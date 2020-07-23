/
/
salt lake county
417 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake County, UT📍
56 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,079
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
22 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,020
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
5 Units Available
Westpointe
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
19 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Gateway District
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
9 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
18 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
19 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$890
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
17 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,125
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
16 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$859
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
35 Units Available
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,065
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
9 Units Available
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
10 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
11 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
60 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
247 Units Available
River View
ICO Vista Station
13152 S Vista Station Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1477 sqft
ICO Vista Station in Draper, Utah are upscale and inviting apartments ideally located for the Utah commuter with quick access to Silicon Slopes or downtown Salt Lake City.
10 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
7 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
30 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
10 Units Available
Millcreek
Fox Point in Old Farm
514 E 4090 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
951 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Fox Point in Old Farm is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
