191 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT📍
Town Center: Home, as one might guess, of the administrative focal point of West Jordan. Veterans Memorial Park has the biggest playground in the state. Lots of sports fields – including rodeo, a playhouse, and a public garden. In and around the center of West Jordan, you will see a veritable who's who of fast food and chain restaurants with a smattering of old time taverns. Apartments encompass a relatively wide range here with a median of about $650 for a 1 BR and $725 for a 2 BR.
Jordan Landing: a master planned community adjacent to the South Valley Regional Airport. This is probably the most popular general gathering area in West Jordan with 25 restaurants and the wildly popular Cinemark Theater (the largest in Utah with 24 screens). This makes Jordan Landing the de facto center of West Jordan, although 2.5 miles to the west geographically. 1 BR $625, 2 BR $750, 3 BR $890.
South Towne: about 5 miles southeast of the center of West Jordan is the South Towne area – with its promenade, marketplace, and towne center – all really just a big shopping and entertainment complex. Kind of in a nexus of Jordans and Sandy, UT. It seems a lot to divide places based on malls, but hey, they're popular here. There some dining and entertainment nearby, with the heartier share a little easterly, closer to the shopping centers. Averaging $760 for a 1 BR, $1,000 for a 2 BR, $1,300 for a 3 BR.
West Jordan has a lot going on – not particularly far away. Similar to the weekend battle cry of San Francisco: in X amount of time you can be in the skiing in the mountains, swimming in the ocean, or wandering in the desert, West Jordan has similar, albeit smaller boasts – except for the Great Salt Lake – which is just plain huge in its own right or any other. So, beach, mountains of course, or skiing (nearby, and highly appreciated Alta) is all within around 18 miles. So... pack your ski gear, your hiking shoes, and your bathing suit – be prepared to float – it's that salty. Just don't bring your fishing pole there – too salty.