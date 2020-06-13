AL
/
UT
/
bountiful
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

193 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
281 East Brigham Lane
281 E Brigham Ln, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2105 sqft
Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554 GPS will not take you there it is to new.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 Cloverdale Rd
395 North 225 East, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Private Entry. Spacious Basement apartment at 900 sq. feet. Quite Neighborhood. Driveway Parking for 2 designated / allotted cars for lower unit. Large Yard. Shared covered, private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Capitol Hill
76 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.

Median Rent in Bountiful

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bountiful is $685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $878.
Studio
$570
1 Bed
$685
2 Beds
$878
3+ Beds
$1,254
City GuideBountiful"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)
Neighborhoods in Bountiful
+

East Bountiful: If you need space, the area around Bountiful Boulevard and North 1300 East is the place to be. Most homes are quite large: at least 3 bedrooms and often more. While the majority of these are owner-occupied, there are some rental properties available if you keep your eyes open.

Downtown: If you love urban living, downtown Bountiful is just the right mix. It is lively and diverse, with plenty of shopping in walking distance, so you can have the best of both worlds. While there are both owner-occupied and rental homes, many residents live in one of the apartments located in small apartment buildings. Unfortunately, the low cost of renting means that this is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Bountiful, so finding a place is like finding that darn needle in the haystack.

Monarch Drive / Bridlewood: If you feel more comfortable in an urban setting, but you want the beautiful suburban scenery of Bountiful, then this southwest neighborhood is right for you. While there are houses for rent, it is a good idea to start an apartment search early, because the area is primarily made up of large owner-occupied homes with 3 or more bedrooms. $$$$

North 400 East/East Center Street: The area around North 400 East/East Center Street has something for everyone, from singles to families to retirees. There are both large and small single-family houses, as well as several apartment complexes, and rents are affordable, making them all the more attractive. Commute times are lower in this neighborhood, and many choose to carpool with friends and neighbors to make the drive more pleasant.

Viewmont: If you want a single family rental home but you don't need multiple bedrooms, the area around North Main Street and West 1000 North is an ideal match. There are plenty of efficiency apartments and homes, along with options that are a little bigger, and you won’t complain about the cost of housing. It can be tough to find a place in this area, but it isn't impossible. There is more turnover than in other parts of Bountiful not because residents want out, but because of the many students that flock to the neighborhood. Thanks to the high student population, bus service is convenient, which makes commuting and getting errands done a snap.

Valley View: Newcomers to Bountiful often find that the area around South Davis Boulevard and Charlene Drive to be an excellent choice for everything from studio apartments to 3 bedroom apartments. Unlike many of the other Bountiful neighborhoods that are made up mostly of single family homes, this nabe offers residents options in apartment complexes. Prices are reasonable, and the area has a balance between an urban lifestyle and a suburban landscape.

South Davis Boulevard/South 400 East: If you want to live in the South Davis Boulevard and South 400 East neighborhood, you need to start making friends there first. Once folks move in, they typically stay for decades, so there are very few apartment rentals available. When you do find a place, you will probably pay a little more for it, but you won’t regret the extra expense. The tight-knit community looks out for each other like an extended family.

Val Verda: Young families often find that Val Verda is the right place to make a first home. Affordable rents, a variety of rental properties, and easy access to activities make this spot popular. In fact, many stay even when they trade up, transitioning from one of the rentals to a house of their own without leaving the neighborhood. Public transportation through Val Verda makes it easy to get to work without adding the extra expense of an additional car, which is all the more appealing.

Living Bountifully
+

Residents of Bountiful enjoy spending time together, and community events abound. There is a weekly farmers market, a city park, and a center for the arts. Poets and writers have opportunities to connect over coffee, and there is even a Quilters Guild that meets every two months. Though population-wise, Bountiful can certainly qualify as a city, the small-town feel of Main Street with its one-of-a-kind shops means you get the best of both worlds.

The Bountiful Historical Museum maintains the city's rich history, offering a look back at a time when the city was surrounded by a 12-foot wall. There are a variety of festivals unique to Bountiful, including Handcart Days -- a special celebration of Utah state holiday Pioneer Day -- which remembers the brave first residents of Salt Lake Valley. The City sponsors an annual Summerfest, which includes a variety of performers, vendors, and artists.

No conversation about Bountiful is complete without a nod to the amazing architecture of the Bountiful Utah Temple, dedicated in 1995, which belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Members of LDS are abundant in Bountiful, spending their time between the Temple and the Tabernacle, which was constructed in 1862.

Have you ever wondered where your favorite video games come from? You probably wouldn't have guessed that Bountiful, Utah, was the birthplace of Headgate Studios, where brilliant minds brought you the EA Tiger Woods PGA Tour series. Of course, video games isn't the city's only claim to fame. Nature’s most magnificent scenery is Bountiful's biggest draw, with mountains, canyons and forests there for hiking, biking, riding and more. In fact, the city is essentially built on the Wasatch Mountain Range, adding distinctive characteristics to daily living.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bountiful?
In Bountiful, the median rent is $570 for a studio, $685 for a 1-bedroom, $878 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,254 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bountiful, check out our monthly Bountiful Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bountiful?
Some of the colleges located in the Bountiful area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bountiful?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bountiful from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

Bountiful 1 BedroomsBountiful 2 BedroomsBountiful Apartments with BalconyBountiful Apartments with PoolBountiful Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business CollegeUniversity of UtahWeber State UniversityMountainland Technical College