All apartments in West Valley City
Find more places like Shadowbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
Shadowbrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Shadowbrook

3852 S 1845 W · (858) 683-6954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Valley City
See all
Granger East
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT 84123
Granger East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C104 · Avail. Sep 7

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit L304 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit G303 · Avail. Aug 22

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit D304 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit A103 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadowbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Love where you live! Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City are located in a lushly landscaped community. You'll love the convenience of having highways, shopping, restaurants and nearby public parks just minutes away. Come home to Shadowbrook Apartments where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you.

At Shadowbrook Apartments, you can select from a variety of unique floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families. Our spacious apartment homes come fully equipped with standard features such as private balconies and patios, an all electric kitchen with pantry, Resort-Class Amenities, extra storage, covered parking and more. At Shadowbrook Apartments, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Shadowbrook Apartments. Residents love our clubhouse and business center. Enjoy a beautiful sunny day lounging by our refreshing swimming pool or play a round of tennis with friends. Visit our photo gallery today and see for yourself why Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City is the picture-perfect lifestyle you have been searching for. Experience apartment living in the top Apartment Complex in Utah (Last Updated: 2017-10-02)

(RLNE3600970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadowbrook have any available units?
Shadowbrook has 17 units available starting at $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadowbrook have?
Some of Shadowbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Shadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Shadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Shadowbrook offers parking.
Does Shadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadowbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Shadowbrook has a pool.
Does Shadowbrook have accessible units?
No, Shadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Shadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadowbrook has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Shadowbrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W
West Valley City, UT 84120
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd
West Valley City, UT 84123
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane
West Valley City, UT 84120
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive
West Valley City, UT 84128
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St
West Valley City, UT 84119

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with PoolWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerGranger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity