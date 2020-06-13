159 Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT📍
1 of 5
1 of 36
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 39
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 12
According to locals, there are two seasons in Utah: winter and construction. If you’re moving to South Jordan, Utah to get your piece of the pie, welcome. We think, aside from the construction and the crazy Utah drivers, you’re going to like living here.
South Jordan, Utah is a city nestled between the Oquirrh Mountains and the Wasatch Mountains in the Salt Lake Valley. One of Utah’s largest cities, it has a population of almost 55,000 people and growing. For them, there’s a vast array of apartments in which to take shelter.
South Jordan landlords are a pet-friendly bunch, judging by the number of apartments that allow pets.
Happy hunting!