Apartment List
/
UT
/
west valley city
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

264 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT

📍
Granger
Granger East
Hunter East
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
24 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,151
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
4 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 12:15pm
19 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granger West
4659 W. Dunsmoore Way
4659 Dunsmoore Way, West Valley City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
4659 W. Dunsmoore Way - This home is in a very highly desired area in West Valley. Close to parks, Valley Fair Mall, and much more. Comes with 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Updated appliances, flooring, has one car garage and good sized yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granger North
3130 W 2865 S
3130 2865 South, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1920 sqft
3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granger
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Hunter East
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Hunter West
6823 W. Crest St. (3860 S.)
6823 West Crest Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
2000 sqft
West Valley Rambler - Located close to schools. This home features large bedrooms with an open floor plan. It has a fenced rear yard with two storage sheds. It also has an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Granger
3815 3200 West
3815 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used for an office! New bathroom, paint, and carpet! Laundry room with hookups, plenty of storage options. Giant backyard that's great for entertaining, partial fenced.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Granger North
2546 South Redwood Road
2546 Redwood Road, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Come view this affordable 2 bed, 1 bath apartment (unit #3) in a convenient complex close to shops, grocery stores and freeway access In West Valley City. Park in a reserved spot behind the building.

1 of 27

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granger East
1447 W Mayapple Way
1447 Mayapple Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2ï¿½ bath in West Valley!! Spacious and well-maintained townhome with washer and dryer, plenty of storage and extra parking! Located near parks, restaurants and shopping! Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive

1 of 19

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Hunter East
3663 S 5600 W
3663 5600 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive
5667 Island Ridge Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2128 sqft
Like-new townhome with 2,128 finished square feet above ground level.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Granger East
2542 Robin Road - A
2542 West Robin Road, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully remodeled and new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Huge covered deck. Fireplace. Remodeled interior with hardwood plank throughout. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
4144 S. 3200 W. - 2
4144 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Located in West Valley City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper floor condo unit. Newer carpet and paint and updates throughout. Covered parking in rear and has a large storage shed. Well kept property close to many amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Granger South
3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935
3935 W Crown Ave, West Valley City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Beautiful Twin Home Built In 1997. Light and Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Extra Deep 2 Car Garage. Open Concept For Kitchen And Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Central Air. Nice Large Fenced Yard. Great Condition All Around.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Granger
3681 South 2200 West #57
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Hunter West
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
7085 Cimmarron Drive - NEW LOWER PRICE! - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Hunter East
3663 So. 5600 W.
3663 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
City GuideWest Valley City
"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")

In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose.

Making West Valley City Home

If you've decided to join the Utahns of West Valley City, you aren't alone. In the last 30 years the population has exploded, making the city the second largest in the entire state. With good reason, toothe access to shopping, dining, recreation, and cultural amenities.

West Valley City Rentals

Once you're financially set, it's time to find that perfect piece of ground to call home. There's also aminusculevacancy rate of around 3 percent, meaning that you'll need to scout around and jump on good opportunities when they appear. Despite this, the city bucks the supply and demand trend and rental rates are generally quite affordable.

Local Neighborhoods

With over 130,000 residents and more than twenty constituent neighborhoods, West Valley City offers a lot of variety in lifestyles and living situations. Tenants reside in a wide array of city apartments, home rentals, and residence communities. When you hit the pavement to search for your new place, make sure to check out these fine neighborhoods:

Granger: Home to West Valley's City Hall, the Granger Shopping Center, and the busy Valley Fair Mall, Granger offers residents the chance to apply for zoning permits then go shop.

Grey Hackle Lane / West 4130 South: Largely built as rows of tract homes in the 70s and 80s. If you're looking to connect, head over to Taylors Landing Shopping Center and Tammie's Diner. Nothing sets the mood better than aged, hand-cut meat and homemade soup.

Oquirrh: This community, with a name that rhymes with "broker," is filled with stately new homes.

Redwood: Located close to Salt Lake, Redwood is largely made up of studios, hi rise apartment buildings, and modest homes. Get in a few laps over at the Redwood Swimming Pool, and find some vintage plates or doilies at the Indoor Swapmeet on West 3500.

Buena Vista: A sprawling group of streets and byways forms this busy residential district. Kill some grass at your choice of local golf clubs, or just wander around contentedly enjoying the well-maintained, established neighborhoods.

Town Center: If you like parks, churches, and comfy older homes, check out the streets that surround West Valley's main town. If you're looking for a townhouse or duplex for rent, you'll find a lot of converted vintage dwellings.

Hunter: Houses are spacious and the yards are ample.

Life in West Valley City

A large percent of area residents commute to work and in Salt Lake City. The drive is less than 12 miles and carpooling is a part of the local culture. There's also great local bus service operated by the Utah Transit Authority that extends from the edges of West Valley to Downtown Salt Lake and beyond. However you get around, though, it's when work's done that you'll begin to really appreciate life in this active city.

Things to See and Do

As part of the greater Salt Lake metro area, locals have access to abundant museums, parks, pro sporting events, performing art venues, and a really honking big inland sea. There's a mass of shopping, both local and national, and a deliciously jumbled local restaurant scene. Ever heard of fry sauce? No? Anyway, here's a list of some of West Valley City's can't-miss attractions:

USNAA Amphitheatre: This 20,000-seat venue is located on South 6055th in West Valley and hosts all kinds of big-time musical concerts and festivals, like the Uproar Festival, Cre Fest, Curiosa, and Ozzfest.

Maverick Center: This multipurpose arena, also located right in West Valley, was built specifically for ice hockey in the 2002 Winter Olympics. It's now the home of the local Utah Grizzlies and the Arena Football League's Utah Blaze.

Temple Square: Located in downtown Salt Lake City, this is the region's largest single attraction. Museums, libraries, gardens, and in-house restaurants are all major draws.

Great Salt Lake: There's a lot to do in the great out-of-doors in Utah, but this salty giant heads the list. It's salty, really salty, to the point that fish can't even live in it. But hey, the views are great, the boating opportunities are fantastic, and even if you can't swim a lick, you'll quickly discover that you're more buoyant in this brine than a helium-filled bag of shipping peanuts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Valley City?
The average rent price for West Valley City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in West Valley City?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Valley City include Granger, Granger East, and Hunter East.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Valley City?
Some of the colleges located in the West Valley City area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Valley City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Valley City from include Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Orem, and Millcreek.

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with ParkingWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerGranger East
Hunter East