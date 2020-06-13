Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

91 Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
830 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
824 Canyon Rd.
824 Canyon Road, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with huge backyard in Ogden - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a HUGE backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillcrest - Bonneville
1 Unit Available
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
1064 16th Street
1064 16th Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Amazing Location. Very well maintained Townhouse a must see. Call Dean with any questions.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mt Ogden
1 Unit Available
1408 BINFORD ST
1408 Binford Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
567 E 27th St.
567 27th Street, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$675
725 sqft
This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.

Median Rent in Ogden

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ogden is $698, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $894.
Studio
$581
1 Bed
$698
2 Beds
$894
3+ Beds
$1,276
City GuideOgden
Ogden, Utah

If you hate majestic mountain views and peaceful babbling rivers, Ogden is probably not for you. If this sounds like Heaven on Earth, then you’re looking in the right place for your new abode. Located on the West Flank of the Rocky Mountains, this snow-dusted old railroad town has all of the mountains, trails, waterfalls and rivers needed for extreme outdoor recreation fanatics. Sounds like an exhilarating place to call home, huh?

Nicknamed “Junction City,” Ogden was a main hub in the transcontinental. The city has done a lot of work since the days of moonshine and certainly since the early 2000s.

If you lived here, you’d be in (insert extreme sport here) Paradise

Whether you’re a novice snowboarder or an experienced alpine skier, you’ve got the perfect terrain. Ogden’s mountains and ski resorts are renowned and frequently get spreads in ski and outdoor recreation magazines, so chill out, dude, you may have to wait your turn for a lift.

Streamliners No More

Located in Northern Utah, Ogden is just about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you have visions of riding down the tracks to Salt Lake City on an ancient streamliner, keep dreaming. The FrontRunner, powered by the Utah Transit Authority, will be your go-to for transportation to and from Salt Lake City sans automobile but most locals get to and fro by car.

Jefferson Avenue and Eccles Avenue Historic Districts

Craftsmen, bungalow, and Prairie School architecture is aplenty here. Built in the early 1900s to 1920s, there are many Victorian mansions worth gawking at.

Ogden ‘hoods

The distinct quadrants of the city are most commonly referred to by the names of the streets and have a similar character and price tag throughout the city. For ease of searching for your new digs, the city can be broken down into these areas:

Central Business District and Historic 25th Street The downtown area has gotten a healthy dose of renewal. Historic 25th street which leads right up to the old Union Station (which now holds 4 museums), is home to farmers’ markets, restaurants, boutiques, fine art galleries, antique shops, and lucky for you—a surge in apartment rentals.

East Bench Housing here is plentiful. Has a variety of housing as well.

SE Ogden The area consists almost entirely of residential buildings, many of which are multi-family. The homes in this area can be newer and there are a good number of condos.

Once you find your new pad, you will need a snowboard or mountain bike to keep up with the rest of the pack. Happy trails & Happy Hunting!

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Ogden rent trends were flat over the past month

Ogden rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ogden stand at $698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $895 for a two-bedroom. Ogden's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Ogden rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Ogden, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ogden is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ogden's median two-bedroom rent of $895 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Ogden.
    • While Ogden's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ogden than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Ogden.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Ogden?
    In Ogden, the median rent is $581 for a studio, $698 for a 1-bedroom, $894 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,276 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ogden, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Ogden?
    Some of the colleges located in the Ogden area include Weber State University, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Ogden?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ogden from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

