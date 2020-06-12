13 Apartments for rent in Heber, UT

Moving to Heber

With such low rates of unemployment and barely enough jobs to go round, you might find it tough settling in if you don't already have work lined up. That said, about 27% of locals travel to nearby Salt Lake City and Park City for work, so there should be more opportunity there. However, even if you do have a job, finding a place to live is another matter entirely. Vacancy rates are low, at under 2.5%, so you're not going to be inundated with options, especially if you're looking for an apartment. There are very few high-rise buildings and apartment blocks, so if you're looking for studio apartments to rent, you might want to think about and look at Salt Lake City instead. Larger homes are available, however, but they come at a price, pushing average rental prices up. This is fine if you've got a couple of breadwinners in the house, but not so good if you're moving solo.