159 Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT

Daybreak
Country Crossing
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:02am
10 Units Available
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland
1 Unit Available
10078 Bagpiper Circle
10078 Bagpiper Circle, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2307 sqft
Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11484 S Alta Loma Lane
11484 S Alta Loma Ln, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2900 sqft
11484 S Alta Loma Lane - This 4-bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom South Jordan home is move in ready! Home offers a large open layout with beautiful big windows to allow ample natural light! Wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor, tile in the

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Crossing
1 Unit Available
3256 W. 11340 S.
3256 11340 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672 This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan. Available 1st week of July 2020.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3659 W Dusky Sky Ln
3659 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1650 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in South Jordan. Spacious open floor plan, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk in closet. Close to parks, shopping centers and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South River
1 Unit Available
1071 W. 10550 S.
1071 10550 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Amazing South Jordan BASEMENT APARTMENT.. Bright and open layout. Has a huge remodel a few years ago. Gourmet Kitchen with soft close craftsman style cabinets and drawers. Huge peninsula and tons of space. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4743 Zig Zag Rd
4743 Zig Zag Road, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2515 sqft
This awesome and cozy townhome features hardwood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, with stainless steal appliances. This property offers 4 spacious rooms, 3.5 baths and a vast walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Oquirrh Park
1 Unit Available
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr
3873 Sage Meadow Drive, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
This is a great town home in a desirable community in South Jordan. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Attached one car garage for your convenience.

1 of 30

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3662 W Dusky Sky Ln
3662 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1955 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln, South Jordan, UT, 84095 $1,695 / month, 1955 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Living Room & Kitchen Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
Results within 1 mile of South Jordan
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
River Oaks
55 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.

Median Rent in South Jordan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in South Jordan is $1,278, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,585.
Studio
$1,032
1 Bed
$1,278
2 Beds
$1,585
3+ Beds
$2,284
City GuideSouth Jordan
South Jordan, UT

According to locals, there are two seasons in Utah: winter and construction. If you’re moving to South Jordan, Utah to get your piece of the pie, welcome. We think, aside from the construction and the crazy Utah drivers, you’re going to like living here.

South Jordan, Utah is a city nestled between the Oquirrh Mountains and the Wasatch Mountains in the Salt Lake Valley. One of Utah’s largest cities, it has a population of almost 55,000 people and growing. For them, there’s a vast array of apartments in which to take shelter.

South Jordan landlords are a pet-friendly bunch, judging by the number of apartments that allow pets.

Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Jordan?
In South Jordan, the median rent is $1,032 for a studio, $1,278 for a 1-bedroom, $1,585 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,284 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Jordan, check out our monthly South Jordan Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in South Jordan?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in South Jordan include Daybreak, and Country Crossing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Jordan?
Some of the colleges located in the South Jordan area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Jordan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Jordan from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

