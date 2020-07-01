264 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT📍
In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose.
If you've decided to join the Utahns of West Valley City, you aren't alone. In the last 30 years the population has exploded, making the city the second largest in the entire state. With good reason, toothe access to shopping, dining, recreation, and cultural amenities.
Once you're financially set, it's time to find that perfect piece of ground to call home. There's also aminusculevacancy rate of around 3 percent, meaning that you'll need to scout around and jump on good opportunities when they appear. Despite this, the city bucks the supply and demand trend and rental rates are generally quite affordable.
With over 130,000 residents and more than twenty constituent neighborhoods, West Valley City offers a lot of variety in lifestyles and living situations. Tenants reside in a wide array of city apartments, home rentals, and residence communities. When you hit the pavement to search for your new place, make sure to check out these fine neighborhoods:
Granger: Home to West Valley's City Hall, the Granger Shopping Center, and the busy Valley Fair Mall, Granger offers residents the chance to apply for zoning permits then go shop.
Grey Hackle Lane / West 4130 South: Largely built as rows of tract homes in the 70s and 80s. If you're looking to connect, head over to Taylors Landing Shopping Center and Tammie's Diner. Nothing sets the mood better than aged, hand-cut meat and homemade soup.
Oquirrh: This community, with a name that rhymes with "broker," is filled with stately new homes.
Redwood: Located close to Salt Lake, Redwood is largely made up of studios, hi rise apartment buildings, and modest homes. Get in a few laps over at the Redwood Swimming Pool, and find some vintage plates or doilies at the Indoor Swapmeet on West 3500.
Buena Vista: A sprawling group of streets and byways forms this busy residential district. Kill some grass at your choice of local golf clubs, or just wander around contentedly enjoying the well-maintained, established neighborhoods.
Town Center: If you like parks, churches, and comfy older homes, check out the streets that surround West Valley's main town. If you're looking for a townhouse or duplex for rent, you'll find a lot of converted vintage dwellings.
Hunter: Houses are spacious and the yards are ample.
A large percent of area residents commute to work and in Salt Lake City. The drive is less than 12 miles and carpooling is a part of the local culture. There's also great local bus service operated by the Utah Transit Authority that extends from the edges of West Valley to Downtown Salt Lake and beyond. However you get around, though, it's when work's done that you'll begin to really appreciate life in this active city.
As part of the greater Salt Lake metro area, locals have access to abundant museums, parks, pro sporting events, performing art venues, and a really honking big inland sea. There's a mass of shopping, both local and national, and a deliciously jumbled local restaurant scene. Ever heard of fry sauce? No? Anyway, here's a list of some of West Valley City's can't-miss attractions:
USNAA Amphitheatre: This 20,000-seat venue is located on South 6055th in West Valley and hosts all kinds of big-time musical concerts and festivals, like the Uproar Festival, Cre Fest, Curiosa, and Ozzfest.
Maverick Center: This multipurpose arena, also located right in West Valley, was built specifically for ice hockey in the 2002 Winter Olympics. It's now the home of the local Utah Grizzlies and the Arena Football League's Utah Blaze.
Temple Square: Located in downtown Salt Lake City, this is the region's largest single attraction. Museums, libraries, gardens, and in-house restaurants are all major draws.
Great Salt Lake: There's a lot to do in the great out-of-doors in Utah, but this salty giant heads the list. It's salty, really salty, to the point that fish can't even live in it. But hey, the views are great, the boating opportunities are fantastic, and even if you can't swim a lick, you'll quickly discover that you're more buoyant in this brine than a helium-filled bag of shipping peanuts.