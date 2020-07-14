Amenities
Love where you live! Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City are located in a lushly landscaped community. You'll love the convenience of having highways, shopping, restaurants and nearby public parks just minutes away. Come home to Shadowbrook Apartments where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you.
At Shadowbrook Apartments, you can select from a variety of unique floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families. Our spacious apartment homes come fully equipped with standard features such as private balconies and patios, an all electric kitchen with pantry, Resort-Class Amenities, extra storage, covered parking and more. At Shadowbrook Apartments, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Shadowbrook Apartments. Residents love our clubhouse and business center. Enjoy a beautiful sunny day lounging by our refreshing swimming pool or play a round of tennis with friends. Visit our photo gallery today and see for yourself why Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City is the picture-perfect lifestyle you have been searching for. Experience apartment living in the top Apartment Complex in Utah (Last Updated: 2017-10-02)
