86 Apartments for rent in Layton, UT

If you're thinking about moving to Layton, you'll be in good hands. The area is as friendly as it gets and people take kindly to newcomers from all walks of life. The schools are great, so it's a wonderful place to come with kids and know that they will receive an excellent education. It's also incredibly safe - there are no neighborhoods where you would feelendangered walking around late at night - another reason why it's great for kids. The city is very walkable, so you can save money on gas and leave the car at home. And you know what else that means? Avoiding the frustrations of traffic!

The Hill Air Force Base, built just north of Layton in 1940, increased the population quite a bit, and then World War II broke out, and war workers flocked into the area by the thousands. It quickly grew from a tiny farm town to a big residential community and has continued to expand ever since. Many people still work at the Air Force Base, while many other people commute to Salt Lake City or Ogden for work, using Layton primarily as a place to rest their heads. The commute time is almost nil compared to what the rest of the country endures, so hallelujah for that.

If you're looking for things to complain about, though, you can find a few. While the weather is lovely for the most part, it does get a heck of a lot of snow in the winter. You might spend quite a few mornings digging your car out of a pile of the white stuff and shoveling your walkway. The great thing about rental apartments is that your landlord takes care of that for you! The city is highly prepared for severe storms though, so it's rare for roads to be shut down or in dangerous condition for very long. One other complaint is that, although there are tons of chain stores and restaurants of every type, there are very few independent businesses, so it can feel a bit like you're going to a highway service station for dinner when you decide to go out. This might change as the population grows, however, so don't give up on Layton yet.

Once you've decided you're going to take the plunge, call up a broker to set up appointments to see a few places. You'll want to get a feel for the different neighborhoods to decide which one you like best, Maybe you'll like the eastern edge, snuggled up against the mountains, or perhaps you prefer being right in the center of things and closer to schools. When you're ready to see your top choices, don't forget to bring all your paperwork, or else you might miss out on a great deal. Some apartments are too good to hold off on, so you want to be sure you have your credit report, proof of income, bank statements, and such all copied and ready to go. After that, it's just a matter of writing out a check, and with low rents like these you'll be able to feel good about saving a little extra every month too.