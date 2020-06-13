191 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT

Repeat: It's not big but lots of it

West Jordan has a lot going on – not particularly far away. Similar to the weekend battle cry of San Francisco: in X amount of time you can be in the skiing in the mountains, swimming in the ocean, or wandering in the desert, West Jordan has similar, albeit smaller boasts – except for the Great Salt Lake – which is just plain huge in its own right or any other. So, beach, mountains of course, or skiing (nearby, and highly appreciated Alta) is all within around 18 miles. So... pack your ski gear, your hiking shoes, and your bathing suit – be prepared to float – it's that salty. Just don't bring your fishing pole there – too salty.