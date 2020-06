91 Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

Ogden ‘hoods

The distinct quadrants of the city are most commonly referred to by the names of the streets and have a similar character and price tag throughout the city. For ease of searching for your new digs, the city can be broken down into these areas:

Central Business District and Historic 25th Street The downtown area has gotten a healthy dose of renewal. Historic 25th street which leads right up to the old Union Station (which now holds 4 museums), is home to farmers’ markets, restaurants, boutiques, fine art galleries, antique shops, and lucky for you—a surge in apartment rentals.

East Bench Housing here is plentiful. Has a variety of housing as well.

SE Ogden The area consists almost entirely of residential buildings, many of which are multi-family. The homes in this area can be newer and there are a good number of condos.

Once you find your new pad, you will need a snowboard or mountain bike to keep up with the rest of the pack. Happy trails & Happy Hunting!