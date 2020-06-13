/
lehi
Last updated June 13 2020
139 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chappel Valley
1 Unit Available
903 W. 810 S.
903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1743 N 3780 W
1743 N 3780 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2321 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome In Lehi Utah!! - Brand New Luxury Townhome available now. Perfect location 5 minutes from freeway, Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. End unit with 9-foot ceilings up and down.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
852 W 2630 N
852 2630 North, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2759 sqft
852 W 2630 N Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Lehi - Available July 1, 2020. Spacious Lehi home for rent. It has tons of space with 2700 square feet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2396 sqft
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3216 W Prairie Grass Drive
3216 Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
Gorgeous Lehi Townhome - Beautifully finished townhome with 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with fully finished basement and 2 car garage. Fantastic location in Lehi close to I-15, front-runner, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 S Tamarak Circle
219 Tamarak Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 North 2000 West
24 N 2000 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2237 sqft
24 North 2000 West Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gateway Community - Beautiful inside. Open spacious floor plan, 2 Car Garage, Gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2231 N 2450 W
2231 North 2450 West, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2231 N 2450 W Available 07/01/20 Awesome Thanksgiving Point Location!!! - Beautiful home near Thanksgiving Point available now! Minutes away from Megaplex Theater, Traverse Mountain Outlets & Thanksgiving Point Museums & Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1720 North 3830 West
1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3100 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5121 N Marble Fox Way
5121 N Marble Fox Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN END-UNIT TOWNHOME LEHI - TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME LEHI Canyon Trail Community 5121 N Marble Fox Way Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,122 Sq. Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2075 S. 750 E.
2075 South 750 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2191 sqft
Lovely Home for Rent - We are renting this beautiful home in Lehi Utah. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830613)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1082 W 1600 N
1082 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1772 sqft
Wonderful home in a secluded part of Lehi. Extra storage in the crawl space. Large 2 car garage. No back yard neighbors. It's in good shape and ready to move in. email or text for showing code. Include Full Name, email & phone # 801-808-5199 ross.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lehi, the median rent is $919 for a studio, $1,058 for a 1-bedroom, $1,243 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,810 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lehi, check out our monthly Lehi Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lehi area include Mountainland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lehi from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
