park city
32 Apartments for rent in Park City, UT📍
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
1420 Park Avenue Available 07/06/20 Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.
1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10
1670 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1032 sqft
Renovated Prospector Condo - Bright and newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in one of Park City's oldest neighborhoods, Prospector.
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1940 Prospector Avenue #131
1940 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
Perfectly Located Furnished Park City Studio In Prospector - This fully furnished studio apartment in the Carriage House building of Prospector is located walking distance to Park City's Main Street.
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
1150 Empire Avenue #42
1150 Empire Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Perfectly Located Old Town Park City Condo - This Old Town Park City Condo is a 5 minute walk from Park City Mountain Resort and a 5 minute walk from Main Street. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a great kitchen and spacious living area.
1327 Park Avenue
1327 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Unfurnished Home in Historic Old Town - Adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, unfurnished duplex on Park Ave across the street from City Park! This property was recently updated with new carpet, hard flooring, and fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Park City
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 5 miles of Park City
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #Q1
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red Pine One Bedroom - Sweet, Red Pine one bedroom, furnished, main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms.
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
19 West Village Circle
19 West Village Circle, Midway, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2491 sqft
Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed.
Bear Hollow Village
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone
10347 N Sightline Cr
10347 Sightline Circle, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3400 sqft
Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft.
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.
1123 East Beehive Drive
1123 Beehive Dr, Silver Summit, UT
9 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Silver Creek Shared Home - 9 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage, 3300 Square foot, share space with roomys. Centrally located and great price.
6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1
6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,239
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Park City rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Park City area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Park City from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.