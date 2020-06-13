193 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT

East Bountiful: If you need space, the area around Bountiful Boulevard and North 1300 East is the place to be. Most homes are quite large: at least 3 bedrooms and often more. While the majority of these are owner-occupied, there are some rental properties available if you keep your eyes open.

Downtown: If you love urban living, downtown Bountiful is just the right mix. It is lively and diverse, with plenty of shopping in walking distance, so you can have the best of both worlds. While there are both owner-occupied and rental homes, many residents live in one of the apartments located in small apartment buildings. Unfortunately, the low cost of renting means that this is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Bountiful, so finding a place is like finding that darn needle in the haystack.

Monarch Drive / Bridlewood: If you feel more comfortable in an urban setting, but you want the beautiful suburban scenery of Bountiful, then this southwest neighborhood is right for you. While there are houses for rent, it is a good idea to start an apartment search early, because the area is primarily made up of large owner-occupied homes with 3 or more bedrooms. $$$$

North 400 East/East Center Street: The area around North 400 East/East Center Street has something for everyone, from singles to families to retirees. There are both large and small single-family houses, as well as several apartment complexes, and rents are affordable, making them all the more attractive. Commute times are lower in this neighborhood, and many choose to carpool with friends and neighbors to make the drive more pleasant.

Viewmont: If you want a single family rental home but you don't need multiple bedrooms, the area around North Main Street and West 1000 North is an ideal match. There are plenty of efficiency apartments and homes, along with options that are a little bigger, and you won’t complain about the cost of housing. It can be tough to find a place in this area, but it isn't impossible. There is more turnover than in other parts of Bountiful not because residents want out, but because of the many students that flock to the neighborhood. Thanks to the high student population, bus service is convenient, which makes commuting and getting errands done a snap.

Valley View: Newcomers to Bountiful often find that the area around South Davis Boulevard and Charlene Drive to be an excellent choice for everything from studio apartments to 3 bedroom apartments. Unlike many of the other Bountiful neighborhoods that are made up mostly of single family homes, this nabe offers residents options in apartment complexes. Prices are reasonable, and the area has a balance between an urban lifestyle and a suburban landscape.

South Davis Boulevard/South 400 East: If you want to live in the South Davis Boulevard and South 400 East neighborhood, you need to start making friends there first. Once folks move in, they typically stay for decades, so there are very few apartment rentals available. When you do find a place, you will probably pay a little more for it, but you won’t regret the extra expense. The tight-knit community looks out for each other like an extended family.

Val Verda: Young families often find that Val Verda is the right place to make a first home. Affordable rents, a variety of rental properties, and easy access to activities make this spot popular. In fact, many stay even when they trade up, transitioning from one of the rentals to a house of their own without leaving the neighborhood. Public transportation through Val Verda makes it easy to get to work without adding the extra expense of an additional car, which is all the more appealing.