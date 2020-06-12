Apartment List
/
UT
/
heber
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Heber, UT

📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 S 820 E #7203
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Heber Condo -$1800 - Brand new home at the Village on 12th. LVP flooring, dog friendly home ready to move into. Washer/Dryer are included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1025 south 500 east
1025 South 500 East, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
Beautiful Top Level Condo - Property Id: 76054 Like new unit for rent. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, community pool, clubhouse with workout room, pickle ball court, playground, walking trails and open area for play.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1971 N Callaway Dr
1971 North Callaway Drive, Heber, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,350
4907 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Heber
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
24 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,239
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1055 S 500 E
1055 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
1055 S 500 E Available 06/16/20 Heber Condo - Prime Location! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,4,95 NOW $1,450 Highlight Features: - Modern Feel - Prime Location - Awesome Amenities - Cozy Fireplace - Balcony - Beautiful Wood Flooring 3 Bedrooms - 2
Results within 5 miles of Heber

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 West Village Circle
19 West Village Circle, Midway, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2491 sqft
Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1051 South 500 East
1051 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1225 sqft
Beautiful Top Level Condo - Property Id: 76054 Like new unit for rent. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, community pool, clubhouse with workout room, pickle ball court, playground, walking trails and open area for play.
Results within 10 miles of Heber

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1767 E Longview Dr.
1767 Longview Drive, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2876 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath Hideout Home - The perfect, secluded area, in Hideout. Three spacious bedrooms with a wonderful Master Suite. An Open Floor plan. Amazing views of the hillside.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10347 N Sightline Cr
10347 Sightline Circle, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3400 sqft
Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
City GuideHeber
Proud of its position as a city with year-round tourism, Heber has one of the lowest rates of unemployment in Utah, although a large portion of the local people commute to nearby cities to work.

The city of Heber boasted a population of 11,362 as of the 2010 census and is found in the neighborhood of three big reservoirs -- Deer Creek, Jordanelle and Strawberry. Through the year, the climate changes dramatically from season to season, with often severely cold winters and hot and humid summers. This has contributed to the city being able to accommodate tourists throughout the year, offering both winter and summer activities. The city contains mainly single-family homes, usually with three to four bedrooms. This is great for anyone looking for rental houses, but not so good if you're after smaller apartments for rent.

Moving to Heber

With such low rates of unemployment and barely enough jobs to go round, you might find it tough settling in if you don't already have work lined up. That said, about 27% of locals travel to nearby Salt Lake City and Park City for work, so there should be more opportunity there. However, even if you do have a job, finding a place to live is another matter entirely. Vacancy rates are low, at under 2.5%, so you're not going to be inundated with options, especially if you're looking for an apartment. There are very few high-rise buildings and apartment blocks, so if you're looking for studio apartments to rent, you might want to think about and look at Salt Lake City instead. Larger homes are available, however, but they come at a price, pushing average rental prices up. This is fine if you've got a couple of breadwinners in the house, but not so good if you're moving solo.

Neighborhoods in Heber

Heber is small and doesn't have distinct neighborhoods. In fact, you pretty much have the choice of moving to City Center or...well, City Center. That said, there are some differences between the north and south.

North Heber: North Heber is characterized by a few more winding streets and is pretty much dominated by residential housing, with few to no businesses of note. It's quieter here, with a few nice walks and a canal running through it. Great if you're looking for a larger home for rent.

South / Central Heber: This is where the meat of the city comes in. The city center is more densely packed, although to the east there's a wonderful golf course -- Red Ledges -- and to the west there are a couple of open parks, including City Park and Southfield Park. Between these two, you'll find the historic Heber Valley Railroad.

Living in Heber

Heber has a year-round tourist vibe, with thriving winter and summer seasons. In fact, the leisure industry employs a lot of the town's population, with skiing popular in winter and golfing, off-roading, hunting and other outdoor activities popular during summer. The city is active, and about one in four people commute out during the week to work in Salt Lake City and Park City. Both U.S. Routes 40 and 189 cross the city, making travel simple in and out for those working outside, while the inner city itself is small enough to be easily walkable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Heber?
The average rent price for Heber rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Heber?
Some of the colleges located in the Heber area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Heber?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Heber from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

Heber 3 Bedrooms