164 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT

Holladay Neighborhoods

City Center: If you want variety in your search for apartments – along with an urban neighborhood feel – City Center is a great fit. Vacancies aren’t terribly hard to find, and you can secure anything from an efficiency apartment to a five-bedroom single-family house in this area.

Cottonwood: If you are looking for moderate pricing on rental properties, the Cottonwood neighborhood has the best of all possible worlds. You can find the size, and suburban lifestyle, while still being budget-conscious.

East 3900 South/South 2000 East Area: Though it is somewhat more urban than other parts of Holladay, this area is a good place for renters. There are both apartments and single-family home available, and prices are affordable.

East 3900 South/South 2300 East Area: There are some small apartment buildings, but the area is mostly made up of owner-occupied single-family homes.

East 4430 South/Wallace Lane Area: Rentals are few and far between. Most homes are owner-occupied, and the rate of vacancies is quite low. Though it isn’t impossible to find a place, it is best to keep your options open.

Highland Drive/Murray Holladay Road: This spot is perfect for renters – a variety of apartment and home sizes and affordable housing costs.

Mount Olympus: Finding rental housing in Mount Olympus isn’t difficult. You can find a relatively large apartment in one of the apartment complexes, though you are likely to have better luck with one of the 4-5 bedroom single-family rental homes. Expect to provide excellent references.