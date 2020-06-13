84 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT📍
Clearfield is a city in Northern Utah that was settled in 1877. With a population of 30,112, it is a sizeable town, but it didn't experience much growth until the Hill Air Force Base was built in the 1940s. Since then, it has been a steadily growing town that is known for being a peaceful and quiet home for its residents.
Moving to Clearfield wont be difficult, especially if you're looking for apartments that are both spacious and affordable. The median house or condo value is well below the median for the state of Utah -- a.k.a. jackpot! The vacancy rate is low, around 6 percent, but if you are able to bide your time and wait for the right place to become available, youll be happy you did. It’s great for people who enjoy small towns.
What to Bring
When renting an apartment in Clearfield, you'll want to bring all the necessary paperwork with you when meeting with a broker or landlord. Show up early and dress well! It's a family-oriented city, and your appearance will make a difference in landing you the right rental unit. Bring your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank bills, and anything else your broker might request, such as references or medical records for your pets if you have them.
Clearfield has a number of neighborhoods that you should become familiar with before you move. Here is an overview of some of the main residential areas.
City Center: This is an urban area on the eastern side of Clearfield. The rent here tends to be very affordable, though there are few rental properties aside from some small apartment complexes. Most residents here own their own single-family house or mobile home.
Arsenal: If you’re looking for a good selection of places to rent, the Arsenal neighborhood is the place to look. It has an urban feel, with lots of apartment complexes and rental homes of all sizes. It's on the northeastern side of the city, and Hill Air Force Base is located here.
Anchorage: To the south of Clearfield is the Anchorage neighborhood, which has some high-rise apartments and plenty of single-family homes, as well. Most of the houses were built in the last decade and are rather affordable, but it can be hard to find a rental home here since most houses are owner occupied.
Main Street: This is an urban area near a major freeway, a quaint pond, and Clearfield Park. The properties are a mix of apartment complexes, mobile homes, and single-family homes, most of which are older.
There are a lot of jobs available and the city is growing at an extremely high rate. There are cops everywhere, so be prepared to get pulled over for driving two miles over the speed limit thats the trade-off when it comes to having a big police force in a tiny town! Many people commute to Salt Lake City for work, so be sure to visit the area and test out the drive, since it can take as long as 40 minutes in heavy traffic. The commuter rail system helps to lighten the traffic flow a bit, so test that out, too, if trains are more your thing.
If youre looking for entertainment and nightlife, look elsewhere. You can visit the mall and see a good movie, but the good times stop there in Clearfield. Its not exactly going to draw in city folks who need lots of action, but if youre a young parent whose life revolves around providing the young ones with a great upbringing, you might just fall in love with this little town.
Clearfield is a warm and intimate city with a friendly, small-town feel. It’s quieter than your average town, and is over a half hour drive to the nearest city with any kind of action going on. The climate is semi-arid with four proper seasons, and the summers are hot and dry while winters tend to be cold and snowy. The cost of living is fairly low so you can plan to take ski breaks or visit nearby states for vacation with the extra money youll save raising a family here in Clearfield.