st george
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM
109 Apartments for rent in St. George, UT📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)
855 West 1130 North Circle, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3232 Relic Ridge Dr
3232 S Relic Ridge Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1661 sqft
3232 Relic Ridge Dr Available 08/01/20 Relic Ridge Townhome - This functional design comes equipped with granite counter tops, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of storage and open feel to this town home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1467 Clinton Way
1467 Clinton Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1790 sqft
1467 Clinton Way Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in St. George - This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large 2 car garage. Built-in 2013 but still shows like its new.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1047 South 460 East #2
1047 South 460 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
1047 South 460 East #2 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1100 sf apartment in St. George. Close to shopping, entertainment, college, and freeway access. Covered Parking. Onsite Storage Units.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
781 North Valley View Drive #1
781 N Valley View Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1500 sqft
Homestead Farms Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level. Community Pool. This unit shows very well! Nice Floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Diagonal Street
230 Diagonal Street, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
One Of A Kind Downtown 3 Bed home!!! - This is the most unique home in all of St George. So much character, great view from the living room and a master suite that is raised off the main level by 6 steps for perfect privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5920 S Challenger Way
5920 S Challenger Way, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
5920 S Challenger Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Desert Canyon 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage available July 1st! - Amazing detached townhome available off the Southern Parkway in the highly desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
325 N Main Street #1
325 N Main St, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown 2 bedroom / 1 bath Unit - Water included! - This charming single story complex has a 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, carpeting, window blinds and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2930 E. 450 N. #39
2930 E 450 N, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1154 sqft
Fox Cove Unit - Amazing location - 3 Br 2.5 bath unit in highly sought after Fox Cove community by Costco. All rooms on second level. Great room, kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath on main level with 2 car garage. Not available for pets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Legacy Dr.
2112 Legacy Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1813 sqft
Legacy at Southgate Golf Course - Spacious home in the Legacy at Southgate Golf Course, 3 bedrooms plus den. Home is immaculate and backs to the golf course with amazing views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
161 W 950 S E9
161 West 950 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
161 W 950 S E9 Available 07/08/20 VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! at the Garden Condos - Top of the hill views of city and mountains. Clean upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings, nice deck and great views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
922 W Bloomington Drive
922 Bloomington Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2327 sqft
922 W Bloomington Drive Available 06/15/20 Bloomington Gardens Townhome on the Golf Course!! - This townhome is in a highly prized area in Bloomington Garden Townhomes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2056 Middleton Drive #24
2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2373 sqft
2056 Middleton Drive #24 Available 06/19/20 Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1019 N. 1950 E.
1019 N 1950 E, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
FURNISHED - Your Casita Favorita! - This is it! You have found it, an affordable modern looking place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1751 West 1020 North #72
1751 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom Colorivew Town home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Tile. Close to Pool. Two Level. End Unit. Shopping and Entertainment. Community Pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 East Tanoak Drive
3340 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,520
3369 sqft
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In St. George, the median rent is $610 for a studio, $695 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,249 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. George, check out our monthly St. George Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. George from include Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, La Verkin, and Mesquite.