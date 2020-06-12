13 Apartments for rent in Heber, UT📍
The city of Heber boasted a population of 11,362 as of the 2010 census and is found in the neighborhood of three big reservoirs -- Deer Creek, Jordanelle and Strawberry. Through the year, the climate changes dramatically from season to season, with often severely cold winters and hot and humid summers. This has contributed to the city being able to accommodate tourists throughout the year, offering both winter and summer activities. The city contains mainly single-family homes, usually with three to four bedrooms. This is great for anyone looking for rental houses, but not so good if you're after smaller apartments for rent.
With such low rates of unemployment and barely enough jobs to go round, you might find it tough settling in if you don't already have work lined up. That said, about 27% of locals travel to nearby Salt Lake City and Park City for work, so there should be more opportunity there. However, even if you do have a job, finding a place to live is another matter entirely. Vacancy rates are low, at under 2.5%, so you're not going to be inundated with options, especially if you're looking for an apartment. There are very few high-rise buildings and apartment blocks, so if you're looking for studio apartments to rent, you might want to think about and look at Salt Lake City instead. Larger homes are available, however, but they come at a price, pushing average rental prices up. This is fine if you've got a couple of breadwinners in the house, but not so good if you're moving solo.
Heber is small and doesn't have distinct neighborhoods. In fact, you pretty much have the choice of moving to City Center or...well, City Center. That said, there are some differences between the north and south.
North Heber: North Heber is characterized by a few more winding streets and is pretty much dominated by residential housing, with few to no businesses of note. It's quieter here, with a few nice walks and a canal running through it. Great if you're looking for a larger home for rent.
South / Central Heber: This is where the meat of the city comes in. The city center is more densely packed, although to the east there's a wonderful golf course -- Red Ledges -- and to the west there are a couple of open parks, including City Park and Southfield Park. Between these two, you'll find the historic Heber Valley Railroad.
Heber has a year-round tourist vibe, with thriving winter and summer seasons. In fact, the leisure industry employs a lot of the town's population, with skiing popular in winter and golfing, off-roading, hunting and other outdoor activities popular during summer. The city is active, and about one in four people commute out during the week to work in Salt Lake City and Park City. Both U.S. Routes 40 and 189 cross the city, making travel simple in and out for those working outside, while the inner city itself is small enough to be easily walkable.