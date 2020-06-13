164 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT📍
The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living.
City Center: If you want variety in your search for apartments – along with an urban neighborhood feel – City Center is a great fit. Vacancies aren’t terribly hard to find, and you can secure anything from an efficiency apartment to a five-bedroom single-family house in this area.
Cottonwood: If you are looking for moderate pricing on rental properties, the Cottonwood neighborhood has the best of all possible worlds. You can find the size, and suburban lifestyle, while still being budget-conscious.
East 3900 South/South 2000 East Area: Though it is somewhat more urban than other parts of Holladay, this area is a good place for renters. There are both apartments and single-family home available, and prices are affordable.
East 3900 South/South 2300 East Area: There are some small apartment buildings, but the area is mostly made up of owner-occupied single-family homes.
East 4430 South/Wallace Lane Area: Rentals are few and far between. Most homes are owner-occupied, and the rate of vacancies is quite low. Though it isn’t impossible to find a place, it is best to keep your options open.
Highland Drive/Murray Holladay Road: This spot is perfect for renters – a variety of apartment and home sizes and affordable housing costs.
Mount Olympus: Finding rental housing in Mount Olympus isn’t difficult. You can find a relatively large apartment in one of the apartment complexes, though you are likely to have better luck with one of the 4-5 bedroom single-family rental homes. Expect to provide excellent references.
The most important thing you need to know about Holladay is go now – and don’t look back. Pioneers were quick to settle the area in the 1800s, because it has all of the best parts of America in one small radius. Evidently, the urge to go west hasn’t been satisfied, as Holladay is becoming more and more popular every year.
It's easy to see why the Holladay fans are increasing in number... the area boasts easy access to both mountain and canyons (and all of the recreational activities they include). And let's not forget about the small town activities you love: a local movie theatre, restaurants, and neighbors reminiscent of "Leave It to Beaver". These amenities have led to a massive influx of new faces – the population of Holladay jumped from 14,561 to 26,472 between 2000 and 2010.