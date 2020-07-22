/
iron county
19 Apartments for rent in Iron County, UT📍
404 W 1325 N K-6
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-6 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.
202 East 3025 North
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1402 sqft
202 East 3025 North Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Cedar Bend Townhome - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Pets No Smoking/Vape Renters Insurance Required Application Fee $40 Lease Initiation Fee $75 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971290)
5222 W 1400 S
5222 West 1400 South, Iron County, UT
Studio
$500
450 sqft
5222 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment Available August 1 - Studio apartment available August 1st.
3895 W 1425 N
3895 West 1425 North, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2888 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Available July 10th - 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888600)
78 S 4050 W
78 South 4050 West, Cedar City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
78 S 4050 W Available 09/01/20 6 Bedroom Mountain Shadows Home - Rent $2000 Deposit $2000 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831780)
303 N 400 W #3
303 North 400 West, Cedar City, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
303 N 400 W #3 Available 08/08/20 2 level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - **Pending Application** 2 level, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment. Rent: $650 $45 flat fee for WTS.
1947 S High Cedar View Dr.
1947 High Ceder View Drive, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2988 sqft
1947 S High Cedar View Dr. Available 09/01/20 Views for days in Cedar Highlands! - This home is ready for it's next long term occupant. Nestled into the hills of Cedar Highlands it's a 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath, 2 HALF Bath, with a 2 car garage dream.
145 N 900 W
145 North 900 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - **Pending Application** *Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant.
111 West Sunset Drive
111 West Sunset Drive, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
111 West Sunset Drive Available 09/10/20 2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment! Centrally located! - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with carport Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility. - 2 bedroom 1 bath - Carport with shed storage that locks.
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven.
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $2100.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.
1221 Fir Street Bsmt
1221 Fir Street, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$895
1620 sqft
1221 Fir Street Bsmt Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath basement! (duplex) - - 3 Bedrooms - 1620 Square feet - 1 Full Bathroom - Basement unit, but it has it's own entrance and no access to upstairs. - Separate power and gas meter.
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - **Pending Application** 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.
106 S 400 E
106 South 400 East, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
999 sqft
106 S 400 E Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, fairly new carpet, close to town! - - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - Nice kitchen and large spacious living room. - Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and washer/dryer.
4067 West 300 North
4067 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1680 sqft
4067 West 300 North Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Iron Springs - Rent $1150 Deposit $1150 No Smoking/Vaping No Peters Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779369)
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.
