes are what youll find here in one of the most affordable areas in Layton; in fact, rents are dirt cheap. You might have to deal with the noise of I-15, which runs right through this neighborhood, but some think its worth it to be near Crestview Elementary, Central Davis Jr. High School, and the Davis County Central Library. Theres also the Gaber Brothers Main Street Grill and a few other yummy eateries close by.$

June 2020 Layton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Layton Rent Report. Layton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Layton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Layton rent trends were flat over the past month

Layton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Layton stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Layton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Layton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Layton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Layton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Layton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Layton.
    • While Layton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Layton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Layton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Layton?
    In Layton, the median rent is $693 for a studio, $832 for a 1-bedroom, $1,067 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,523 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Layton, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Layton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Layton area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Layton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Layton from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

