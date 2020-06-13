Apartment List
UT
/
Clearfield
Last updated June 13 2020

84 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Point
1 Unit Available
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, La
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2527 sqft
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Boysenberry
1 Unit Available
1861 W Parkview Dr.
1861 W Parkview Dr, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse, Beautiful home with attached garage.

Median Rent in Clearfield

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clearfield is $704, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $903.
Studio
$586
1 Bed
$704
2 Beds
$903
3+ Beds
$1,289
City GuideClearfield
Clearfield, UT: Birthplace of Nolan Bushwell, the founder of Atari, Inc. and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza. Talk about a good time!

Clearfield is a city in Northern Utah that was settled in 1877. With a population of 30,112, it is a sizeable town, but it didn't experience much growth until the Hill Air Force Base was built in the 1940s. Since then, it has been a steadily growing town that is known for being a peaceful and quiet home for its residents.

Moving to Clearfield

Moving to Clearfield wont be difficult, especially if you're looking for apartments that are both spacious and affordable. The median house or condo value is well below the median for the state of Utah -- a.k.a. jackpot! The vacancy rate is low, around 6 percent, but if you are able to bide your time and wait for the right place to become available, youll be happy you did. It’s great for people who enjoy small towns.

What to Bring

When renting an apartment in Clearfield, you'll want to bring all the necessary paperwork with you when meeting with a broker or landlord. Show up early and dress well! It's a family-oriented city, and your appearance will make a difference in landing you the right rental unit. Bring your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank bills, and anything else your broker might request, such as references or medical records for your pets if you have them.

Neighborhoods in the City

Clearfield has a number of neighborhoods that you should become familiar with before you move. Here is an overview of some of the main residential areas.

City Center: This is an urban area on the eastern side of Clearfield. The rent here tends to be very affordable, though there are few rental properties aside from some small apartment complexes. Most residents here own their own single-family house or mobile home.

Arsenal: If you’re looking for a good selection of places to rent, the Arsenal neighborhood is the place to look. It has an urban feel, with lots of apartment complexes and rental homes of all sizes. It's on the northeastern side of the city, and Hill Air Force Base is located here.

Anchorage: To the south of Clearfield is the Anchorage neighborhood, which has some high-rise apartments and plenty of single-family homes, as well. Most of the houses were built in the last decade and are rather affordable, but it can be hard to find a rental home here since most houses are owner occupied.

Main Street: This is an urban area near a major freeway, a quaint pond, and Clearfield Park. The properties are a mix of apartment complexes, mobile homes, and single-family homes, most of which are older.

Living in the City

There are a lot of jobs available and the city is growing at an extremely high rate. There are cops everywhere, so be prepared to get pulled over for driving two miles over the speed limit thats the trade-off when it comes to having a big police force in a tiny town! Many people commute to Salt Lake City for work, so be sure to visit the area and test out the drive, since it can take as long as 40 minutes in heavy traffic. The commuter rail system helps to lighten the traffic flow a bit, so test that out, too, if trains are more your thing.

If youre looking for entertainment and nightlife, look elsewhere. You can visit the mall and see a good movie, but the good times stop there in Clearfield. Its not exactly going to draw in city folks who need lots of action, but if youre a young parent whose life revolves around providing the young ones with a great upbringing, you might just fall in love with this little town.

Clearfield is a warm and intimate city with a friendly, small-town feel. It’s quieter than your average town, and is over a half hour drive to the nearest city with any kind of action going on. The climate is semi-arid with four proper seasons, and the summers are hot and dry while winters tend to be cold and snowy. The cost of living is fairly low so you can plan to take ski breaks or visit nearby states for vacation with the extra money youll save raising a family here in Clearfield.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clearfield?
In Clearfield, the median rent is $586 for a studio, $704 for a 1-bedroom, $903 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,289 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clearfield, check out our monthly Clearfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clearfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Clearfield area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clearfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clearfield from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

