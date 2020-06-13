/
/
hurricane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Hurricane, UT📍
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
969 W 200 S
969 West 200 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Springs
1 Unit Available
2020 Flora Tech #18
2020 Flora Tech Rd, Hurricane, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$498
Trailer on Hurricane Ranch Property - 1 bed 1 bath trailer for rent on Ranch Property near Dixie Springs and Sand Hollow Reservoir. +250.00 Lease Initiation Fee (RLNE4911527)
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 N 100 W
850 North 100 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
850 N 100 W Available 07/01/20 Charming Home near Beautiful Zion National Park, UT - Charming Home near Beautiful Zion 3 bedroom plus den 2 bathroom Open floor plan 1,575 sq. ft.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 N 3700 W #152
150 N 3700 W, Hurricane, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
527 sqft
Beautiful remodeled park model home - Recently remodeled park model home for rent! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
73 South 6175 West
73 S 6175 W, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1851 sqft
73 South 6175 West Available 07/10/20 Shadow Ridge Townhome - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Small Pet Under 20lbs Negotiable. Two Level. Great Location in Hurricane.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 S 700 W
119 South 700 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1752 sqft
119 S 700 W Available 06/22/20 Well-maintained Home in Hurricane with 3-Bedrooms and 2 -Bathrooms - This home is close to everything like shopping, schools, parks and more! Large shared backyard with raised flower beds and shed.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
986 West 180 South
986 West 180 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bed 2 bath town home that is in a charming little subdivision. The property has a two car garage and a private back patio. Dryer hook ups are electric and stove and heater are gas. Application fee is $35 per adult applicant.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2575 West 245 North
2575 W 245 N, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Tanzanite brand new townhome! - Brand new never lived in townhome. 2 bedrooms and a den. Small pet allowed, upon approval, with additional pet deposit. Must be able to provide photo of pet with application.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Results within 1 mile of Hurricane
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
65 S Main St
65 South Main Street, La Verkin, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2224 sqft
65 S Main St Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bedroom! DOG FRIENDLY - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on .32 acre lot in the heart of La Verkin.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Hurricane
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 W. 680 N.
370 W 680 N, La Verkin, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1759 sqft
Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1300 sqft
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/15/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1653 sqft
1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 East Telegraph St. #123
448 Telegraph Street, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$745
400 sqft
Furnished One Bedroom in 55 + Older Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Furnished Home in Cherokee Springs. 55 + Older Community Large Living Room and Kitchen Washer/Dryer in Unit. One Level.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hurricane rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hurricane from include St. George, Santa Clara, Ivins, La Verkin, and Mesquite.