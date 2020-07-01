264 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT

Local Neighborhoods

With over 130,000 residents and more than twenty constituent neighborhoods, West Valley City offers a lot of variety in lifestyles and living situations. Tenants reside in a wide array of city apartments, home rentals, and residence communities. When you hit the pavement to search for your new place, make sure to check out these fine neighborhoods:

Granger: Home to West Valley's City Hall, the Granger Shopping Center, and the busy Valley Fair Mall, Granger offers residents the chance to apply for zoning permits then go shop.

Grey Hackle Lane / West 4130 South: Largely built as rows of tract homes in the 70s and 80s. If you're looking to connect, head over to Taylors Landing Shopping Center and Tammie's Diner. Nothing sets the mood better than aged, hand-cut meat and homemade soup.

Oquirrh: This community, with a name that rhymes with "broker," is filled with stately new homes.

Redwood: Located close to Salt Lake, Redwood is largely made up of studios, hi rise apartment buildings, and modest homes. Get in a few laps over at the Redwood Swimming Pool, and find some vintage plates or doilies at the Indoor Swapmeet on West 3500.

Buena Vista: A sprawling group of streets and byways forms this busy residential district. Kill some grass at your choice of local golf clubs, or just wander around contentedly enjoying the well-maintained, established neighborhoods.

Town Center: If you like parks, churches, and comfy older homes, check out the streets that surround West Valley's main town. If you're looking for a townhouse or duplex for rent, you'll find a lot of converted vintage dwellings.

Hunter: Houses are spacious and the yards are ample.