84 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT

Living in the City

There are a lot of jobs available and the city is growing at an extremely high rate. There are cops everywhere, so be prepared to get pulled over for driving two miles over the speed limit thats the trade-off when it comes to having a big police force in a tiny town! Many people commute to Salt Lake City for work, so be sure to visit the area and test out the drive, since it can take as long as 40 minutes in heavy traffic. The commuter rail system helps to lighten the traffic flow a bit, so test that out, too, if trains are more your thing.

If youre looking for entertainment and nightlife, look elsewhere. You can visit the mall and see a good movie, but the good times stop there in Clearfield. Its not exactly going to draw in city folks who need lots of action, but if youre a young parent whose life revolves around providing the young ones with a great upbringing, you might just fall in love with this little town.

Clearfield is a warm and intimate city with a friendly, small-town feel. It’s quieter than your average town, and is over a half hour drive to the nearest city with any kind of action going on. The climate is semi-arid with four proper seasons, and the summers are hot and dry while winters tend to be cold and snowy. The cost of living is fairly low so you can plan to take ski breaks or visit nearby states for vacation with the extra money youll save raising a family here in Clearfield.