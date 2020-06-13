88 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, UT

/
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Riverdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Riverdale area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, Utah State University, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverdale from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.
