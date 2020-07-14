Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Love where you live! Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City are located in a lushly landscaped community. You'll love the convenience of having highways, shopping, restaurants and nearby public parks just minutes away. Come home to Shadowbrook Apartments where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you.



At Shadowbrook Apartments, you can select from a variety of unique floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families. Our spacious apartment homes come fully equipped with standard features such as private balconies and patios, an all electric kitchen with pantry, Resort-Class Amenities, extra storage, covered parking and more. At Shadowbrook Apartments, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.



Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Shadowbrook Apartments. Residents love our clubhouse and business center. Enjoy a beautiful sunny day lounging by our refreshing swimming pool or play a round of tennis with friends. Visit our photo gallery today and see for yourself why Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City is the picture-perfect lifestyle you have been searching for. Experience apartment living in the top Apartment Complex in Utah (Last Updated: 2017-10-02)



(RLNE3600970)