Apartment List
/
UT
/
holladay
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT

📍
Spring Country
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4405 S 2700 E
4405 2700 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2222 sqft
4405 S 2700 E Available 07/01/20 ** Dog Friendly Property** Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. - Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. Well cared for exterior spaces.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village East
1 Unit Available
2815 Wanda Way
2815 Wanda Way, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3350 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage storage shed. - Very Large well taken care of home in Holiday. Long Term lease available. Link to self showings. https://homes.rently.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highland - Van Winkle
1 Unit Available
1944 E 5600 S
1944 5600 South, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1944 E 5600 S Available 06/15/20 Mid-Century Cottonwood Utah 2 BD 1 BA Duplex with large yard and storage - This mid-century brick rambler with unfinished basement has a large fenced back yard, covered parking and an updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Upland
1 Unit Available
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3821 sqft
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Spring Country
1 Unit Available
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
2220 E Murray Holladay Road
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Available 05/18/2020. This neat well cared for home is in Holladay in the Aix La Chapelle Condominium complex. Beautiful grounds with a swimming pool. Assigned parking. Laundry onsite. Additional storage closet included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
4824 S Viewmont St
4824 Viewmont Street, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
975 sqft
This cute and charming home will sweep you off your feet! This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home features and open layout and over-sized windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
$
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184
832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1292 E 5600 S
1292 5600 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1060 Quail Park Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3388 santa rosa dr
3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435 Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
2274 4 Woods Circle
2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3762 S. 1300 E.
3762 1300 East, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Millcreek 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully update and adorable. Located in quaint Millcreek Township. So many updates. Covered carport. Fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
City GuideHolladay
John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive. 

The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living.

Holladay Neighborhoods

City Center: If you want variety in your search for apartments – along with an urban neighborhood feel – City Center is a great fit. Vacancies aren’t terribly hard to find, and you can secure anything from an efficiency apartment to a five-bedroom single-family house in this area. 

Cottonwood: If you are looking for moderate pricing on rental properties, the Cottonwood neighborhood has the best of all possible worlds. You can find the size, and suburban lifestyle, while still being budget-conscious.

East 3900 South/South 2000 East Area: Though it is somewhat more urban than other parts of Holladay, this area is a good place for renters. There are both apartments and single-family home available, and prices are affordable.

East 3900 South/South 2300 East Area: There are some small apartment buildings, but the area is mostly made up of owner-occupied single-family homes. 

East 4430 South/Wallace Lane Area: Rentals are few and far between. Most homes are owner-occupied, and the rate of vacancies is quite low. Though it isn’t impossible to find a place, it is best to keep your options open.

Highland Drive/Murray Holladay Road: This spot is perfect for renters – a variety of apartment and home sizes and affordable housing costs.

Mount Olympus: Finding rental housing in Mount Olympus isn’t difficult. You can find a relatively large apartment in one of the apartment complexes, though you are likely to have better luck with one of the 4-5 bedroom single-family rental homes. Expect to provide excellent references. 

Living in Holladay

The most important thing you need to know about Holladay is go now – and don’t look back. Pioneers were quick to settle the area in the 1800s, because it has all of the best parts of America in one small radius. Evidently, the urge to go west hasn’t been satisfied, as Holladay is becoming more and more popular every year.  

It's easy to see why the Holladay fans are increasing in number... the area boasts easy access to both mountain and canyons (and all of the recreational activities they include). And let's not forget about the small town activities you love: a local movie theatre, restaurants, and neighbors reminiscent of "Leave It to Beaver". These amenities have led to a massive influx of new faces – the population of Holladay jumped from 14,561 to 26,472 between 2000 and 2010.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Holladay?
The average rent price for Holladay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Holladay?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Holladay include Spring Country.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Holladay?
Some of the colleges located in the Holladay area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Holladay?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holladay from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

Holladay 1 BedroomsHolladay 2 Bedrooms
Holladay Apartments with BalconyHolladay Dog Friendly Apartments
Holladay Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring Country