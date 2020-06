84 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT

Moving to Clearfield

Moving to Clearfield wont be difficult, especially if you're looking for apartments that are both spacious and affordable. The median house or condo value is well below the median for the state of Utah -- a.k.a. jackpot! The vacancy rate is low, around 6 percent, but if you are able to bide your time and wait for the right place to become available, youll be happy you did. It’s great for people who enjoy small towns.

What to Bring

When renting an apartment in Clearfield, you'll want to bring all the necessary paperwork with you when meeting with a broker or landlord. Show up early and dress well! It's a family-oriented city, and your appearance will make a difference in landing you the right rental unit. Bring your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank bills, and anything else your broker might request, such as references or medical records for your pets if you have them.