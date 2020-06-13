Apartment List
/
UT
/
west jordan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

191 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT

📍
Jordan Oaks
River Oaks
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Cobble Creek
18 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
River Oaks
55 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cobble Creek
23 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westbrook
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - Bright and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room, Brand new carpet/paint throughout plus refinished hardwood floors! Bedrooms all on main level so no stairs.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 S Black Pine St
8914 Black Pine Street, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2546 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Bingham Creek
1 Unit Available
1851 Westview Circle
1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Highlight Features: - Located Off 78th South - Great Neighborhood - Secluded Community - Right Across From Viridian Library - Near Veterans Memorial Park - East of Vasa Fitness 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 600 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
7879 S PALLADIUM DR W
7879 Palladium Drive, West Jordan, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1740 sqft
This beautiful clean home has 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms walk in closet and a finished basement. Features center air conditioning. Stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included as a courtesy and convenience.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 So. Black Pine St.
8914 S Black Pine St, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2546 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
6623 Blue Iris Dr
6623 Blue Iris Drive, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Pet friendly 3 bed 2.5 bath home in West Jordan - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sq ft townhouse for rent in West Jordan. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to shopping and freeway access. Pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st. Main Level - Newly Remodeled.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jordan Oaks
1 Unit Available
8723 S 3920 W
8723 3920 West, West Jordan, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1928 sqft
Available 04/13/20 West Jordan home - Property Id: 235618 Five bedroom, two bathroom home in quiet West Jordan community. Close to Bangerter highway, Jordan landing, and the district shopping centers.
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.

Median Rent in West Jordan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Jordan is $982, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,219.
Studio
$794
1 Bed
$982
2 Beds
$1,219
3+ Beds
$1,756
City GuideWest Jordan
West Jordan, Utah
Neighborhoods

Town Center: Home, as one might guess, of the administrative focal point of West Jordan. Veterans Memorial Park has the biggest playground in the state. Lots of sports fields – including rodeo, a playhouse, and a public garden. In and around the center of West Jordan, you will see a veritable who's who of fast food and chain restaurants with a smattering of old time taverns. Apartments encompass a relatively wide range here with a median of about $650 for a 1 BR and $725 for a 2 BR.

Jordan Landing: a master planned community adjacent to the South Valley Regional Airport. This is probably the most popular general gathering area in West Jordan with 25 restaurants and the wildly popular Cinemark Theater (the largest in Utah with 24 screens). This makes Jordan Landing the de facto center of West Jordan, although 2.5 miles to the west geographically. 1 BR $625, 2 BR $750, 3 BR $890.

South Towne: about 5 miles southeast of the center of West Jordan is the South Towne area – with its promenade, marketplace, and towne center – all really just a big shopping and entertainment complex. Kind of in a nexus of Jordans and Sandy, UT. It seems a lot to divide places based on malls, but hey, they're popular here. There some dining and entertainment nearby, with the heartier share a little easterly, closer to the shopping centers. Averaging $760 for a 1 BR, $1,000 for a 2 BR, $1,300 for a 3 BR.

Repeat: It's not big but lots of it

West Jordan has a lot going on – not particularly far away. Similar to the weekend battle cry of San Francisco: in X amount of time you can be in the skiing in the mountains, swimming in the ocean, or wandering in the desert, West Jordan has similar, albeit smaller boasts – except for the Great Salt Lake – which is just plain huge in its own right or any other. So, beach, mountains of course, or skiing (nearby, and highly appreciated Alta) is all within around 18 miles. So... pack your ski gear, your hiking shoes, and your bathing suit – be prepared to float – it's that salty. Just don't bring your fishing pole there – too salty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Jordan?
In West Jordan, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $982 for a 1-bedroom, $1,219 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,756 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Jordan, check out our monthly West Jordan Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in West Jordan?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Jordan include Jordan Oaks, and River Oaks.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Jordan?
Some of the colleges located in the West Jordan area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Jordan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Jordan from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Orem, and Millcreek.

Similar Pages

West Jordan 1 BedroomsWest Jordan 2 Bedrooms
West Jordan Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Jordan Pet Friendly Places
West Jordan Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jordan Oaks
River Oaks