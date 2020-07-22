Apartment List
/
UT
/
iron county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Iron County, UT

📍

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-6
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-6 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 East 3025 North
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1402 sqft
202 East 3025 North Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Cedar Bend Townhome - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Pets No Smoking/Vape Renters Insurance Required Application Fee $40 Lease Initiation Fee $75 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971290)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5222 W 1400 S
5222 West 1400 South, Iron County, UT
Studio
$500
450 sqft
5222 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment Available August 1 - Studio apartment available August 1st.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3895 W 1425 N
3895 West 1425 North, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2888 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Available July 10th - 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888600)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
78 S 4050 W
78 South 4050 West, Cedar City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
78 S 4050 W Available 09/01/20 6 Bedroom Mountain Shadows Home - Rent $2000 Deposit $2000 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831780)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 N 400 W #3
303 North 400 West, Cedar City, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
303 N 400 W #3 Available 08/08/20 2 level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - **Pending Application** 2 level, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment. Rent: $650 $45 flat fee for WTS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1947 S High Cedar View Dr.
1947 High Ceder View Drive, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2988 sqft
1947 S High Cedar View Dr. Available 09/01/20 Views for days in Cedar Highlands! - This home is ready for it's next long term occupant. Nestled into the hills of Cedar Highlands it's a 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath, 2 HALF Bath, with a 2 car garage dream.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
145 N 900 W
145 North 900 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - **Pending Application** *Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 West Sunset Drive
111 West Sunset Drive, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
111 West Sunset Drive Available 09/10/20 2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment! Centrally located! - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with carport Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility. - 2 bedroom 1 bath - Carport with shed storage that locks.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $2100.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fir Street Bsmt
1221 Fir Street, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$895
1620 sqft
1221 Fir Street Bsmt Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath basement! (duplex) - - 3 Bedrooms - 1620 Square feet - 1 Full Bathroom - Basement unit, but it has it's own entrance and no access to upstairs. - Separate power and gas meter.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - **Pending Application** 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 S 400 E
106 South 400 East, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
999 sqft
106 S 400 E Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, fairly new carpet, close to town! - - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - Nice kitchen and large spacious living room. - Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
4067 West 300 North
4067 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1680 sqft
4067 West 300 North Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Iron Springs - Rent $1150 Deposit $1150 No Smoking/Vaping No Peters Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779369)

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Iron County?
Apartment Rentals in Iron County start at $500/month.
What cities in or around Iron County have apartments for rent?
St. George, Santa Clara, Washington, Cedar City, and Hurricane have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTSanta Clara, UTWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTHurricane, UTMesquite, NV
Enoch, UTIvins, UT